GEODIS appoints a New Regional Customs Brokerage Director in Asia-Pacific Region

Dr. Kian Chuan Chang joins GEODIS to take over as Regional Customs Brokerage Director

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – Dr. Chang has extensive experience within the express transportation sector. Skilled in Logistics Management, Transportation, Customs Brokerage Management and Third-Party Logistics (3PL), he has a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Imperial College, London and a Professional Doctorate from Central Queensland University. He replaces Alan Miu, who is retiring.

In welcoming Dr. Chang, GEODIS APAC Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots said, “With the constant evolution of our customers’ supply chains featuring the establishment or expansion of manufacturing bases in ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam, or selling into more countries riding on the ecommerce boom, our customs brokerage team works alongside our customers, guiding their businesses through the different regulatory requirements for trade. Dr. Chang’s expertise will lead us to become an even more valuable partner to our customers.”

Customs brokerage services must, of necessity be based on a local presence in key locations within APAC. There is a requirement for up-to-date knowledge that is specific to industry verticals; hi-tech, automotive, FMCG or retail. New Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and new customs procedures recently introduced by different governments underline the value of trusted customs brokerage advice.

Therefore Dr. Chang observed, “With an increase in global challenges due to regulatory changes as well as customers’ expectations, we will work to offer a full suite of innovative customs brokerage solutions that focuses on adopting new technologies to deliver accurate customs and trade compliance.”

GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply

chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their

logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain

Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express,

and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a

direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning

120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in

Europe and #7 worldwide.

In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over

41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

Website: www.geodis.com