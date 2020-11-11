Tatler has officially unveiled the 5th edition of the Gen.T List, its Annual Index of the 400 Leaders of Tomorrow in Asia, who are driving innovation, creating change and inspiring hope
HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – Luxury media group Tatler has officially revealed the full 5th
edition of the annual Gen.T List, sponsored by Credit Suisse. The list has
become a definitive reference of leaders of tomorrow – the most promising
millennial entrepreneurs who are redefining the landscape of Asian culture and
business. Previous honourees have included tech entrepreneur Eric Gnock Fah and
actor Henry Golding and many others, before they became a zeitgeist of Asian
success on a global stage.
“There has never been a time when we’ve
been in greater need of disruptive people, ideas and businesses–to innovate, to
create jobs and, most importantly, to give hope,” says Tamara Lamunière, Head
of Generation T Asia.
In the last five years, Gen.T has created a
community through events and amplified the influence of its members through the
Tatler Asia Group’s media platforms, in the process building an Asia-wide
community of the regions’ most promising 25-40 year old entrepreneurs. Gen.T is
present in eight markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, China, Taiwan,
Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
“Gen. T represents a unique community of
like-minded young leaders, and it facilitates constructive interactions between
individuals who share the same aspirations towards shaping the future to be a
better place and bringing positive change to society,” says Francois Monnet,
Head of Private Banking for North Asia and Chief Executive Hong Kong Branch,
Credit Suisse. “As the Bank for Entrepreneurs in Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse is
supportive of such young talents, as we believe we share similar values with
these young generation of new leaders who are passionate about bringing
innovative ways to drive sustainability and positive engagement across all
fields ranging social, economic and cultural sectors.”
Among those included in the Gen.T List 2020
are:
- Jaeson
Ma, CEO, East West Ventures
- Sharon
Kobler, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, Goodbaby Group
- Cindy
Mi, Founder and CEO, VIPKid
- Harry
Wang, Founder and CEO, Linear Capital
- Lim
Wai Mun, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Doctor Anywhere
- Poonyatorn
Suthipongchai, Managing Partner, Creative Ventures
- Choong
Fui-Yu, Co-founder & CEO, Kaodim
- Zhang
Li, CEO, JD.ID
- Supachai
Parchirayanon, Co-founder & CEO, Rise
- Kuldeep
Singh Rajput, Founder & CEO, Biofourmis
Some facts and figures about the Gen.T List
2020:
- Over 1,000 candidates
from across Asia were considered for the list
- There
are 400 people on the Gen.T List 2020. The largest number, 102, come
from Mainland China, with 55 each from Indonesia and Singapore
- The first year of the
launch of the public nominations form
- Over 65 prominent
judges, including Guo Pei (celebrity fashion designer), Senator Miguel Zubiri
(Philippine senate majority leader), Adrian Cheng (CEO and Executive Vice
Chairman of New World Development), André Chiang (celebrity chef)
- The Gen.T List 2020 was
unveiled at live events in Malaysia (1 October), Taipei (7 October) and
Shanghai (9 October). For the rest of Asia, a virtual awards ceremony took place
on the 15 October, exclusively for Gen.T honourees and partners
- The
average age of this year’s honourees is 31.5. Only people under 40 are
eligible for inclusion
-
40% of
honourees are women. Mainland China is the region with the highest proportion
of women, at 45 percent
-
70 million
is the combined number of Instagram and Weibo followers the 2020 honourees have
between them
-
284 of this
year’s honourees, or 71 percent, own their companies
- There
are 5 unicorns–a company valued at more than US$1 billion–run by people
on the list
- The
amount of funding companies founded by this year’s honourees attracted between
January 2019 and June 2020 is US$1.6 billion – the window of time assessed
when looking at a candidate’s credentials
- A
little over 1% of the list is a repeat from the previous year, meaning
there 395 new people on the 2020 list
- There
are 46 honourees in this year’s most popular category, Technology. The
next most popular are Finance & Venture Capital (33), The Arts (32) and
Sustainability (30)
For more information, visit generationt.asia
About Tatler
Generation T is one of the initiatives in
support of Tatler’s evolution. Since early 2020, Tatler, an Asian legacy brand
since 1978, has been transforming from a traditional society magazine to a
global media brand that focuses on power and influence in Asia with greater
meaning and purpose, and on individuals from a greater cross-section of
communities, industries and walks of life.
Tatler has taken steps toward greater
involvement in social issues like equality and sustainability and areas like
entrepreneurship and philanthropy through our new lists, magazine themes,
online content, and events such as Front & Female,
its platform for female empowerment and more recently, LGBTQ-themed content and
activations. Tatler has also launched innovative products and experiences to
support local businesses, such as Tatler
House, reimagined events spaces, and United
We Dine, a campaign to support the F&B industry. In tandem, it has also
evolved in brand name, logo, content and design to be more modern &
relevant; invested in significant hires; and is continually upgrading its
digital infrastructure.
These initiatives are in support of
Tatler’s mission promote and develop Asian identity, culture, society and
business; to support local communities and individuals; and to play a key role
in defining the future of the media industry.
About Tatler Asia Group
The Tatler Asia Group is the region’s
leading luxury media company, producing some of the most iconic magazines,
websites and experiences. Its flagship title, Tatler, established in 1978, now
has editions in eight markets across Asia and is the most trusted brand to
connect with influential consumers across the region. Tatler’s sub-brands
include Tatler Dining, Tatler Homes, Generation T, Tatler House, Off Menu
and more. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Tatler Asia Group operates in China,
Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. It is
fully owned by Switzerland’s Edipresse Group and the Lamunière
family.
For more information, visit https://tatlerasiagroup.com/