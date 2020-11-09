Avnet Asia Pacific Awarded Outstanding International Branded Distributor Once Again
Demonstrated best-in-class supply chain practices that contributed to the business continuity of partners and customers
SHENZHEN,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – Leading global technology solutions
provider Avnet Asia Pacific has been named the Outstanding International Branded
Distributor for the 19th consecutive year by Electronics Supply
& Manufacturing-China (ESM-China). The award
reaffirms Avnet’s
best-in-class supply chain services and outstanding contributions to the
electronics industry particularly during these unprecedented times.
Photo caption: Ms. Lily Tong,
Senior Sales General Manager, Avnet China, on stage accepting the award for
Avnet at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards Program in Shenzhen
“Global
logistics and supply chain have been severely impacted by the Covid-19
pandemic, further increasing the challenges of procuring electronic components
and products. As the global economic outlook remains shrouded in uncertainty,
it is of paramount importance to secure a reliable and stable supply chain
management. Avnet’s world-class supply chain capabilities provides customized
solutions to fulfill customers’ needs, enabling them to successfully bring
their products to market. We are honored that our continuous efforts have once
again been recognized by the industry,” said Grace Dong, senior director of
Sales and Supplier Management at Avnet China.
By leveraging its end-to-end ecosystem, strong product development
and solution design capabilities, as well as its logistics network, Avnet has been
empowering its customers and partners all over the world to navigate various
industry challenges.
When
the world was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, Avnet actively assumed social
responsibility by taking the necessary precautionary measures to control the
spread of virus, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of electronic components,
and offered its technical expertise.
In
its efforts to optimize the supply chain during this critical period, Avnet
maintained close communication with its customers to understand and respond promptly
to their needs. Its global infrastructure and broad network of supply chain and
logistics partners enabled customers to quickly restore their production
capacity. When faced with a global surge in demand for medical electronic
devices due the pandemic, the company prioritized the supply of components to
medical device manufacturers to expedite the production of critical supplies
and equipment in the fight against Covid-19.
As
a technology solutions provider, Avnet’s product development ecosystem and
global reach accelerated its customers’ abilities to provide various technology
solutions to meet the global demand of medical equipment such as ventilators
and CT scanners. An example is the support of downstream customers in the
design and production of hydrogen oxygen nebulizers which are used in the
clinical treatment of Covid-19.
The Outstanding International Branded Distributor award
was presented to Avnet at the Global Distribution & Supply Chain Leaders
Summit. The Electronic Component Distributor Awards
honor distributors for their outstanding performance, continuous innovation, high-quality
customer service and technical support, and exemplary contributions to the
development of China’s electronics industry.
