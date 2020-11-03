The First Digital International Panda Festival Opens on November 3, 2020 in Meishan, China
World Panda–For Nature As It Is”, the first digital International Panda
Festival is hosted by Sichuan Forestry and Grassland Administration (Giant
Panda National Park Sichuan Administration), Information Office of Sichuan
Provincial People’s Government, Sichuan Foreign Affairs Office, Sichuan
Internet Information Office, International Union for Conservation of Nature
(IUCN) China Representative Office, organized by Sichuan Digital Panda
Technology Development Co., Ltd., co-organized by Sichuan Provincial People’s
Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Chengdu Research Base of
Giant Panda Breeding and Sichuan Giant Panda Protection Foundation.
Giant
pandas are
the “messenger of
peace” in China’s
opening to the outside world. Sichuan ranks first in the area of giant panda
habitat, the number of wild giant panda population and captive giant pandas in
China.
Sichuan, as one of the
pilot areas
of the Giant Panda National Park, covers an area of 20,177 square kilometers,
accounting for 74.36%. There are 1,227 giant pandas in the wild, accounting for
75.23%.
The opening ceremony
launches a “space-air-ground-man”
integrated digital platform. Locals will be able to learn about the life of
Sichuan-based giant pandas living in foreign countries. Meanwhile, it releases books such as the Gift of Nature – Discovering Sichuan as It
Is, Landscape of Bamboo forests in
Sichuan, Secret Sichuan – the 88 Most
Beautiful Forest and Grass Landscapes to Go. It also releases the top
six lists of “the Most Beautiful Bamboo Landscape” in Chengdu-Chongqing
Economic Circle, as well as the Guidelines
on Promoting the Development of Natural Education by eight departments
including Sichuan Provincial Forestry and Grassland Administration, Sichuan
Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Education Department of Sichuan
Province, etc. Besides,
Forest and Grassland Fire Research Institute, Sichuan Academy of Forestry Sciences
are inaugurated.
Six forums and three
conferences systematically present successful experiences in building
high-quality forest and grassland fire barriers. Exhibitions such as the Nature
Reserve Photo Exhibition, the Giant Panda Cultural and Creative Exhibition, and
the Giant Panda International Art Exhibition make
you appreciate the unique charm.
The digital
International Panda Festival will strive to develop into a branded network
exchange platform with distinctive themes at both national and international
levels, making
itself the only global flagship platform with western
characteristics in China.