Habitap Debuts Tap Commercial Bringing Contactless Entry Integration to Any Building

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Habitap,

Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, debuts its

cost-effective, easy-to-use, and highly adaptable integrated Visitor and Tenant

Management System, Tap Commercial. With an emphasis on flexibility and minimizing

barriers of entry to smart technology adoption, Tap Commercial empowers any

building to step into the future of facility management.

As

smart building management becomes the norm, there will be a need for buildings

that are not optimised for smart technology integration to easily adopt or

adapt existing facilities and equipment to smart technology-enabled solutions. By

emphasizing software-focused solutions and lowering Total Cost of Ownership

(TCO), Tap Commercial makes smart building management a viable option for

almost any building.

“The

global pandemic has shown how smart technologies like contactless entry can be

used to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities. Singapore’s low

infection has proven that this strategy is effective. As we adapt to the new

normal of work, smart building management solutions that are able to provide

real time data to facilitate contact tracing and safe working environments will

become the norm,” says Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap.

With

set-up times as low as 4 to 6 weeks, Tap Commercial has the fastest

implementation time from agreement to signing in your first visitor with a QR

code. Habitap’s proprietary controller makes retrofitting building management

systems quick and easy.

“It

was important for us to shorten the implementation period as much as possible.

Not only does this mean that buildings can be reactive to quickly developing

situations, it also means that we mitigate disruptions to the normal operations

of the facility,” continues Mr. Tang.

The

convenience and ease-of-use is evident in all aspects of Tap Commercial. Server

installation is one of the most time-consuming and labour-intensive challenges

to making a building smart technology ready. But with Habitap’s responsive

customer service and technical support, buildings without on-site server

capacity can enjoy peace of mind using Habitap’s Software as a Service solution

instead of hiring an IT team to run their own servers.

Tap

Commercial and its Software as a Service solution are available and operational

now. Tap Commercial adopters can also choose to upgrade to the flagship Habitap

platform which offers the company’s full range of premium features and services.

For more information, kindly refer to the link

below:

https://bit.ly/3oLK8li