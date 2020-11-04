Ms.Jigger: Sophisticated cicchetti and narrative-led cocktails by Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants
HONG KONG SAR
– Media OutReach – 4 November
2020 – Channelling the elegance of a well-heeled traveller with a
soft spot for la sua preferita Italy, Ms.Jigger comes to life
as a narrative-driven cocktail bar and restaurant. As the connoisseur of
curiosities, the venue conjures up inventive cocktail flavours and dining
experiences at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in Langsuan, the first property under
IHG’s luxury boutique brand in South East Asia.
“Every Kimpton restaurant and bar is created to
be warm, welcoming and inspiring with incredible cuisine and forward-thinking
cocktails. Whether it is menus that celebrate organic, local ingredients,
artisanal wine and cocktails programmes, or thoughtfully-appointed interiors
with stylish decor, no two venues are ever alike. What unites them is the
Kimpton commitment to deliver its heartfelt, human connections, making our
award-winning restaurants beloved the world over.” said Patrick Both, General Manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
The rich, warm aromas of baking dough crusts,
fresh oregano and melted cheese waft through the evening air, a precursor to
the tantalising cicchetti that
provide delicious accompaniment to Ms.Jigger’s artful drink selection. In the
kitchen, famed Italian chef Danilo
Aiassa combines the freshest local ingredients with traditional culinary
techniques and influences from Piedmont in northwest Italy, where he was born
and raised, to create tantalising fare bursting with authentic Italian
flavours. In the kitchen as much as he is in the restaurant, Chef Danilo feeds
and fuels the ambience with the passion for the food he creates. Made for
sharing amongst friends, each dish comes in small tasting portions.
“The vision for Ms.Jigger is that of adventure,
intrigue and prandial pleasure. From the Kimpton philosophy of sourcing
locally to using the freshest of ingredients to make authentic Italian
cichettis just right for sharing, the intimate setting of Ms.Jigger flows all
the way down to the great food and story-driven cocktails said Danilo Aiassa, Head Chef, Ms. Jigger,
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
In true Venetian fashion, whet the appetite with
a refreshing bruschetta starter of Homemade Ricotta Spianata Romana,
toasted sourdough bread slathered with housemade Ricotta cheese, spicy salami
and fresh chopped parsley, chased by a crisp Italian white. As conversations
take a livelier turn, nibble on Polpette al Sugo Piccante con Pecorino Romano, moreish meatballs with spicy tomato sauce and pecorino
cheese, or Arancini Funghi Selvatici e Tartufo, a crispy treat of risotto
rice with a hidden kick of wild mushrooms and black truffles in every bite.
Alternatively, select the 24-Month Parma
Ham, an authentic hand-tossed pizza served with creamy mozzarella, cherry
tomatoes, and succulent slices of parma ham, aged for 24 months for a richer,
more complex flavour and perfect for sharing.
In the bar, led by Thai-French head bartender Lorianne Spach, the bar crew are
embodiments of Ms.Jigger’s cosmopolitan spirit. Together, they are responsible
for creating and delivering exquisite cocktails that immerse drinkers in the
stories held within their glasses. The bar’s premium artisanal ice programme,
where the crew uses a Clinebell to create pure, diamond-clear ice that is
harder and colder than regular ice, elevates the flavours and aesthetics of the
cocktails.
The
cocktail menu is styled after a vintage map describing the tale behind each
captivating concoction. The Terra-Abruzzo paints a dreamy picture of a slow, barefoot wander through an
ancestral Italian vineyard; its aromatic blend of Alpine gin, pine liqueur,
green chartreuse, rosemary and raspberry oleo evoke memories of late summer
days and sun-warmed skin. Meanwhile, familiar cocktails are offered Shaken
(lighter, usually with citrus) or Stirred (more spirit forward).
Bespoke,
single-batch and rare spirits collected from around the world line the bar’s
back shelves which doubles up as the ‘Spirits
Library’, while a floor-to-ceiling wine cooler brimming with organic,
biodynamic and Italian wines takes centre stage under the gaze of the resident
sommelier. Elegant spirit and cocktail Tableside Trolleys glide across hardwood
floors to deliver the quintessential bar experience to guests, while larger
carafes and punch bowls serve groups cocooned within the private terrace.
Ms.Jigger is open from 11.30am to 2.30pm
for lunch and from 5:30pm to midnight for dinner, Monday to Sunday (closed on
Tuesdays). Reservations can be made at +66
(0)2 056 9999 or email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.For more information, visit www.kimptonmaalaibangkok.com/bangkok-restaurants/ms-jigger.
Images: https://bit.ly/3n0Ada3
