The First Digital International Panda Festival Opens on November 3, 2020 in Meishan, China

MEISHAN, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 3 November 2020 – With the theme of “Panda World,

World Panda–For Nature As It Is”, the first digital International Panda

Festival is hosted by Sichuan Forestry and Grassland Administration (Giant

Panda National Park Sichuan Administration), Information Office of Sichuan

Provincial People’s Government, Sichuan Foreign Affairs Office, Sichuan

Internet Information Office, International Union for Conservation of Nature

(IUCN) China Representative Office, organized by Sichuan Digital Panda

Technology Development Co., Ltd., co-organized by Sichuan Provincial People’s

Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Chengdu Research Base of

Giant Panda Breeding and Sichuan Giant Panda Protection Foundation.

Giant

pandas are

the “messenger of

peace” in China’s

opening to the outside world. Sichuan ranks first in the area of giant panda

habitat, the number of wild giant panda population and captive giant pandas in

China.

Sichuan, as one of the

pilot areas

of the Giant Panda National Park, covers an area of 20,177 square kilometers,

accounting for 74.36%. There are 1,227 giant pandas in the wild, accounting for

75.23%.

The opening ceremony

launches a “space-air-ground-man”

integrated digital platform. Locals will be able to learn about the life of

Sichuan-based giant pandas living in foreign countries. Meanwhile, it releases books such as the Gift of Nature – Discovering Sichuan as It

Is, Landscape of Bamboo forests in

Sichuan, Secret Sichuan – the 88 Most

Beautiful Forest and Grass Landscapes to Go. It also releases the top

six lists of “the Most Beautiful Bamboo Landscape” in Chengdu-Chongqing

Economic Circle, as well as the Guidelines

on Promoting the Development of Natural Education by eight departments

including Sichuan Provincial Forestry and Grassland Administration, Sichuan

Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Education Department of Sichuan

Province, etc. Besides,

Forest and Grassland Fire Research Institute, Sichuan Academy of Forestry Sciences

are inaugurated.

Six forums and three

conferences systematically present successful experiences in building

high-quality forest and grassland fire barriers. Exhibitions such as the Nature

Reserve Photo Exhibition, the Giant Panda Cultural and Creative Exhibition, and

the Giant Panda International Art Exhibition make

you appreciate the unique charm.

The digital

International Panda Festival will strive to develop into a branded network

exchange platform with distinctive themes at both national and international

levels, making

itself the only global flagship platform with western

characteristics in China.