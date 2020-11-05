Chubb appoints new leadership for Vietnam’s general insurance business
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November
2020 – Chubb announced today the appointment
of Khue Dinh as the new Country President for Vietnam’s general
insurance business with immediate effect.
In her new role, Ms. Dinh will oversee the
operations and business development activities of Chubb’s key business lines in
Vietnam namely, Property & Casualty as well as Accident & Health
Insurance. She is also responsible for the management of regulatory
relationships, strategic partnerships and affinity relationships. She will
report to Glen Browne, Chubb’s Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and
Division President, Southeast Asia.
Ms. Dinh has two
decades of experiene in the insurance industry, having held various leadership positions with international
insurers and brokers. Prior
to joining Chubb, she was a Director with AXA
Insurance responsible for Health and Employee Benefits across both the company’s life and general
insurance businesses in Singapore.
On this new appointment, Mr. Browne said, “I’m pleased to welcome Ms.
Dinh to the Southeast Asian leadership team. She is a recognized leader with a
proven record of success in achieving results. Her significant breadth of
experience in the consumer insurance business in addition to the small,
mid-market commercial segment, will hold us in good stead as she steers the company to match the growth ambitions
we have for Vietnam.”
About Chubb
Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property
and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories,
Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance,
personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life
insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess,
assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our
claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive
product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional
financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited
is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the
S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York,
London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.
More information can be found
at www.chubb.com