Chinachem Group Donates IT Equipment to Support Students from Underprivileged Families to Learn from Home
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 November
2020 – Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most
schools in Hong Kong have adopted online learning — yet many disadvantaged
families struggle to afford the internet access and computers that their
children need. To help address this disparity, Chinachem Group (“the Group”) is
lending support to 53 primary and secondary school students from disadvantaged
families in Shek Kip Mei and Sham Shui Po by equipping them with the necessary computer
equipment and know-how to learn from home.
Chinachem Group donates computer equipment
to underprivileged students to support effective e-learning during the
pandemic.
Online
learning has become the new norm for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, many underprivileged families are unable to afford the IT
equipment that their children need for e-learning. The Group has given its
support to the “Learn From Home — Youth Online Learning Supporting Scheme”, a
project co-organised by the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong — Shek Kip Mei Centre, the
Rotary Club of Kai Tak and the Hong Kong Single Parents Association, benefiting
53 students aged 8-15 from disadvantaged families in Shek Kip Mei and Sham Shui
Po. Priority is being given to single-parent families and children living in
sub-divided units.
The Group’s support includes the donation of
a package comprising a laptop computer, software and a data SIM card to each of
the beneficiaries. The Group is also sending volunteers to help the students
and their parents set up the online learning system and teach them how to use
it. In addition, the three-month Scheme will provide online support services such as homework tutorials,
learning classes, a counselling service and extra-curricular activities.
By supporting the Scheme, the Group hopes to
enable students to acquire the necessary resources and keep up with their studies
during the pandemic.
Chinachem Group
Chinachem Group is a leading property
developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back
to the 1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and
industrial properties, and own and manage hotels.
We uphold integrity, accountability,
teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our operations
and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to our
communities.
We are forward thinking in embracing new
ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as we forge ahead into our
next century of success.