Ms.Jigger: Sophisticated cicchetti and narrative-led cocktails by Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants

HONG KONG SAR

– Media OutReach – 4 November

2020 – Channelling the elegance of a well-heeled traveller with a

soft spot for la sua preferita Italy, Ms.Jigger comes to life

as a narrative-driven cocktail bar and restaurant. As the connoisseur of

curiosities, the venue conjures up inventive cocktail flavours and dining

experiences at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in Langsuan, the first property under

IHG’s luxury boutique brand in South East Asia.

“Every Kimpton restaurant and bar is created to

be warm, welcoming and inspiring with incredible cuisine and forward-thinking

cocktails. Whether it is menus that celebrate organic, local ingredients,

artisanal wine and cocktails programmes, or thoughtfully-appointed interiors

with stylish decor, no two venues are ever alike. What unites them is the

Kimpton commitment to deliver its heartfelt, human connections, making our

award-winning restaurants beloved the world over.” said Patrick Both, General Manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

The rich, warm aromas of baking dough crusts,

fresh oregano and melted cheese waft through the evening air, a precursor to

the tantalising cicchetti that

provide delicious accompaniment to Ms.Jigger’s artful drink selection. In the

kitchen, famed Italian chef Danilo

Aiassa combines the freshest local ingredients with traditional culinary

techniques and influences from Piedmont in northwest Italy, where he was born

and raised, to create tantalising fare bursting with authentic Italian

flavours. In the kitchen as much as he is in the restaurant, Chef Danilo feeds

and fuels the ambience with the passion for the food he creates. Made for

sharing amongst friends, each dish comes in small tasting portions.

“The vision for Ms.Jigger is that of adventure,

intrigue and prandial pleasure. From the Kimpton philosophy of sourcing

locally to using the freshest of ingredients to make authentic Italian

cichettis just right for sharing, the intimate setting of Ms.Jigger flows all

the way down to the great food and story-driven cocktails said Danilo Aiassa, Head Chef, Ms. Jigger,

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

In true Venetian fashion, whet the appetite with

a refreshing bruschetta starter of Homemade Ricotta Spianata Romana,

toasted sourdough bread slathered with housemade Ricotta cheese, spicy salami

and fresh chopped parsley, chased by a crisp Italian white. As conversations

take a livelier turn, nibble on Polpette al Sugo Piccante con Pecorino Romano, moreish meatballs with spicy tomato sauce and pecorino

cheese, or Arancini Funghi Selvatici e Tartufo, a crispy treat of risotto

rice with a hidden kick of wild mushrooms and black truffles in every bite.

Alternatively, select the 24-Month Parma

Ham, an authentic hand-tossed pizza served with creamy mozzarella, cherry

tomatoes, and succulent slices of parma ham, aged for 24 months for a richer,

more complex flavour and perfect for sharing.

In the bar, led by Thai-French head bartender Lorianne Spach, the bar crew are

embodiments of Ms.Jigger’s cosmopolitan spirit. Together, they are responsible

for creating and delivering exquisite cocktails that immerse drinkers in the

stories held within their glasses. The bar’s premium artisanal ice programme,

where the crew uses a Clinebell to create pure, diamond-clear ice that is

harder and colder than regular ice, elevates the flavours and aesthetics of the

cocktails.

The

cocktail menu is styled after a vintage map describing the tale behind each

captivating concoction. The Terra-Abruzzo paints a dreamy picture of a slow, barefoot wander through an

ancestral Italian vineyard; its aromatic blend of Alpine gin, pine liqueur,

green chartreuse, rosemary and raspberry oleo evoke memories of late summer

days and sun-warmed skin. Meanwhile, familiar cocktails are offered Shaken

(lighter, usually with citrus) or Stirred (more spirit forward).

Bespoke,

single-batch and rare spirits collected from around the world line the bar’s

back shelves which doubles up as the ‘Spirits

Library’, while a floor-to-ceiling wine cooler brimming with organic,

biodynamic and Italian wines takes centre stage under the gaze of the resident

sommelier. Elegant spirit and cocktail Tableside Trolleys glide across hardwood

floors to deliver the quintessential bar experience to guests, while larger

carafes and punch bowls serve groups cocooned within the private terrace.

Ms.Jigger is open from 11.30am to 2.30pm

for lunch and from 5:30pm to midnight for dinner, Monday to Sunday (closed on

Tuesdays). Reservations can be made at +66

(0)2 056 9999 or email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.For more information, visit www.kimptonmaalaibangkok.com/bangkok-restaurants/ms-jigger.

Images: https://bit.ly/3n0Ada3

IHG has a

long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels

worldwide. This is being extended with additional COVID-19 protocols and best

practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise. For more

information, please visit http://www.ihg.com/clean.





ABOUT KIMPTON® HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which

pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the

United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now

operates more than 66 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban

locations, resort destinations and up and coming markets in the United States,

Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences centre on

its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking

flavours that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully

delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and

ridiculously personal.





Kimpton’s employees,

empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly

regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine’s “100

Best Companies to Work For” list.





In January 2015, Kimpton

became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands.

For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

ABOUT IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global

organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid ™ hotels , Staybridge Suites®, Atwell

Suites™, and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more

than 5,900 hotels and approximately 884,000 guest rooms in more than 100

countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages

IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled

members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is

incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than

400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news,

visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.