East Chen Consultancy launches Chinese metaphysics Super App set eyes on booming online trends across SEA

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 3

November 2020 – East Chen

Consultancy, a modern-effective and fast-results locally known brand in Feng

Shui and Chinese Metaphysics, today announced the launching of its Super App —

Feng Shui Bao Di, a mobile app encompassing features such as online BaZi

calculator, daily Feng Shui and Zodiacs, booking of express BaZi readings and

Feng Shui consultations.

The mobile

apps are available for download in both Android and Apple app stores for free. E-commerce

features are also supported in the app where users can browse for products and

checkout with Credit Card integrated payment gateway via Stripe within the app.

In view of the global pandemic trends, all orders will be then fulfilled and

delivered contactless.

Being the

first in the industry to offer such features and services over the mobile apps,

East Chen Consultancy is in active collaboration with Calvin Seng Co, Singapore’s leading mobile

app and web development agency to provide continuous development and technical

support to the users.

“We are

setting our eyes on the booming online trends due to the pandemic where there

is an increasing demand of digital services and e-Commerce goods. We are

inspired to capture more active users across South East Asia as Internet has

provided us a good opportunity to leverage on which is not viable through traditional

business models.” said the Principal Feng Shui master, Wesley Lim.

With over

active 4,500 followers on social media, this is not the first digital

initiative launched by the forward-thinking Chinese metaphysics master. East

Chen Consultancy is also offering BaZi reading and Feng Shui consultation

online over Zoom at scheduled times to enable individuals and businesses reach

their potentials and introducing positivity even during the difficult times of

pandemic.

Interested

users can download the app at https://eastchenconsultancy.com/app-download.

About East Chen Consultancy

East Chen Consultancy Feng

Shui Master Singapore is known for its Modern, Effective & Fast Results

Assistance to our clients. Moving away from superficial analysis

& judge one’s potential only by thy character; Master Wesley enables

his customers to know their True Potential and the Exact Prime Time (Golden

Years) down to hours to push for their Success in life.

A Professional Consultancy supporting its International

customers from the Singapore & Malaysia offices, East Chen deploys

Modern, Effective, Fast Results & Customized Technics in all Feng Shui &

Bazi cases. Proven technics such as, “Flying Stars”, “Yi Jing”,

“Fu Yuan”, “Elements” & more are used to ensure the best combined

solution are in place.

Nothing Religious will be involved where everything is blending one’s

& the environment’s “Ying Yang” with Five Elements. Visible changes

will be there once the right practices as advised were applied in your everyday

life.

East Chen Consultancy, a Professional Feng

Shui and Bazi Metaphysics Consultation Company you can trust!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ECConsultancy/