GRAM Expands Its Operations Team To International Regions
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 11 November
2020 – Singapore-based
video animation studio GRAM sets its
sights on venturing abroad to expand its operations team. The expansion plan
was initiated in recognition of diverse creative and artistic talent that is
available from all corners of the globe, beyond just the local talent pool.
GRAM is specialised in animation, videos and web interaction,
offering an array of video animations and corporate video production services
for businesses looking to meet their visual communication needs. Over the
years, GRAM has evolved in the video production industry and is trusted by many MNCs and government
clients in Singapore and globally.
While GRAM first began its remote team set up overseas
3 years ago, the company has since successfully established a team of
full-timers who are working remotely at different parts of the world. These
countries, namely the Philippines, Indonesia and Mexico, were chosen strategically
and primarily for the common language and artistic culture.
Nonetheless, the expansion doesn’t come without
obstacles. To tackle ineffective collaboration between the remote and local
teams, they had to set communication guidelines that allow for greater
productivity despite the physical distance. By using a project and
communication platform, teams were able to communicate much more effectively
with daily reporting and bi-weekly company meetings held.
As a fast-growing company,
GRAM currently has a team strength of 15 employees, with hopes to increase the
number next year. Plans are also in place to grow the company further in the future as GRAM is hoping to become
thought leaders in video production. This includes creating educational
materials and resources to teach and guide local SMEs with their video production. Additionally, GRAM is turning its Instagram page into a teaching tool
that provides bite-sized video marketing education to the public.
For more information, please
visit https://gramvideos.com/