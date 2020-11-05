Suncity Group’s Integrated Resort HOIANA Won Two Awards at World Travel Awards and World Golf Awards 2020
MACAU – Media OutReach – 5 November 2020 – Outrunning numerous hospitality brands
and famous projects in the region, Suncity Group‘s Hoiana Integrated Resort, that
opened its doors to visitors in June 2020 – has won two prestigious awards at
the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA) and the World Golf Awards 2020.
The resort has been named Asia’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2020,
along with Hoiana Shores Golf Club being recognized as the World’s Best New
Golf Course 2020.
One of the most prestigious travel and
tourism events of the year, the World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to
acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. This year is the
first time that the USD 4 billion Hoiana project proudly won a WTA award,
besting fierce competition from other nominations in Hong Kong or Thailand.
“As a new entertainment and lifestyle
destination, opening in June 2020, we are honored to receive these prestigious
awards from global authorities in the field. Besides possessing a fantastic
beachside location, Hoiana takes pride in creating a destination that offers
many unique and unforgettable experiences for visitors. It’s a combination of
exhilarating entertainment, luxurious accommodations and a celebration of the
centuries-old traditional values of Vietnam. These awards are also the driving
force for us to continue our efforts and provide outstanding hospitality
products and services to all guests.” Mr. Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive
Officer of Hoiana shared.
With the aim of becoming Vietnam’s
first and finest integrated resort, Hoiana is a project of international
stature and ambitions to bring about a transformation to the tourism industry
in Central Vietnam. As Asia’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2020, Hoiana
brings together all the elements that enable it to not only become a
development project that supports local tourism, but also a destination for
unique and unforgettable experiences. Hoiana offers a world of cutting-edge and
exhilarating entertainment, a wide variety of F&B outlets offering
irresistible Asian and European cuisines, world-class service and magnificent
accommodations with mile upon mile of pristine beach, and the perfect location
that is close to local attractions. The first phase will witness the opening of
four upscale hotels, including Hoiana Hotel & Suites, KHOS Hoiana, New
World Hoiana Hotel Vietnam and Rosewood Hoi An, entertainment complex Hoiana
Suncity and the 18-hole championship golf course Hoiana Shores Golf Club.
The first component of Hoiana to
welcome the public, the award-winning Hoiana Shores Golf Club is proudly
designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr., and provides the best
experience for all golfers. Officially launched in March 2020 after 6 months of
preview play in support of local charities, it took no time for Hoiana Shores
Golf Club to receive the World’s Best New Golf Course 2020 award at World Golf
Awards in October 2020, the most prestigious awards programme in the golf
tourism industry.
“We are truly honored to be recognized
as the World’s Best New Golf Course 2020,” said Mr. Ben Styles, General Manager
of Hoiana Shores Golf Club. “Vietnam is a fantastic golfing destination and our
goal is to offer exceptional golfing experiences that will leave every golfer with
a desire to return. I wish to thank all who have contributed towards this
recognition.”
All of these prestigious awards
reflect that Hoiana has unlimited potential and Suncity Group is confident that
Hoiana will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing
positive benefits and sustainable development for the Group.
Adhering to the spirit of “Innovation
with diversity, strive for success”, Suncity Group has been dedicated to
achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including
VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion,
and actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management
businesses as its core development.
About Suncity Group
Suncity
Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving
to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we
then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts
throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we
successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh
and Da Nang, etc.
Adhering to
the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group
spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as
well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy
entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.
Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields
of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and
luxury goods.
As a Macau
born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the
Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we
will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more
exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner
of the world.
Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en