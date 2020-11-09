UnaFinancial: Philippine Neobanks Will Serve 50 Million Customers by 2025
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November
2020 – According to the analysts of the international financial group UnaFinancial, neobanks in the Philippines will serve 51.4 million customers by
2025. At the same time, their cumulative loan portfolio will amount to $15
billion and the number of active deposit accounts will reach 10 million.
The audience of neobanks includes the entire
population of the country aged 20-64. According to the data, there will be about 65.7 million (56.2%) people of this age in the
Philippines in 2025. By this time, the population will have nearly 100% access
to the Internet and mobile connection, so the technological restrictions on the
use of fintech services have not been taken into account.
In the study, the following groups were subtracted
from the total of 65.7 million: low-income and unemployed population (-3.9
million), high-income citizens with
little interest in financial services (-3.2 million), loyal customers of
traditional financial institutions (-3.0 million), citizens with low
technological literacy (-0.7 million), population with low interest in financial services (for
instance, due to low financial literacy, -2.0 million), other irrelevant
categories (-1.5 million). As a result, the target audience was reduced to 51.4
million potential clients,
who make up almost half of the country’s population. This figure correlates
with the number of adult Filipinos (51.2 million) who remain unbanked.
At the same time, there is a growing share of
consumer loans in the country’s economy. The big demand for borrowings, the
economic stabilization and the development of neobanking will lay the
foundation for a long-term digital transformation of the financial sector in
the Philippines. The expansion of the neobank industry may increase the share
of consumer loans to GDP to 12-15% in 2025. The rapid inclusion of the
population from non-capital regions and the gradual growth of their incomes
will allow the market to reach $15 billion, which is a 20% share in the total
volume of consumer loans in the Philippines. In terms of deposits, with more
attractive conditions, neobanks will easily get clients from traditional banks,
gaining 10 million active accounts in the next 5 years. These estimates suggest
active inclusion of the young tech-savvy generation as well.
Sergey Sedov, Chief
Executive Officer of UnaFinancial, commented: “Certainly, it will take time to
realize the neobanks’ customer potential in the Philippines, but in the next
one or two years, there will be millions of real clients. For instance, today,
at least 8 million of such citizens live in 500 cities that are not covered by
bank branches. This population, as well as people from other segments including
informal workers, youth and applicants rejected by banks, will provide a
sufficient basis for the rapid growth of neobanks in the Philippines.”
About:
Headquartered in Singapore, UnaFinancial is a group of companies, which provides
fintech services in 8 markets of Asia and Europe. Founded by entrepreneur
Sergey Sedov in 2013, the group focuses on micro-consumer lending, marketplace
funding and development of software. All products of the group are built
completely in-house using artificial intelligence, machine learning and
data-driven technologies to provide precise and comprehensive risk management,
comfort and speed for customers and efficiency for business. For the time of
operation, the group has served more than 11 million customers and provided
financing in the amount of 800 million USD.