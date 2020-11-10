Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 – Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled

Remarkable Entries by SMEs Level the Playing Field with Big Players

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November

2020 – Steered by the Office of

the Government Chief Information Officer and co-organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held today. 65 entries from 3 different

streams were received this year, of which 11 of them were awarded. As digital

transformation accelerates under the new normal, SMEs and micro enterprises are

investing more in innovations and technologies, resulting in more SMEs entries

received this year than the last. They have performed well in the 3 streams of

the Award and claimed most of the awards, including the Smart Mobility Grand

Award.

(Back row left to right, 7th on the left)

The Hon Charles Peter Mok, Legislative Councillor (Information Technology); Anna

Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong; Ir. Susanna Shen, Chairman of the Final

Judging Panel of Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 – Smart Mobility Award and General

Manager – Corporate Information Technology of The Hong Kong and China Gas

Company Limited (Towngas), as well as other judging members and awardees at the

“Smart Mobility Award” presentation ceremony.

The “Smart

Mobility Award” aims to encourage the development and adoption of Smart

Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport applications, in

order to drive the development of smart city and enhance the quality of life,

creating a more convenient, safer and more efficient environment for citizens

and tourists.

“The

new normal brought by the COVID-19 has sped up the growth of innovations and technologies. Companies are using social commerce,

e-marketplaces, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to continue developing

their sales channels and managing business remotely. Although we encountered some

challenges during the judging processes this year, we are still excited to see more

active participation than the previous year, particularly from the SMEs that

outperform the others. I think this shows Hong Kong people remain to be flexible,

quick-witted and able to grow stronger in adversity, which are instrumental to

the robust development of innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong.” said Anna Lin, Chief

Executive of GS1 Hong Kong.

Accounting for over half of the contestants, SMEs impressed

the judges with their innovative, practical applications that have great potentials

for growth. This proves that even under limited resources, SMEs are capable of

developing or deploying innovative solutions to enhance competitiveness and

level the playing field with big businesses, making substantial contribution to

developing Hong Kong as a Smart City.

Maphive Technology Ltd. is one of the SMEs that excelled

and won the Smart Mobility Grand Award and Smart Mobility (Smart Tourism) Gold

Award with its “Mapxus Barrier-free Indoor Navigation Platform”. An innovative

indoor navigation platform, it digitalises the indoor environments and provides

map, positioning and 360-degree view for the users. With the use of technologies

such as Wifi fingerprints, sensor fusion and AI, the solution helps visitors to

navigate their ways at unfamiliar venues and enhance their travel experience.

The company has already developed digital maps for around 1,000 buildings in

Hong Kong, and is planning to expand their services to overseas market,

demonstrating a significant potential for growth and development.

There are 3 award streams under the Hong Kong ICT

Awards – Smart Mobility Award, namely Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart

Transport. Selected contestants will be awarded with Gold/ Silver/ Bronze

Award, or Certificate of Merit after undergoing adjudication processes and interviews

by the judging panel, comprised of members and professionals from the ICT associations,

companies, academic and government institutions.

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (in

alphabetical order):

Stream Award Organisation/ Winner Title of Entry Smart Mobility Grand Maphive Technology Ltd. Mapxus Barrier-free Indoor

Navigation Platform Smart Tourism Gold Maphive Technology Ltd. Mapxus Barrier-free Indoor

Navigation Platform Silver Neoma Ltd. Gaia Bronze Lincogn Technology Co. Ltd. YoStay Smart Stay Solution Smart Logistics Silver Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Co. Ltd. Intelligent Fulfillment Centre Silver Hong Kong TV Shopping Network Company Ltd. / BPS Global Holdings

Ltd. Transformation of Logistics for Online Shopping Certificate of Merit Kin Shun Information

Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd. ZEEK Certificate of Merit Shopkyo Ltd. Spaceship Smart Transport Silver Locolla Ltd. LocoBike Silver oneCHARGE Solutions Ltd. oneCHARGE 3 Phase 21kW AC

Fast EV Charging System Bronze Hong Kong Applied Science

and Technology Research Institute Company Ltd. (ASTRI) Ultra-Wideband (UWB) + Vehicle-to-Everything

(V2X) Roadside System Enables Gantry Free Electronic Road Pricing (ERP)

System Certificate of Merit Hong Kong Taxi App Service

Ltd. / Hong Kong Taxi Council eTaxi APP Platform

Please visit here for details of the winning entries: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2020-11/HKICTA-2020-SMA-Booklet.pdf

For details about “Smart Mobility Award”,

please visit here: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward

Download photos here: https://gs1hongkong.box.com/s/fk11qvmgj9hquecxx0g7w34gqntplkk9

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded

by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the

local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops

and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to

uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information

about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1

has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1

Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency,

safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates

commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms,

solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted foundation

for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC standard lays the

foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services and applications. We

are helping industry to meet the challenges of omni-channel commerce and create

a seamless customer experience. By engaging with communities of trading

partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, we are

fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for “Smarter Business, Better

Life”.

Currently,

GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20

industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare,

apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For

more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.