Is Pakistan Ready For True Invincibility?

Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said “Pakistan’s armed forces have made national defense invincible.” He noted that the nation’s armed forces and people have bravely fought terrorism. But is Pakistan truly invincible during these challenging times of pandemic, protest, and economic collapse? During these dangerous times of high stress? Pakistan’s ideal defense against terrorism and war ought to be a proven, state-of-the-art, non-violent alternative. This alternative can give Pakistani warriors a strategic and profound proactive advantage. This approach would prevent conflict, war and terrorism rather than responding after attacks have occurred, for far less than the cost of conventional defenses. This unconventional yet highly effective approach with a proven scientific record for diffusing conflict and violence is called Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), a brain-based technology which incorporates practices of the non-religious Transcendental Meditation® (TM®) to bring about peace.

As strange as it may sound, when large groups of trained practitioners practice the advanced TM techniques together twice a day, a powerful “field effect” of coherence and peace ripples throughout the consciousness of the surrounding population. The bigger the group the bigger the effect. The outcomes, confirmed repeatedly by extensive scientific research, are consistent and measurable decreases in war deaths, terrorism, and crime.

This surprising effect was demonstrated over a two-month period in the summer of 1993, in Washington D.C., where 4,000 meditators gathered for an experiment to lower crime in America’s capital. The result, as documented by an independent board of criminologists, was a 25 percent reduction in criminal violence. (Reference: Social Indicators Research, 1999, 47: 153-201).

In 1983-84, at the peak of fighting in the Lebanon war, as many as 8,000 but as little as a few hundred meditators gathered at different times in Israel, Lebanon, Europe, and the United States. The documented effects of these assemblies included increased cooperation between the warring parties (66 percent) and a decrease of hostilities (70 percent). The odds of these results occurring by chance or any explanation other than the meditation were calculated at one in ten million trillion! (Reference: Journal of Conflict Resolution, 1988, 32: 776-812, and 1990, 34: 756-768).

Similarly, large TM groups in Manila, New Delhi, and Puerto Rico have generated significant declines in violent crimes. Alternative explanations could not account for the results. (Reference: Journal of Mind and Behavior, 1987, 8: 67-104).

For a minimal investment of time, manpower, and resources, Pakistan’s military could train and maintain a group of about 1,500 experts in the IDT strategy. Think of it as a “prevention brigade” whose members meditate twice a day to defuse the deeply-rooted regional stresses and hatred that are the causes of conflict. The research indicates that once an IDT program becomes operational in Pakistan, societal conditions in Pakistan and beyond would rapidly improve. For as long as the peace-creating group is sustained, the collective coherence throughout society would rise through the influences of greater harmony and peace. Better solutions will occur to the people and their leaders for improving their own living conditions. Violence will subside.

IDT is not restricted to the military; any large groups practicing the IDT techniques can accomplish the goal; citizens could be enlisted, from schoolchildren to retirees. IDT’s coherence-creating effect has also been documented on a global scale in a study published in the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation. When large assemblies of civilian IDT experts gathered during the years 1983-1985, terrorism-related casualties decreased 72%, international conflict decreased 32%, and overall violence was reduced in nations without intrusion by other governments. A study published in May 2019 in Studies in Asian Social Science found that IDT implementation by students trained in advanced TM techniques resulted in a 96% decline in sociopolitical violence in war-torn Cambodia as compared to violence in the preceding three years.

The Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP) (https://www.gusp.org) is a global group of eminent scientists and leaders dedicated to support alternative, peaceful means of conflict resolution. Members of GUSP have endorsed the IDT approach, including Yukio Hatoyama, former prime minister of Japan; former president of Mozambique Joachim Chissano (who applied IDT programs to end that nation’s civil war); Lt. General (Ret.) Vasyl Krutov, former chief of the Ukraine Anti-Terrorism Center (click here for online video documenting the first stage of IDT deployment by Ukraine military forces); retired Ecuadorian Lt. General José Villamil (who also applied IDT to end conflict between Ecuador and Peru).

Given the countless efforts previously tried by Pakistan that have been unsuccessful, now is the time to utilize this scientifically-validated method. IDT is simple and inexpensive, with a documented record of success: a cutting-edge brain-based technology that could potentially maximize the safety and security of Pakistan’s people and curb the bloodshed. Here is an opportunity for Pakistan to become a global leader in peace-making, so needed by this troubled world.

At one time, meditation was considered “mystical.” Now TM is routinely prescribed by doctors since research shows Transcendental Meditation reduces stress and improves health. Hundreds of studies confirm real benefits for individuals, including better energy, learning ability, job productivity, and happier relationships. While this approach may seem too simple to be true, sometimes the simplest approach is the most effective. We recommend the following books: An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence, by Barry Spivack and Patricia Anne Saunders, and The Coherence Effect by Robert Keith Wallace, Jay Marcus, and Christopher Clark. These new books detail in depth the extensive supporting scientific research for utilizing TM to dispel violence and to alleviate PTSD and other stress-related problems.

IDT is a proactive defense paradigm, ready to be implemented. Pakistani leaders have no time to lose; they would be wise to adopt this effective solution while engaging appropriate Covid social safety distancing protocols before is too late. If wars start in the minds of men, then peace logically starts there as well.

About the Authors:

Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. Leffler’s Executive Assistant at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) StrongMilitary.org since 2015. She has co-authored and edited many of Dr. Leffler’s articles.

Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at CAMS.

