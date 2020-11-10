Southco’s Extended Length Captive Screw Offers New Standard Solution for Panel Applications

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November

2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary

of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such

as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/

positioning technology, has expanded its extensive line of captive

screws with a new option covering the majority of panel applications. Southco’s

4C Extended Length Captive Screw provides a standard solution for sheet metal

and panel applications requiring different screw lengths, reducing lead time

and simplifying designs that would have previously required modified screw

lengths.

4C Extended Length Captive Screw

Designed

as a precise solution for panels, mounting doors and other hardware

applications, Southco’s 4C Extended Length Captive Screw is available in a

variety of tool actuation and installation styles, including press-in and

flare-in. The captive screws feature heat-treated steel for superior torque

strength, while color-coded overmolded head options allow designers to

differentiate access points or coordinate hardware with the overall design scheme.

“Previously,

non-standard panel applications required modified screw lengths with lengthy

lead times and costly design processes,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng.

“The 4C Extended Length Captive Screw ensures that designers have easy access

to a standard solution for non-standard panel designs and sheet metal

thicknesses.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of

engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and

ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in

product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most

recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access

solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in

transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and

more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a

dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium

access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

