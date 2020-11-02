Media Invitation: Bold Move to incorporate Wildlife Trafficking under Hong Kong’s Organised and Serious Crimes Laws

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2020 – Legislator,

law professor and NGOs join in an unprecedented move announcing the intention

to submit a private members bill that will step up the fight against the

illegal wildlife trade, by incorporating wildlife crime offences into the

Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance (OSCO).

While COVID-19 continues to cripple the

global economy and impact public health, a crisis triggered by the illicit

trade, wildlife seizures in Hong Kong show no sign of slowing down. With five record breaking seizures in the

last 18 months.

Proposed policy

reforms documented in a White Paper and their rationale will be reviewed by

panellists including the Hon Elizabeth QUAT BBS JP. Taking this forward will

mark an important and pioneering step in combatting the illegal wildlife trade,

not only in Hong Kong, but internationally.

You and your photographer are cordially

invited to join us for the release of a White Paper and proposals to change

Hong Kong law.