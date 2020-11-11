Per Customer Demand, Trend Micro Launches Hassle-Free, Cloud-Ready Network Security
Latest addition to Cloud One platform is ideal for those migrating their servers to the cloud
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November
2020 – Trend Micro
Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704),
the leader in cloud security, today announced global availability of its
cloud-native network security solution, Trend Micro Cloud One — Network
Security. As the latest addition to its holistic cloud security platform, it
delivers simple, comprehensive protection of virtual private clouds at scale to
support compliance requirements, with zero disruption to applications or
traffic.
Many organizations taking their first steps in the cloud
need effective network security for business, governance and compliance reasons,
yet they are poorly served by existing solutions. These may be hard to deploy,
feature slow inspection speeds and are often riddled with inefficiencies:
perhaps requiring multiple appliances, load balancers and instances to inspect
ingress and egress traffic.
Trend Micro Cloud One — Network Security is tailor-made
for these environments, backed by Trend Micro’s years of experience in cloud
security for its global Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS
customers and expertise in network security with TippingPoint.
According to Gartner, “Enterprises will
migrate to a new model where they will consolidate multiple cloud network
security services with one vendor to reduce complexity.”[1] This
continues to be true as organizations move into hybrid cloud models with varied
security needs. With Trend Micro Cloud One, this consolidation can be
easily achieved – it provides a simplified approach to hybrid cloud security
with visibility by delivering multiple security tools in a single platform for
visibility across an organization’s cloud infrastructure.
“We know that many network security solutions aren’t
designed for the cloud: they’re painful or impossible to deploy, disrupt key
business processes and may leave organizations exposed to threats,” said Wendy
Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro.
“Users can deploy our cloud-based network security in minutes for simplified
protection to securely deliver business outcomes and meet compliance
requirements.”
Trend Micro Cloud One — Network Security offers:
- Comprehensive
cloud protection at the network layer to support compliance, including virtual
patching, IPS capabilities and egress
network filtering–backed by threat intelligence from Trend Micro’s Zero Day initiative
- Identify threats at runtime to protect a diverse set
of services (from EC2 to Lambda) and inspection of any network traffic
traversing Internet Gateways, Transit Gateways or Virtual Private Gateways
- Simple,
transparent deployment within minutes, without the need for additional
infrastructure and with zero IT/business disruption
- Flexibility
in payment options–pay only for what is used in dynamic environments, or
purchase with annual license-based pricing for a more static architecture
- Holistic,
centralized cloud protection from a single console to simplify management of
overall cloud security posture
To find out more about Trend Micro Cloud One — Network
Security please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/hybrid-cloud/cloud-one-network-security.html
[1] Gartner, Top Security and Risk Management
Trends, February 27, 2020
