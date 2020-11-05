Kaohsiung to provide framework of post-pandemic global events
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 November 2020 –
The city of Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, will provide framework of global
events for the post-pandemic era with new ideas and technology to help to shape
a future that works for everyone, city officials said on Nov 3.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen
Chi-mai offers to share Taiwan’s success in the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic
The Kaohsiung Protocol was signed by Kaohsiung Mayor Chen
Chi-mai and James Rees, President of International Congress and Convention
Association (ICCA), via holographic projection on the last day of the 59th
ICCA Congress held here.
“The key to any successful transformation lies in gaining
strength from different fields of expertise. This is why the meetings industry
is significant to us,” the mayor said.
“The Congress brings (ICCA) members together so that all the
stakeholders in the industry get to connect with each other and share what we
know,” he added.
The Kaohsiung Protocol is a framework identifying major
trends and key strategies which enable the international meetings industry to
thrive now and into the future.
“As Kaohsiung makes its transformation, it is telling a
story of innovation made by the people on this beautiful land. Kaohsiung opens
to the new, and is fearless to challenges. With that energy in people’s minds
and rich culture in our society, we are creating a city that embraces
diversity,” Mayor Chen said.
Over 1,000 ICCA members joined the Congress which opened at
the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Nov 1.
The participants talked about Taiwan’s success in curbing
Covid-19 coronavirus and discussed global events in the post-pandemic new normal.
The Congress has successfully transformed a physical meeting to a hybrid one.