Southco’s Extended Length Captive Screw Offers New Standard Solution for Panel Applications
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November
2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary
of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such
as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/
positioning technology, has expanded its extensive line of captive
screws with a new option covering the majority of panel applications. Southco’s
4C Extended Length Captive Screw provides a standard solution for sheet metal
and panel applications requiring different screw lengths, reducing lead time
and simplifying designs that would have previously required modified screw
lengths.
4C Extended Length Captive Screw
Designed
as a precise solution for panels, mounting doors and other hardware
applications, Southco’s 4C Extended Length Captive Screw is available in a
variety of tool actuation and installation styles, including press-in and
flare-in. The captive screws feature heat-treated steel for superior torque
strength, while color-coded overmolded head options allow designers to
differentiate access points or coordinate hardware with the overall design scheme.
“Previously,
non-standard panel applications required modified screw lengths with lengthy
lead times and costly design processes,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng.
“The 4C Extended Length Captive Screw ensures that designers have easy access
to a standard solution for non-standard panel designs and sheet metal
thicknesses.”
About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of
engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and
ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in
product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most
recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access
solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in
transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and
more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a
dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium
access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
