Per Customer Demand, Trend Micro Launches Hassle-Free, Cloud-Ready Network Security

Latest addition to Cloud One platform is ideal for those migrating their servers to the cloud

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November

2020 – (;),

the leader in cloud security, today announced global availability of its

cloud-native network security solution, Trend Micro Cloud One — Network

Security. As the latest addition to its holistic cloud security platform, it

delivers simple, comprehensive protection of virtual private clouds at scale to

support compliance requirements, with zero disruption to applications or

traffic.

Many organizations taking their first steps in the cloud

need effective network security for business, governance and compliance reasons,

yet they are poorly served by existing solutions. These may be hard to deploy,

feature slow inspection speeds and are often riddled with inefficiencies:

perhaps requiring multiple appliances, load balancers and instances to inspect

ingress and egress traffic.

Trend Micro Cloud One — Network Security is tailor-made

for these environments, backed by Trend Micro’s years of experience in cloud

security for its global Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS

customers and expertise in network security with TippingPoint.

According to Gartner, “Enterprises will

migrate to a new model where they will consolidate multiple cloud network

security services with one vendor to reduce complexity.”[1] This

continues to be true as organizations move into hybrid cloud models with varied

security needs. With Trend Micro Cloud One, this consolidation can be

easily achieved – it provides a simplified approach to hybrid cloud security

with visibility by delivering multiple security tools in a single platform for

visibility across an organization’s cloud infrastructure.

“We know that many network security solutions aren’t

designed for the cloud: they’re painful or impossible to deploy, disrupt key

business processes and may leave organizations exposed to threats,” said Wendy

Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro.

“Users can deploy our cloud-based network security in minutes for simplified

protection to securely deliver business outcomes and meet compliance

requirements.”

Trend Micro Cloud One — Network Security offers:

Comprehensive

cloud protection at the network layer to support compliance, including virtual

patching, IPS capabilities and egress

network filtering–backed by threat intelligence from Trend Micro’s Zero Day initiative

cloud protection at the network layer to support compliance, including virtual patching, IPS capabilities and egress network filtering–backed by threat intelligence from Trend Micro’s Zero Day initiative Identify threats at runtime to protect a diverse set

of services (from EC2 to Lambda) and inspection of any network traffic

traversing Internet Gateways, Transit Gateways or Virtual Private Gateways

of services (from EC2 to Lambda) and inspection of any network traffic traversing Internet Gateways, Transit Gateways or Virtual Private Gateways Simple,

transparent deployment within minutes, without the need for additional

infrastructure and with zero IT/business disruption

transparent deployment within minutes, without the need for additional infrastructure and with zero IT/business disruption Flexibility

in payment options–pay only for what is used in dynamic environments, or

purchase with annual license-based pricing for a more static architecture

in payment options–pay only for what is used in dynamic environments, or purchase with annual license-based pricing for a more static architecture Holistic,

centralized cloud protection from a single console to simplify management of

overall cloud security posture

To find out more about Trend Micro Cloud One — Network

Security please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/hybrid-cloud/cloud-one-network-security.html



[1] Gartner, Top Security and Risk Management

Trends, February 27, 2020

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity,

helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over

30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous

innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and

consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email,

IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a

cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for

key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster

protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most

advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables

organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.