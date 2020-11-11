Media OutReach Newswire Launches Greater Bay Area Media Distribution Service

Released whitepaper assesses the key trends shaping Asia Pacific’s workforce, and the critical role of organizations, people and technology in realizing a hybrid workplace

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach -29 JULY 2020 – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to

transform our daily lives, Microsoft, with research from TechRepublic Premium,

looked into the impact the pandemic has had on the region’s legacy work styles,

business operations and how it has accelerated an increase in overall technology

adoption, realizing a hybrid new normal of work.

Through a

qualitative research study the whitepaper, titled “Transitioning

Asia-Pacific to a New Normal of Work“, sees business and

thought leaders across industries — banking, healthcare, education, telecommunications,

research, and professional consultancies — share their insights on how organizational cultures in Asia-Pacific are evolving

to a new paradigm of work.

“As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19,

life and work were changed overnight for everyone,” said Kady Dundas, Head of Marketing, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corp.

“All of a sudden we’ve gone from working in conference rooms to working in living

rooms, and when you do that you have a high dependence on video. We know that

we have about 200 million meeting participants each day, which equates to 4.1

billion minutes of meetings[1]. Those data points show

the tremendous movement to remote work.”

Technology: The Enabler

Amid the

pandemic, Microsoft found that while organizations have prioritized technology

adoption to enable remote working environments and

overall business transformation, the change was not driven through technology

alone.

“The technology side has been relatively

straightforward,” said Dr Joseph Sweeney, IBRS Advisor and Future of Work

Expert. “When COVID-19 came and everyone had to start working from home,

Microsoft Teams was an obvious and natural tool to push out. It was already

there, and the environment is familiar to anyone using Microsoft Office 365. It

skyrocketed.”

A forced mindset change was in play encouraging organizations

to rethink ways of working, how individuals, groups, and managers

interact with one another and the change management needed to adjust to the new

normal of work focusing on the emotional impact of the change.

“Often

the reluctance to allow remote work has to do with a quite outdated concept of

how managers need to manage — for instance, you need to be able to ‘see’ people

to police that they are doing what they are meant to,” said Sarah Kaine, Associate Professor,

Management Discipline Group and Core Member, CBSI – Centre for Business and Social Innovation, University of Technology, Sydney.

Emerging Trends in

the New Normal of Work

Some of

the emerging trends that organizations need to be aware

of as they plan for the hybrid new normal of work include:

The risk

of burnout — Organizations need to be mindful of the new perception

of availability. According to IBRS Advisor and Future of Work Expert, Joe

Sweeney, one common response amongst people in their jobs is to “work

harder and not switch off.” Those who have started working from home are

fielding calls from their bosses late into the evening, underlining the need to

re-draw boundaries for out-of-hours contact. Career progression concerns — Organizations

will need to reassess how performance is measured. Collaboration tools can measure activity but not the value that an

individual has brought to the organization. Organizations are

now finding that it is the “introverts” that are delivering while working from

home, while the “star player” extroverts are no longer the center of attention. The need for flexibility and empathy — Research finds that nearly half (47 per cent) of

people working from home reported managing at-home distractions as a challenge[2]. Organizations as

well as managers and teammates should do their part to not

only help employees create a distraction-free environment but also be more

flexible in the delivery of work and empathize with people’s challenges of

working from home. Tech training and preparedness — As

technology becomes a growing staple for employees, training will need to go

hand-in-hand to unlock the full potential of hardware and software. “There have been people who were resistant to change —

it was usually the seniors, because they never needed to learn how to use

technology. They always had IT support in the room when they needed it,” said

Dr. Nitin Paranjape, CEO and Founder, MacOffice Services Private Limited based

in India. Incorporating a social element — Organizations need

to intentionally focus on policy and company culture rather than raw

technology. The Microsoft Work Trend Index[3] released in April 2020 reflected

this ongoing quest for human interaction — the number of people turning on

video in Microsoft Teams meetings had doubled from before working from home

became mainstream. Beyond enabling video conferencing, organizations need to

find ways to encourage innovation, creative flow of ideas, and camaraderie that

makes an employee feel that they are a valued part of an organization.

The Future of Work

is Now and Hybrid

At

Microsoft’s FY20 Q4 Earnings call[4] which reported a 6 percent

revenue increase in Productivity and Business Processes this fiscal year,

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft shared, “The last five

months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience.

Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster

and emerge from this crisis stronger.”

Undoubtedly, COVID-19 had accelerated the transition

to new ways of working and honed the focus on innovation across the region. At

the same time, social and cultural environments also have a considerable impact

on how organizations approach the new normal of work.

In some cases, organizations are in the process of

aligning themselves to the national government’s own response to the changing

nature of work. Hidekazu Shoto, Innovative

English and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Teacher, Ritsumeikan

Primary School in Japan shared how the primary school had to find ways to

respond to the changing regulatory environment around work that the government had

been implementing. “We just started a new working time system, to follow the

new labor laws in Japan. With that in mind, and each teacher’s individual circumstances

at home, we had to think about how to match compliance with flexibility,” said Hidekazu

Shoto.

In

countries where commutes are longer, organizations will find that more staff

wish to work remotely. “The appeal is often due to the convenience of

professionals being able to manage their own timing,” Andy Khoo, Maybank

Head of Customer Experience, based in Singapore, said. “There’s less

transportation and time spent on the road — particularly in countries like

Indonesia, Thailand and India, where commutes can be long. For other places,

like Singapore, it’s simply that staff find they’re more productive when

working from home.”

Meanwhile,

countries with expensive real estate — such as Australia and Singapore — will

find financial benefit in transitioning to a model where office space is shared

and cycled among employees that spend part of the time in the office, and other

times working from home.

The hybrid approach in the future of work reflects how

the lines of work and personal life are blurring. Microsoft’s second Work Trend

Index[5] found that beyond the

typical 9am-5pm work day, Microsoft Teams chats outside of the typical workday

(from 8-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.) have increased more than any other time during the

day, between 15% and 23%. Weekend work is spiking as well — Teams chats on and

Saturday and Sunday have increased over 200%.

To cultivate the future workplace, organizations would

need to accelerate the process of developing policies enabling individuals to

break away from the standard 9 to 5 hours, setting reasonable expectations

around availability and relooking performance indicators.

Great Place to Work Institute, Chief Operating

Officer, Alicia Tung based in China said, “As far as emotions are concerned, we’re not there yet. But it is

happening. In ten years’ time, if I were to make a very broad prediction, I

would say 60-40 in terms of working in the office compared to working

remotely.”

Business leaders must

refresh their focus on policies that enable the upkeep of robust security

strategies and effective collaboration. As

lockdowns continue to ease across the region, the next step will be a renewed

focus on policy during this hybrid new normal of work.

For more information on how organizations throughout

Asia-Pacific are grappling with — and succeeding with — remote work, read the

full paper here.

[1] https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2020-Q3/press-release-webcast [2] CBS

E-book: 250+ tips for telecommuting and managing remote workers [3] https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/04/09/remote-work-trend-report-meetings/ [4] https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2020-Q4/press-release-webcast [5] https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/07/08/future-work-good-challenging-unknown/

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital

transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its

mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to

achieve more.

About TechRepublic Premium

TechRepublic

Premium offers the fastest and smartest way to solve the toughest problems in

IT today. Our library of premium IT resources includes original market

research, time-saving tools, customizable IT policy templates, and

comprehensive eBooks full of the best content from TechRepublic and ZDNet.

TechRepublic Premium provides the insights business leaders need to make smart

IT decisions. All in one place.