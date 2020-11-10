REBEL FC Unleashes Sport Tech Combo With New Marketing Chief Elgin Ee
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – Uncertainty
on Covid-19 affecting sports and entertainment is not stopping REBEL Fighting Championship
from targeting a knockout with fight streaming in the palm of your hands.
Asia’s premier fightainment company
announced plans to bring its unique brand of physical prowess and
larger-than-life grit to mobile platforms everywhere.
As part of this sport tech combination, analytics
and disruption expert Elgin Ee joins the mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter to
add bite to the all-out expansion.
Already in the works are a China reality
show and 10 showpiece events next year with current travel restrictions and
social distancing measures proving no obstacle to REBEL’s growth blueprint.
As Chief Marketing Officer, Ee will
apply his 15 years of experience in digital technology business and his
tremendous know-how in tech user acquisition from Grab to boost Rebel’s fan-base,
fan experience and revenue. He has previously successfully launched a variety
of new products under IAHGames, Singtel, Grab, obike. Effectively growing
customer acquisition to 100m users regionally & increasing top line Revenue
of USD$30m.
He spearheaded the spectacular period of
growth at Grab from 2014 to 2016 as country head of marketing.
Ee is certainly no stranger to everyday
tech and knowing what consumers want as when he was product marketing director
at Singtel for close to eight years.
“It is with an eye for spotting the next
big thing that Elgin joins REBEL and he has demonstrated first class executive
skills in building great marketing teams that focuses on innovative brand
building with data technology approach to planning and execution of marketing.
This is our first steps together a world class leadership team to ignite the
passion for MMA for over 100 million fans by combined our live bouts and
reality series will highlight the stories of real-life heroes,” explained CEO
Justin Leong.
Fresh from inking a partnership with UK
video-on-demand provider Channel Fight, REBEL is flexing its muscles in the
world of fitness and fight training.
As Ee sees it, “Behind every duel are
countless moments of discipline, focus and picking yourself up.
“Tech can make these modern warriors
accessible so that you can live the dream and earn your stripes along with them
every minute and every hour.”
With mixed martial arts resilient in the
face of the pandemic, there is great potential in seizing this opportunity as
more stay at home for work and exercise in what could be described as the new
normal or what Leong terms as “extra-normal.”
“Professional athletes and amateurs
alike have adjusted to lockdowns and mobile tech has helped us stay connected.
“But every individual’s journey is
different so that’s why renowned director Xie Dikui has come onboard to produce
reality-based non-stop action,” added Leong.
Ee is looking at gaining up to 3 million
social media fans in China next year but the focus remains to build Rebel as a
Global brand with the starting place in Asia.
He adds to the slate of recent new hires
at REBEL with sponsorship director Vivian Xia at the helm on the back of 16
years at The Nielsen Company, Ophelia Yao as sponsorship manager, formerly of IMG
and senior sponsorship manager Wicky Wang signing up from Manchester City
owners City Football Group.
About REBEL Fighting Championship
REBEL FC is a dynamic fightainment
company committed to bringing exciting and engaging mixed martial arts (MMA)
and live event entertainment to our customers around the world. The company is
focused on pursuing the highest standards for MMA in production, talent
development and promoting awareness.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in
Singapore, REBEL comprises vibrant and creative professionals with diverse
backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event management,
public relations and talent scouting.