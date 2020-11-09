Chubb appoints Khue Dinh as Country President for Vietnam’s general insurance business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 October

2020 – The Healthcare Academy — a collaboration by NTUC

LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU) and NTUC’s Employability

and Employment Institute (e2i) — today announced partnerships with Ngee Ann Polytechnic

and Republic Polytechnic to leverage the expertise of each institution to enhance

the quality of training and expand the nation’s healthcare and community care

competencies. These competencies will directly address skills gaps and talent

needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the evolving health needs

of Singaporeans as the healthcare industry continues its long-term shift

towards preventive and community care. This will be done through well-rounded,

collaborative training programmes offered as part of the Government’s SGUnited

Skills (SGUS) Programme.

The

collaboration is also driven by a desire to upskill healthcare employees and

expand their competencies, as more pressure is placed on the sector for care

delivery and medical support[1].

This initiative also supports the nation’s plan to build a pipeline of talent, who

may not have prior healthcare industry experience, to join the sector [2].

Participants

will be able to select from three tracks including Basic Care Assistant and

Healthcare Assistant offered by Healthcare Academy and Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s

School of Health Sciences and School of Humanities & Social Sciences, and Community

Care Workforce — which includes care coordinators, health coaches and case

managers — by Healthcare Academy and Republic Polytechnic’s School of Sports,

Health and Leisure. These tracks were specially chosen to address both

immediate and longer term needs of the community

care sector.

In each

of the three tracks, the modules and real-world practicum are curated to form a

six-month-long programme. The fundamental skills acquired will enable

participants to take on new roles in the healthcare sector, even if they have

had no prior experience.

In addition, designed with the goal of

improving the employability of participants, the SGUS Programme encompasses career

advisory and employment facilitation efforts from NTUC LHUB to assist trainees

in their job search in the healthcare sector.

“We are excited to partner Healthcare Academy

to meet the nation’s growing demand for healthcare services. Ngee Ann

Polytechnic has been grooming compassionate and competent professionals for the

sector through our School of Health Sciences since 2005. Together with our

School of Humanities and Social Sciences, our programmes will offer additional multi-disciplinary

skills in a blended learning environment most suited for adult learners. The

launch of the SGUnited Skills Programme targeted at mid-career professionals

will allow them to acquire expertise in key areas such as infection control,

wellness and counselling, to help build a strong talent pool and a sustainable

healthcare system,” says Mr Clarence Ti, Principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Mr Yeo Li Pheow, Principal/ CEO, Republic Polytechnic, says, “We are

pleased to collaborate with Healthcare Academy in delivering professional

training for our healthcare workforce. Republic Polytechnic is well-positioned

to support the increased need for healthcare and community care professionals,

with our range of Pre-employment Training (PET) and Continuing Education and

Training (CET) programmes that nurture a skilled healthcare workforce at any

stage of their career. The SGUnited Skills Programme in Community Care and

Health will enable healthcare professionals to upskill and expand their

competencies in delivering high quality community care outcomes, while also

allowing mid-career entrants to contribute towards Singapore’s evolving

healthcare needs.”

“The Healthcare Academy was established to support the continuous

learning and career aspirations of healthcare employees, especially through

changing times. This collaboration with like-minded partners such as Ngee Ann

Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic will help bolster existing efforts by

Healthcare Academy to groom more healthcare employees and help sustain

Singapore’s world-class healthcare system. Through the three distinct

healthcare tracks, we hope to generate more healthcare employees to thrive in a

growing sector with numerous career opportunities,” says Deputy Chairman of

Healthcare Academy and CEO of NTUC LHUB, Kwek Kok Kwong.

“The Healthcare

Academy endeavours to fulfil the healthcare sector’s skills development needs for healthcare employees in

this era of industry transformation. In the last 3 years, we have offered

several customised programmes for our healthcare employees. We are now rolling

out programmes to train Singaporeans from other industry sectors to be well

equipped with the skills, knowledge and competency to work in various

healthcare institutions with the support of Skillsfuture Singapore (SSG) and

e2i as well as in collaboration with Republic Polytechnic and Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU) is indeed heartened to see the

growth of the Healthcare Academy especially in supporting SGUS effort. We

invite more Singaporeans to take up jobs in the healthcare sector for better

career opportunity and job security through our employment and employability

efforts,” says Chairman of Healthcare Academy and President of HSEU, K

Thanaletchimi.

Interested

participants may apply for the programme via https://bit.ly/sgunitedskills.

About Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Ngee Ann Polytechnic started in 1963 and is today one of Singapore’s

leading institutions of higher learning with over 14,000 enrolled students in

over 30 disciplines. It seeks to develop students with a passion for learning,

values for life, and competencies to thrive in a global workplace.

http://www.np.edu.sg

About

Republic Polytechnic

The first

educational institution in Singapore to leverage the Problem-based Learning

approach for all its diploma programmes, Republic Polytechnic (RP) has seven

schools and one academic centre offering 37 full-time diplomas in Applied

Science, Engineering, Management and Communication, Hospitality, Infocomm,

Sports, Health & Leisure, and Technology for the Arts.

RP is

committed to nurturing professionals with strong problem-solving capabilities

through an innovative and entrepreneurial learning environment, based on a

holistic and industry-relevant curriculum. RP’s Academy For Continuing

Education also offers a comprehensive suite of lifelong learning programmes to

provide adult learners with skills upgrading opportunities.

For more

information, visit http://www.rp.edu.sg

About Healthcare

Academy

Healthcare

Academy is a collaboration among Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU),

Employability and Employment Institute (e2i) and NTUC LearningHub (LHUB).

Healthcare Academy endeavours to:

Support

continuous learning for healthcare workers, especially those affected by

industry restructuring, job re-design and technological disruptions

Provide

employment opportunities for displaced workers from other sectors to work in

the healthcare sector through robust job matching process

Equip

healthcare workers with relevant adaptive skills, technology skills and

technical skills, to be future ready for business transformation

Healthcare

Academy was birth forth in August 2018 when we envisage the need for healthcare

workers to be more agile and adaptive to the changes brought on by

technological disruption and demographic changes. We started our journey by

addressing one very fundamental change element which is the mind, helping

workers to move from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset. We developed our

first programme to help workers develop a positive mindset for the workplace.

Since then, we have learned and grew, and more products and solutions have been

added to our offerings.

About NTUC

LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing

Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the

lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we

have been working employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions

in areas such as Cybersecurity, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability

& Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security,

Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000

organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than

500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning

Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a

wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to

improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our

foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working

with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1,

asynchronous online courses.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.