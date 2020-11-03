Ohmyhome’s Exclusive Cross-Border Property Transaction Solution Adds Listings in Philippines
Following its successful
launch in the Philippines, the unique one-stop proptech solution to property
needs in Southeast Asia, Ohmyhome, today announced the expansion of its
cross-border property transaction capabilities to the archipelago, allowing
buyers and investors from Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines to easily
conduct property deals in these three countries.
Bridging the real estate literacy gap, Ohmyhome offers an exclusive solution for Southeast
Asian investors and homebuyers by arranging for listing presentations with
in-house agents present from both the local and foreign office in cross-border
deals. Agents versed in the intricacies of real estate law and financing on
both locations can now give buyers the best advice.
Rhonda Wong, CEO of Ohmyhome, said “The problems in
cross-border real estate transactions have been around for a long time. We saw
an opportunity to bring value to our customers in this overlooked area of the
market by leveraging on our unique strengths as a regional proptech company. Having
knowledgeable agents on both sides present at the same time and working
together in the customer’s best interest provides a reliable and hassle-free
experience for our cross-border customers’ real estate journey.”
In most cross-border deals, prospective
buyers must source for an agent in the foreign country themselves and worry
about fending for their own interests. Ohmyhome has revolutionized the
cross-border property transaction experience by arranging for in-house agents
in both locations to work closely together for a seamless purchase journey.
Rhonda added, “With Ohmyhome’s
unique agency model where every agent works as a full-time professional and not
as a freelancer, customers can be assured that no effort is spared in getting
the best investment for their cross-border property deals. Singaporeans are
actively enquiring about Philippines investment opportunities and within a
month since the launch, Ohmyhome has successfully sold new launch condos to
Singapore investors. One Singaporean buyer commented that even though they had
the option to purchase directly from the real estate developer without using
Ohmyhome, they still decided to buy through Ohmyhome because of its seamless
end-to-end cross-border transaction experience that extends post transaction
service. They found the reliability and service offerings valuable, and
furthermore, these services are provided at no extra cost to the buyer”.
Since its launch last month, Ohmyhome
has added 50,000 new listings in the Philippines.