Oxford Sixth Form College To Launch New 6-month International Foundation Year Programme
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – The 6-month
IFY (International Foundation Year) is a whole new programme co-launched by
Oxford International Sixth Form College and NCUK on top of the standard 1-year
equivalent, providing a fast-track university pathway with guaranteed
university offers from NCUK’s partner universities. Students in Hong Kong who
took HKDSE 2020 could join the programme in the UK and may enter UK
universities in 2021.
Having expertise in running IFY programmes, Oxford
Sixth Form College has helped numerous students around the world to
successfully admitted to renowned universities in the UK and overseas through the 1-year
IFY. This year, the College is launching an all-new 6-month IFY with the same
focus on UK learning and preparation for degree-level study for students.
Having the programme shortened, students not only could study under a
short-term study visa, but could also drastically lower boarding cost from 1
year to 6 months. Besides, students enrolling this IFY have access to Oxford
Union as well as College clubs and activities.
The 6-month IFY Programme combines coursework and
exams, and provides the academic qualifications and English skills needed to
progress to a UK university. Students are graded A*-E on completion, which
equals to 3 A-Level subjects. Once a minimum of CCC and EAP C grades were
obtained, students are guaranteed to get conditional offers from NCUK’s partner
universities in the UK, Australia and New Zealand with access to 3,000 degree
programmes ranging from business, sociology, humanities and many more.
According to data from 1-year IFY last year, students were successfully
admitted to well-known tertiary institutions including University of
Manchester, Newcastle University and University of Kent. Furthermore, the
programme is also recognised by over 60 universities worldwide. Students can
also apply to any university outside NCUK.
ACADEMIC
RESULTS AND LEAVER DESTINATIONS (BASED ON 1-YEAR IFY 2019-20)
|
Results in 2020:
|
50% of grades
75% of EAP
|
University
|
University of Manchester, Computer Science
|
University of Manchester, Mathematics with Financial
|
University of the Sorbonne, Medicine
|
Queen Mary University of London, Marketing and
|
Newcastle University, Business Management (via INTO
|
University of Kent, Business and Management
|
University of Central Lancashire, Biomedical Science
PROGRAMME OVERVIEW
|
Course Structure:
|
3 modules in
|
Course
|
6-month intensive programme
|
Age:
|
17+
|
Entry
|
Successful completion of HKDSE
or
Successful completion of Form 5 / Year 11 with a
|
English Language Level:
|
IELTS 5.0+ (No less than 5.5 for Writing) or
(the college can offer their English Language test
|
Commence Date:
|
4 January, 2021
|
Tuition Hours:
|
31 hours per week:
|
Class Size:
|
Maximum of 10 students, average of 6
|
Other Benefits:
|
|
School fee:
|
£9,250 per term, £18,500 in total
|
College Address:
|
12 King Edward Street, Oxford, OX1 4HT, United
|
Enquiry &
Admission:
|
Carly Balmforth, Regional Recruitment Manager
Email: cbalmforth@oxfordinternational.com
Or visit:
https://www.oxfordsixthformcollege.com/admissions/course-enquiry/
OXFORD SIXTH FORM COLLEGE 6-MONTH IFY VS SPECIFIC UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION
COURSE
|
OXFORD SIXTH FORM COLLEGE IFY
|
UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION COURSE
|
Average class size 8 students
|
Average class size 20-25
|
Access to
|
University
|
Qualifications recognised by over 60 universities
|
Qualifications recognised by 1 university
|
Over 3,000
|
Degree
|
Guaranteed two conditional offers
|
Guaranteed one conditional offer
|
Membership
(University
|
Membership
|
Senior tutors and house parents
|
Independence
|
Internationally
|
UK only
|
Grades recognised by NARIC (The National Recognition
|
Grades recognised by host university
About Oxford Sixth Form College
Oxford Sixth Form College is an independent Sixth Form
College for UK and international students. It offers a broad range of A-Level
subjects as well as BTEC Business, NCUK IFY and GCSE programmes, and also
English for Academic Purposes programmes for international students. The
College provides programmes alternate to the mainstream in terms of programme
start dates and duration of study.
About NCUK
NCUK is a consortium of leading UK universities
dedicated to giving international students guaranteed access to universities
worldwide and helping students succeed. Its qualifications are recognised by
their own universities and by most others across the UK, including The
University of Manchester, University of Leeds, University of Birmingham,
Lancaster University, and many in the Russell Group.