Daikin Group Signs MOU with SP Group to Collaborate on Centralised Cooling System in Tengah

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – Daikin

Singapore (“Daikin”) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum

of Understanding (MOU) with SP Group (“SP”) to provide Singapore’s first

large-scale residential centralised cooling system at Tengah.

The MOU includes joint

research and development, product innovation and marketing opportunities in

Tengah, and future collaborative opportunities in Singapore and the region.

The partnership builds

on SP’s expertise and strong track record in operating the world’s largest

underground district cooling system in Marina Bay and Daikin’s strength in the

air-conditioning industry through its Chilled Water System Equipment including

chillers, water pumps, fan coil units, and maintenance services.

“Daikin is enthusiastic about this collaboration

with SP Group. Daikin has designed unique equipment for this project in Tengah.

With this collaboration, we look forward to working together to make the Tengah

town energy-efficient, green and cool.” said Mr Masanori Togawa, President and

Chief Executive Officer, Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mr Stanley Huang, Group Chief Executive Officer, SP

Group, said, “SP Group aims to enable a low-carbon, smart energy future by

integrating sustainability into the everyday life of the residents. Through

this collaboration with Daikin and building on SP’s strong track record in

providing smart energy solutions in Singapore, we look forward to helping households

enjoy the reliability and energy efficiency of centralised cooling.”

Centralised Cooling for Tengah

The centralised cooling

system for residential Housing Development Board projects aims to optimise the

energy consumption for air-conditioning needs and reduce the urban heat island

effect. Around 22,000 households stand to benefit from this initiative and Tengah

will be the model for low-carbon smart energy towns in Singapore.

Daikin Singapore will

deploy its Building Management System (BMS) to monitor and control Tengah’s

centralised cooling system. Following the acquisition of BMS Engineering last

year, Daikin is now able to provide the technical equipment as well as

maintenance of systems as a one-stop solutions provider.

Going Green Regionally

This collaboration

marks a first for Daikin. The partnership with SP is part of Daikin’s longer-term

growth strategy to meet the changing requirements of energy players, sustainable

architecture projects as well as the rising number of social-conscious citizens

in need for more adaptable accommodations.

Daikin and SP will monitor

and optimise the model for Tengah and explore future opportunities to replicate

the same reliable and efficient system in other parts of Singapore and the

Southeast Asia region. This builds upon Singapore’s ongoing roadmap for greener

buildings as well as the longer-term vision for a Singapore Smart-city that

includes sustainability in its advocacy.

About Daikin Singapore

Prior to the acquisition of

BMS Engineering, Daikin Singapore has placed its strategic focus on HDB,

building a stronger sales channel by developing Daikin Proshop and

thereby differentiating itself from its competitors. With 50 years of history

in Singapore, Daikin also drove expansion by launching differentiated products

such as Remote Monitoring System (RMS), which provides energy optimization and

predictive analytics. In Applied Product equipment (AP), which is mainly used

in commercial or industrial sector, it expanded sales by focusing on highly

efficient products like magnetic-chiller products and airside using EC motors.

Its services business was solely related to the repair and supply of spare

parts and moving forward, the company will now focus on Indoor Air Quality

(IAQ) and Eco-Friendly Maintenance, where it aims to support green building

projects through its acquisition of BMS Engineering. Daikin will then optimise AC

equipment and other building equipment implementation before moving towards

providing a full suite of services by adding Energy Management to its portfolio

to manage equipment for the whole building.