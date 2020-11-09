Daikin Group Signs MOU with SP Group to Collaborate on Centralised Cooling System in Tengah
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – Daikin
Singapore (“Daikin”) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum
of Understanding (MOU) with SP Group (“SP”) to provide Singapore’s first
large-scale residential centralised cooling system at Tengah.
The MOU includes joint
research and development, product innovation and marketing opportunities in
Tengah, and future collaborative opportunities in Singapore and the region.
The partnership builds
on SP’s expertise and strong track record in operating the world’s largest
underground district cooling system in Marina Bay and Daikin’s strength in the
air-conditioning industry through its Chilled Water System Equipment including
chillers, water pumps, fan coil units, and maintenance services.
“Daikin is enthusiastic about this collaboration
with SP Group. Daikin has designed unique equipment for this project in Tengah.
With this collaboration, we look forward to working together to make the Tengah
town energy-efficient, green and cool.” said Mr Masanori Togawa, President and
Chief Executive Officer, Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Mr Stanley Huang, Group Chief Executive Officer, SP
Group, said, “SP Group aims to enable a low-carbon, smart energy future by
integrating sustainability into the everyday life of the residents. Through
this collaboration with Daikin and building on SP’s strong track record in
providing smart energy solutions in Singapore, we look forward to helping households
enjoy the reliability and energy efficiency of centralised cooling.”
Centralised Cooling for Tengah
The centralised cooling
system for residential Housing Development Board projects aims to optimise the
energy consumption for air-conditioning needs and reduce the urban heat island
effect. Around 22,000 households stand to benefit from this initiative and Tengah
will be the model for low-carbon smart energy towns in Singapore.
Daikin Singapore will
deploy its Building Management System (BMS) to monitor and control Tengah’s
centralised cooling system. Following the acquisition of BMS Engineering last
year, Daikin is now able to provide the technical equipment as well as
maintenance of systems as a one-stop solutions provider.
Going Green Regionally
This collaboration
marks a first for Daikin. The partnership with SP is part of Daikin’s longer-term
growth strategy to meet the changing requirements of energy players, sustainable
architecture projects as well as the rising number of social-conscious citizens
in need for more adaptable accommodations.
Daikin and SP will monitor
and optimise the model for Tengah and explore future opportunities to replicate
the same reliable and efficient system in other parts of Singapore and the
Southeast Asia region. This builds upon Singapore’s ongoing roadmap for greener
buildings as well as the longer-term vision for a Singapore Smart-city that
includes sustainability in its advocacy.
About Daikin Singapore
Prior to the acquisition of
BMS Engineering, Daikin Singapore has placed its strategic focus on HDB,
building a stronger sales channel by developing Daikin Proshop and
thereby differentiating itself from its competitors. With 50 years of history
in Singapore, Daikin also drove expansion by launching differentiated products
such as Remote Monitoring System (RMS), which provides energy optimization and
predictive analytics. In Applied Product equipment (AP), which is mainly used
in commercial or industrial sector, it expanded sales by focusing on highly
efficient products like magnetic-chiller products and airside using EC motors.
Its services business was solely related to the repair and supply of spare
parts and moving forward, the company will now focus on Indoor Air Quality
(IAQ) and Eco-Friendly Maintenance, where it aims to support green building
projects through its acquisition of BMS Engineering. Daikin will then optimise AC
equipment and other building equipment implementation before moving towards
providing a full suite of services by adding Energy Management to its portfolio
to manage equipment for the whole building.