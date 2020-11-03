Aoyuan Healthy wins “Best New Entry” Award in 2020 HKMA “Best Annual Reports Awards”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach

– 3 November 2020 – Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (“Aoyuan Healthy” or the “Group”;

SEHK stock code: 3662), a reputable provider of property management service and

commercial property operation service in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is pleased

to announce that the Group has received the

“Best New Entry” award of the “General” category from The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA)

in the 2020 “Best Annual Reports Awards”.

Anthony Cheng, Group Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer of Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (middle),

receives “Best New Entry” Award in 2020 HKMA “Best Annual Reports Awards”

The Best Annual Reports Awards is organized

by HKMA. The purpose of the Awards is to encourage organizations to publish timely,

accurate, informative and well-presented annual reports for shareholders,

employees and other stakeholders and to recognize and honour the organizations

for their excellence in producing such reports. The criteria for selecting the

winner of the “Best New Entry” award include compliance with accounting

standards and the disclosure requirements stipulated in the rules and

regulations of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Companies

Ordinance, richness in detail of the provided information about the environmental,

social and governance practices, the general design of the annual report, readability,

clarity and conciseness, the quality of the presentation of the summary of the

financial results and insights, management discussion and analysis, prospect

and sustainability performance and the timeliness of the publication of the annual

report.

The management of Aoyuan Healthy said that

the Group was honoured to have carried off the “Best New Entry” award, which

represented various professional

services’ recognition of the Group’s excellence in

producing its annual report. As a newly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Group is committed to providing all

shareholders and investors with timely and accurate information about its

performance and development. It also works diligently to improve its corporate

transparency and investor communication. Looking ahead, the Group will forge

ahead with the development of its three core businesses of property management,

commercial operation and general health and wellness service with the aim of providing

customers with high-quality, comprehensive healthy lifestyle services. It

aspires to become a leading healthy lifestyle service group in the PRC.

Drawing on its own rich experience in

property management and its long-term and stable cooperative relationship with its

parent company, China Aoyuan Group Limited (“China Aoyuan” or the “parent

company”; SEHK stock code: 3883), the Group achieved exponential growth in its

business in the past few years. The Group recorded strong growth in financial

results for the first half of 2020, with its total revenue surging by 39.5%

year on year to RMB546.9 million. In addition, the Group has also shown great

improvements in terms of other various performance indicators. This has consolidated

the Group’s position as a leading provider of property management and commercial

operation services in the PRC. The Group will build on its past achievements by

expanding its business of general health and wellness service with its focus on

medical beauty service and community healthcare. The move is part of the

Group’s drive for business diversification.

About Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited

Aoyuan Healthy

Life Group Company Limited is a reputable property management service and

commercial property operation service provider in the PRC offering diverse

property management services for residential and non-residential properties and

a full range of commercial property operation services for shopping malls, with

a focus on mid-range and high-end properties and mixed-use properties. The

Group provides healthcare services in the properties under management, strives

to develop a featured TCM and medical beauty community, and is also actively

expanding its value-added services to enhance customer satisfaction.