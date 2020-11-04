DHL Supply Chain appoints new head for its South Korean business
SEOUL,
SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 November 2020 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader in contract
logistics solutions has appointed Edmund Hsiung as Managing Director of
DHL Supply Chain South Korea. He has relocated to Seoul and will manage the
business operations across 11 facilities,
oversee business strategy, new business development, expansion and accelerate
digitalization projects across the country.
Alfred
Goh, President &
Representative Director, CEO Japan and Korea, DHL Supply Chain said, “Edmund has been a valuable
addition to DHL’s businesses with his strategic thought processes and vast
experience in business development and deal-making. As we endeavor to
further develop our business in the ever-changing and dynamic international
marketplace, Edmund’s astute vision and judicious management skills will bode
well for DHL especially amidst a challenging operating environment caused by
Covid-19. We are certain that his leadership excellence will help guide the
team forward to better serve our customers.”
A veteran
with over three decades of experiences in the logistics industry, Hsiung spent half
of that undertaking different portfolios in DHL Supply Chain and DHL Express,
both of which are entities under the Deutsche Post DHL Group. He was most
recently the Head of Strategic Partnerships for DHL Supply Chain in Asia
Pacific, where he was instrumental in driving key corporate
initiatives in the region, including a ten-year strategic partnership with SF Holding and a joint
venture with JG
Summit , one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines,
to provide best-in-class transportation, warehousing and distribution
solutions.
Edmund Hsiung, the newly-appointed Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain
Korea said, “I am really looking forward to working with a wonderful and
experienced team to serve our customers in South Korea. It’s been an
extreme honor to be given this opportunity to lead and expand our business and to
further our reputation as the most innovative and customer-focused contract
logistics solutions company. I believe it is important to be a strategic
leader to challenge the status quo while staying true to our strategic focus on sharpening our core offerings and being adaptable
in managing disruptions to international supply chains.”
