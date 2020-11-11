Media OutReach Newswire Launches Greater Bay Area Media Distribution Service

Published: November 11, 2020

The First Global Newswire to Connect Enterprises to Media Directly in this Region

 

HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – Media OutReach, the first global newswire founded
in Hong Kong since 2009, affirms its position as an expert on Asia distribution
by launching the Greater Bay Area media distribution service, the world’s first
to support the business need of the region. The Greater Bay Area media list reaches core and key node cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai,
Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Zhaoqing, Hong Kong and Macao.

 

The Greater Bay Area has historically contributed to over 12% of China’s
GDP despite covering less than 1% of China’s land area. With major government
investment and global trade partnerships, the region is positioned to see
business opportunities in many industries, including but not limited to green
finance in Hong Kong; tourism and entertainment in Macao and Zhuhai; technology
and R&D in Shenzhen; transport and infrastructure in Guangzhou; and
services in Dongguan.

 

This has strengthened the need for a Greater Bay Area-specific media
distribution service, which will not only help international businesses break
into the market but will also help those already in the region to connect with
other local markets and partners. Given the prominence of digital media in
China, the service will also help businesses strengthen their online presence.

 

The Media
OutReach Newswire’s Greater Bay Area distribution goes to journalists in 11
core and key node cities as well national media and includes posting of the
press release close to 300 online news sites.
The guaranteed online news postings include a number of top media in China:
Sohu (搜狐网), Sina China (新浪看点), Tencent (腾讯企鹅号), Netease (网易网), TouTiao (今日头条), iFeng (凤凰网), Zhong Guo Wang (中国网), Xueqiu (雪球), EastMoney (东方财富) and hundreds more. Owing to the strength of the Media OutReach database, this service will cover
all industry-specific media and general media, making it ideal for those looking towards
building its media relations with journalists in its targeted growth sectors in
the region.

 

“Being the first newswire that owns our distribution
network, we can quickly innovate to response to evolving market needs. With
this new product, we aim to provide a solution to advance the business
expansion and communication across Greater Bay Area,” commented Ms. Jennifer
Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach. “Typically, clients can only choose to
distribute to ‘All China’ media with any global newswire service; whilst at
Media OutReach, we can offer targeted service.”

 

About Media OutReach

Media OutReach Newswire was founded in Hong Kong in
2009. Media OutReach is a technology company that distributes multimedia,
multilingual press releases directly to targeted journalists, and automate the
reporting process. The company’s press release service supports the public relations,
social and digital agencies as its pioneered changes in their distribution
service by offering guarantee online news posting on authentic news media.

 

From Hong Kong, the company has expanded across the
region and internationally with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam,
Taiwan, Japan and international reseller partnerships in the USA and Europe. Today,
Media OutReach has grown to be the first global newswire founded in Asia
Pacific region and the only with its own distribution network across 24
countries across Asia Pacific region; owning more than 130,000 journalists
database and 460 media partnerships to provide authentic guarantee news posting
and pioneering post release reports with insights and measurements.

 

For more information on Media OutReach, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/.

