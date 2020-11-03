Habitap Debuts Tap Commercial Bringing Contactless Entry Integration to Any Building
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Habitap,
Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, debuts its
cost-effective, easy-to-use, and highly adaptable integrated Visitor and Tenant
Management System, Tap Commercial. With an emphasis on flexibility and minimizing
barriers of entry to smart technology adoption, Tap Commercial empowers any
building to step into the future of facility management.
As
smart building management becomes the norm, there will be a need for buildings
that are not optimised for smart technology integration to easily adopt or
adapt existing facilities and equipment to smart technology-enabled solutions. By
emphasizing software-focused solutions and lowering Total Cost of Ownership
(TCO), Tap Commercial makes smart building management a viable option for
almost any building.
“The
global pandemic has shown how smart technologies like contactless entry can be
used to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities. Singapore’s low
infection has proven that this strategy is effective. As we adapt to the new
normal of work, smart building management solutions that are able to provide
real time data to facilitate contact tracing and safe working environments will
become the norm,” says Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap.
With
set-up times as low as 4 to 6 weeks, Tap Commercial has the fastest
implementation time from agreement to signing in your first visitor with a QR
code. Habitap’s proprietary controller makes retrofitting building management
systems quick and easy.
“It
was important for us to shorten the implementation period as much as possible.
Not only does this mean that buildings can be reactive to quickly developing
situations, it also means that we mitigate disruptions to the normal operations
of the facility,” continues Mr. Tang.
The
convenience and ease-of-use is evident in all aspects of Tap Commercial. Server
installation is one of the most time-consuming and labour-intensive challenges
to making a building smart technology ready. But with Habitap’s responsive
customer service and technical support, buildings without on-site server
capacity can enjoy peace of mind using Habitap’s Software as a Service solution
instead of hiring an IT team to run their own servers.
Tap
Commercial and its Software as a Service solution are available and operational
now. Tap Commercial adopters can also choose to upgrade to the flagship Habitap
platform which offers the company’s full range of premium features and services.
