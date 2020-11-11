Tatler has officially unveiled the 5th edition of the Gen.T List, its Annual Index of the 400 Leaders of Tomorrow in Asia, who are driving innovation, creating change and inspiring hope

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – Luxury media group Tatler has officially revealed the full 5th

edition of the annual Gen.T List, sponsored by Credit Suisse. The list has

become a definitive reference of leaders of tomorrow – the most promising

millennial entrepreneurs who are redefining the landscape of Asian culture and

business. Previous honourees have included tech entrepreneur Eric Gnock Fah and

actor Henry Golding and many others, before they became a zeitgeist of Asian

success on a global stage.

“There has never been a time when we’ve

been in greater need of disruptive people, ideas and businesses–to innovate, to

create jobs and, most importantly, to give hope,” says Tamara Lamunière, Head

of Generation T Asia.

In the last five years, Gen.T has created a

community through events and amplified the influence of its members through the

Tatler Asia Group’s media platforms, in the process building an Asia-wide

community of the regions’ most promising 25-40 year old entrepreneurs. Gen.T is

present in eight markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, China, Taiwan,

Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“Gen. T represents a unique community of

like-minded young leaders, and it facilitates constructive interactions between

individuals who share the same aspirations towards shaping the future to be a

better place and bringing positive change to society,” says Francois Monnet,

Head of Private Banking for North Asia and Chief Executive Hong Kong Branch,

Credit Suisse. “As the Bank for Entrepreneurs in Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse is

supportive of such young talents, as we believe we share similar values with

these young generation of new leaders who are passionate about bringing

innovative ways to drive sustainability and positive engagement across all

fields ranging social, economic and cultural sectors.”

Among those included in the Gen.T List 2020

are:

Jaeson

Ma, CEO, East West Ventures

Ma, CEO, East West Ventures Sharon

Kobler, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, Goodbaby Group

Kobler, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, Goodbaby Group Cindy

Mi, Founder and CEO, VIPKid

Mi, Founder and CEO, VIPKid Harry

Wang, Founder and CEO, Linear Capital

Wang, Founder and CEO, Linear Capital Lim

Wai Mun, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Doctor Anywhere

Wai Mun, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Doctor Anywhere Poonyatorn

Suthipongchai, Managing Partner, Creative Ventures

Suthipongchai, Managing Partner, Creative Ventures Choong

Fui-Yu, Co-founder & CEO, Kaodim

Fui-Yu, Co-founder & CEO, Kaodim Zhang

Li, CEO, JD.ID

Li, CEO, JD.ID Supachai

Parchirayanon, Co-founder & CEO, Rise

Parchirayanon, Co-founder & CEO, Rise Kuldeep

Singh Rajput, Founder & CEO, Biofourmis

Some facts and figures about the Gen.T List

2020:

Over 1,000 candidates

from across Asia were considered for the list

candidates from across Asia were considered for the list There

are 400 people on the Gen.T List 2020. The largest number, 102, come

from Mainland China, with 55 each from Indonesia and Singapore

are people on the Gen.T List 2020. The largest number, 102, come from Mainland China, with 55 each from Indonesia and Singapore The first year of the

launch of the public nominations form

of the launch of the public nominations form Over 65 prominent

judges, including Guo Pei (celebrity fashion designer), Senator Miguel Zubiri

(Philippine senate majority leader), Adrian Cheng (CEO and Executive Vice

Chairman of New World Development), André Chiang (celebrity chef)

prominent judges, including Guo Pei (celebrity fashion designer), Senator Miguel Zubiri (Philippine senate majority leader), Adrian Cheng (CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development), André Chiang (celebrity chef) The Gen.T List 2020 was

unveiled at live events in Malaysia (1 October), Taipei (7 October) and

Shanghai (9 October). For the rest of Asia, a virtual awards ceremony took place

on the 15 October, exclusively for Gen.T honourees and partners

unveiled at live events in Malaysia (1 October), Taipei (7 October) and Shanghai (9 October). For the rest of Asia, a virtual awards ceremony took place on the 15 October, exclusively for Gen.T honourees and partners The

average age of this year’s honourees is 31.5. Only people under 40 are

eligible for inclusion

average age of this year’s honourees is Only people under 40 are eligible for inclusion 40% of

honourees are women. Mainland China is the region with the highest proportion

of women, at 45 percent

of honourees are women. Mainland China is the region with the highest proportion of women, at 45 percent 70 million

is the combined number of Instagram and Weibo followers the 2020 honourees have

between them

is the combined number of Instagram and Weibo followers the 2020 honourees have between them 284 of this

year’s honourees, or 71 percent, own their companies

of this year’s honourees, or 71 percent, own their companies There

are 5 unicorns–a company valued at more than US$1 billion–run by people

on the list

are unicorns–a company valued at more than US$1 billion–run by people on the list The

amount of funding companies founded by this year’s honourees attracted between

January 2019 and June 2020 is US$1.6 billion – the window of time assessed

when looking at a candidate’s credentials

amount of funding companies founded by this year’s honourees attracted between January 2019 and June 2020 is – the window of time assessed when looking at a candidate’s credentials A

little over 1% of the list is a repeat from the previous year, meaning

there 395 new people on the 2020 list

little over of the list is a repeat from the previous year, meaning there new people on the 2020 list There

are 46 honourees in this year’s most popular category, Technology. The

next most popular are Finance & Venture Capital (33), The Arts (32) and

Sustainability (30)

For more information, visit generationt.asia

About Tatler

Generation T is one of the initiatives in

support of Tatler’s evolution. Since early 2020, Tatler, an Asian legacy brand

since 1978, has been transforming from a traditional society magazine to a

global media brand that focuses on power and influence in Asia with greater

meaning and purpose, and on individuals from a greater cross-section of

communities, industries and walks of life.

Tatler has taken steps toward greater

involvement in social issues like equality and sustainability and areas like

entrepreneurship and philanthropy through our new lists, magazine themes,

online content, and events such as Front & Female,

its platform for female empowerment and more recently, LGBTQ-themed content and

activations. Tatler has also launched innovative products and experiences to

support local businesses, such as Tatler

House, reimagined events spaces, and United

We Dine, a campaign to support the F&B industry. In tandem, it has also

evolved in brand name, logo, content and design to be more modern &

relevant; invested in significant hires; and is continually upgrading its

digital infrastructure.

These initiatives are in support of

Tatler’s mission promote and develop Asian identity, culture, society and

business; to support local communities and individuals; and to play a key role

in defining the future of the media industry.

About Tatler Asia Group





The Tatler Asia Group is the region’s

leading luxury media company, producing some of the most iconic magazines,

websites and experiences. Its flagship title, Tatler, established in 1978, now

has editions in eight markets across Asia and is the most trusted brand to

connect with influential consumers across the region. Tatler’s sub-brands

include Tatler Dining, Tatler Homes, Generation T, Tatler House, Off Menu

and more. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Tatler Asia Group operates in China,

Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. It is

fully owned by Switzerland’s Edipresse Group and the Lamunière

family.

For more information, visit https://tatlerasiagroup.com/