REBEL FC Unleashes Sport Tech Combo With New Marketing Chief Elgin Ee

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – Uncertainty

on Covid-19 affecting sports and entertainment is not stopping REBEL Fighting Championship

from targeting a knockout with fight streaming in the palm of your hands.

Asia’s premier fightainment company

announced plans to bring its unique brand of physical prowess and

larger-than-life grit to mobile platforms everywhere.

As part of this sport tech combination, analytics

and disruption expert Elgin Ee joins the mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter to

add bite to the all-out expansion.

Already in the works are a China reality

show and 10 showpiece events next year with current travel restrictions and

social distancing measures proving no obstacle to REBEL’s growth blueprint.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ee will

apply his 15 years of experience in digital technology business and his

tremendous know-how in tech user acquisition from Grab to boost Rebel’s fan-base,

fan experience and revenue. He has previously successfully launched a variety

of new products under IAHGames, Singtel, Grab, obike. Effectively growing

customer acquisition to 100m users regionally & increasing top line Revenue

of USD$30m.

He spearheaded the spectacular period of

growth at Grab from 2014 to 2016 as country head of marketing.

Ee is certainly no stranger to everyday

tech and knowing what consumers want as when he was product marketing director

at Singtel for close to eight years.

“It is with an eye for spotting the next

big thing that Elgin joins REBEL and he has demonstrated first class executive

skills in building great marketing teams that focuses on innovative brand

building with data technology approach to planning and execution of marketing.

This is our first steps together a world class leadership team to ignite the

passion for MMA for over 100 million fans by combined our live bouts and

reality series will highlight the stories of real-life heroes,” explained CEO

Justin Leong.

Fresh from inking a partnership with UK

video-on-demand provider Channel Fight, REBEL is flexing its muscles in the

world of fitness and fight training.

As Ee sees it, “Behind every duel are

countless moments of discipline, focus and picking yourself up.

“Tech can make these modern warriors

accessible so that you can live the dream and earn your stripes along with them

every minute and every hour.”

With mixed martial arts resilient in the

face of the pandemic, there is great potential in seizing this opportunity as

more stay at home for work and exercise in what could be described as the new

normal or what Leong terms as “extra-normal.”

“Professional athletes and amateurs

alike have adjusted to lockdowns and mobile tech has helped us stay connected.

“But every individual’s journey is

different so that’s why renowned director Xie Dikui has come onboard to produce

reality-based non-stop action,” added Leong.

Ee is looking at gaining up to 3 million

social media fans in China next year but the focus remains to build Rebel as a

Global brand with the starting place in Asia.

He adds to the slate of recent new hires

at REBEL with sponsorship director Vivian Xia at the helm on the back of 16

years at The Nielsen Company, Ophelia Yao as sponsorship manager, formerly of IMG

and senior sponsorship manager Wicky Wang signing up from Manchester City

owners City Football Group.

About REBEL Fighting Championship

REBEL FC is a dynamic fightainment

company committed to bringing exciting and engaging mixed martial arts (MMA)

and live event entertainment to our customers around the world. The company is

focused on pursuing the highest standards for MMA in production, talent

development and promoting awareness.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in

Singapore, REBEL comprises vibrant and creative professionals with diverse

backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event management,

public relations and talent scouting.