Author Asma Hassan praised in ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ felicitation ceremony

Library Promotion Bureau (LPB), one of the pioneering non-governmental organizations of the country engaged in the field of education and research, befittingly hosted felicitation ceremony for Jumbo Publishing’s new book ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ at its record office, housed in Liaquat Memorial Library, Karachi.

Having been branded as ‘Dream Book by Dream Team’ the LPB event brought to light the various aspects of the book, authored by the Lahore-based Asma Hassan, as three eminent scholars generously praised the publication for its unique content and excellent production.

Prof Dr Ghani-ul-Akram Sabzwari, Founder President, LPB, and a former chairperson of the Library and Information Science department at the University of Karachi, described ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ as a multi-faceted book which covered the different aspects of life and it possessed all the ingredients to the keep the readers engrossed.

“It’s really fascinating to go through the various chapters which are precise and to the point. It’s a kind of a family book which could be read by all members regardless of their age. I will strongly recommend this publication to everyone who is fond of books because there’s a lot to learn from it besides obtaining pleasure of reading,” the living legend of library science complimented.

Prof Dr Nasim Fatima, Chief Editor, Adab Wa Kutub Khana, and also the first lady chairperson of the Library and Information Science department at the University of Karachi, reckoned that Asma Hassan has done a service to the nation by bringing out such a wonderful book in the national language on the subject of sociology.

“Asma Hassan represents the younger generation of writers and it’s very heartening to note that she has chosen to share her thoughts in Urdu which will allow the book to be read by the masses of the country. It’s also very encouraging to discover that she has penned her thoughts in very candid manner,” Prof Dr Nasim Fatima noted.

Dr Amna Khatoon, Lecturer, Allama Iqbal Open University, and Editor, Pakistan Library & Information Science Journal (PLISJ), was equally impressed with high quality of production of book which will facilitate the readers in their quest for knowledge.

“While Asma Hassan’s articles illustrate wisdom and motivation, another major factor in making the book handy and useful is its neat printing which will not irritate the bookworms. Another plus point is the selection of optimum font size which makes the book reader friendly,” she noted.

Having contributed foreword to the book, renowned social worker, Nasreen Masood, who was also the guest of honour in the ceremony, showered Asma Hassan with praise for starting her career as an author with a bang.

“It’s not often that authors are able to earn this kind of reception and recognition in their first book but Asma Hassan has really done a marvelous work and she thoroughly deserves all this attention,” Nasreen Masood complimented.

Addressing the ceremony via video link from Lahore, author Asma Hassan expressed her gratitude to the worthy speakers for lauding her book and boosting her spirits.

“Although I have been passionate about writing since childhood, the publication of my first book ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ was certainly the fulfillment my most cherished dream in life yet. But I had never dreamed to be praised by such learned scholars. I am simply overwhelmed by the appreciation and I don’t have adequate words to reciprocate,” she observed.

“Inspired by the success of my first book, I will continue improving my writing skills and I will try my best to author many more books in future aimed at serving the people,” Asma Hassan added.

In his closing remarks, Syed Khalid Mahmood, on behalf of Jumbo Publishing, congratulated Asma Hassan for writing such wonderful and inspirational articles during the ongoing pandemic which were put together in book form and titled ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ which is now being promoted as Dream Book by Dream Team.

He also thanked Library Promotion Bureau for having organized the ceremony which was a testimonial to the book of being high in quality and value.

Published just a month ago, ‘Mayar-e-Zindagi’ has been widely hailed for its catchy name, the lively painting from emerging artist Beenish Khalid on the cover page, and the absorbing content between covers. The superbly printed hardbound book is being sold at a retail price of Rs 495 in Pakistan.

