Media Invitation: Bold Move to incorporate Wildlife Trafficking under Hong Kong’s Organised and Serious Crimes Laws
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2020 – Legislator,
law professor and NGOs join in an unprecedented move announcing the intention
to submit a private members bill that will step up the fight against the
illegal wildlife trade, by incorporating wildlife crime offences into the
Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance (OSCO).
While COVID-19 continues to cripple the
global economy and impact public health, a crisis triggered by the illicit
trade, wildlife seizures in Hong Kong show no sign of slowing down. With five record breaking seizures in the
last 18 months.
Proposed policy
reforms documented in a White Paper and their rationale will be reviewed by
panellists including the Hon Elizabeth QUAT BBS JP. Taking this forward will
mark an important and pioneering step in combatting the illegal wildlife trade,
not only in Hong Kong, but internationally.
You and your photographer are cordially
invited to join us for the release of a White Paper and proposals to change
Hong Kong law.
|
Date:
|
Monday
|
Time:
|
14:25
14:30
15:15
|
Venue:
|
Room
3-minutes’ walk from Admiralty MTR station (Exit A)
|
Speakers:
|
* Hon
* Amanda
* Stan
* Kathleen
* Dr
* Dorothy
|
Kindly