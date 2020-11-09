Avnet Asia Pacific Awarded Outstanding International Branded Distributor Once Again

Demonstrated best-in-class supply chain practices that contributed to the business continuity of partners and customers

SHENZHEN,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – Leading global technology solutions

provider Avnet Asia Pacific has been named the Outstanding International Branded

Distributor for the 19th consecutive year by Electronics Supply

& Manufacturing-China (ESM-China). The award

reaffirms Avnet’s

best-in-class supply chain services and outstanding contributions to the

electronics industry particularly during these unprecedented times.

Photo caption: Ms. Lily Tong,

Senior Sales General Manager, Avnet China, on stage accepting the award for

Avnet at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards Program in Shenzhen

“Global

logistics and supply chain have been severely impacted by the Covid-19

pandemic, further increasing the challenges of procuring electronic components

and products. As the global economic outlook remains shrouded in uncertainty,

it is of paramount importance to secure a reliable and stable supply chain

management. Avnet’s world-class supply chain capabilities provides customized

solutions to fulfill customers’ needs, enabling them to successfully bring

their products to market. We are honored that our continuous efforts have once

again been recognized by the industry,” said Grace Dong, senior director of

Sales and Supplier Management at Avnet China.

By leveraging its end-to-end ecosystem, strong product development

and solution design capabilities, as well as its logistics network, Avnet has been

empowering its customers and partners all over the world to navigate various

industry challenges.

When

the world was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, Avnet actively assumed social

responsibility by taking the necessary precautionary measures to control the

spread of virus, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of electronic components,

and offered its technical expertise.

In

its efforts to optimize the supply chain during this critical period, Avnet

maintained close communication with its customers to understand and respond promptly

to their needs. Its global infrastructure and broad network of supply chain and

logistics partners enabled customers to quickly restore their production

capacity. When faced with a global surge in demand for medical electronic

devices due the pandemic, the company prioritized the supply of components to

medical device manufacturers to expedite the production of critical supplies

and equipment in the fight against Covid-19.

As

a technology solutions provider, Avnet’s product development ecosystem and

global reach accelerated its customers’ abilities to provide various technology

solutions to meet the global demand of medical equipment such as ventilators

and CT scanners. An example is the support of downstream customers in the

design and production of hydrogen oxygen nebulizers which are used in the

clinical treatment of Covid-19.

The Outstanding International Branded Distributor award

was presented to Avnet at the Global Distribution & Supply Chain Leaders

Summit. The Electronic Component Distributor Awards

honor distributors for their outstanding performance, continuous innovation, high-quality

customer service and technical support, and exemplary contributions to the

development of China’s electronics industry.

