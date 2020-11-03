East Chen Consultancy launches Chinese metaphysics Super App set eyes on booming online trends across SEA
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 3
November 2020 – East Chen
Consultancy, a modern-effective and fast-results locally known brand in Feng
Shui and Chinese Metaphysics, today announced the launching of its Super App —
Feng Shui Bao Di, a mobile app encompassing features such as online BaZi
calculator, daily Feng Shui and Zodiacs, booking of express BaZi readings and
Feng Shui consultations.
The mobile
apps are available for download in both Android and Apple app stores for free. E-commerce
features are also supported in the app where users can browse for products and
checkout with Credit Card integrated payment gateway via Stripe within the app.
In view of the global pandemic trends, all orders will be then fulfilled and
delivered contactless.
Being the
first in the industry to offer such features and services over the mobile apps,
East Chen Consultancy is in active collaboration with Calvin Seng Co, Singapore’s leading mobile
app and web development agency to provide continuous development and technical
support to the users.
“We are
setting our eyes on the booming online trends due to the pandemic where there
is an increasing demand of digital services and e-Commerce goods. We are
inspired to capture more active users across South East Asia as Internet has
provided us a good opportunity to leverage on which is not viable through traditional
business models.” said the Principal Feng Shui master, Wesley Lim.
With over
active 4,500 followers on social media, this is not the first digital
initiative launched by the forward-thinking Chinese metaphysics master. East
Chen Consultancy is also offering BaZi reading and Feng Shui consultation
online over Zoom at scheduled times to enable individuals and businesses reach
their potentials and introducing positivity even during the difficult times of
pandemic.
Interested
users can download the app at https://eastchenconsultancy.com/app-download.
About East Chen Consultancy
East Chen Consultancy Feng
Shui Master Singapore is known for its Modern, Effective & Fast Results
Assistance to our clients. Moving away from superficial analysis
& judge one’s potential only by thy character; Master Wesley enables
his customers to know their True Potential and the Exact Prime Time (Golden
Years) down to hours to push for their Success in life.
A Professional Consultancy supporting its International
customers from the Singapore & Malaysia offices, East Chen deploys
Modern, Effective, Fast Results & Customized Technics in all Feng Shui &
Bazi cases. Proven technics such as, “Flying Stars”, “Yi Jing”,
“Fu Yuan”, “Elements” & more are used to ensure the best combined
solution are in place.
Nothing Religious will be involved where everything is blending one’s
& the environment’s “Ying Yang” with Five Elements. Visible changes
will be there once the right practices as advised were applied in your everyday
life.
East Chen Consultancy, a Professional Feng
Shui and Bazi Metaphysics Consultation Company you can trust!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ECConsultancy/