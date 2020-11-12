DHL Express invests ~EUR750 million in Asia Pacific on the back of e-commerce growth

From

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 November 2020 – DHL Express, the world’s leading

express service provider, announced today that it is investing circa EUR 690

million between 2020 and 2022 to build or expand its facilities in key growth

markets of Australia, Japan, Hong Kong S.A.R. and South Korea. Equally, it intends

to spend close to EUR 60 million to bolster its Asia Pacific air network such

as introducing direct, new (e.g. Vientiane, Yangon), and frequent (e.g.

Oceania) flight routes.

DHL Express expects

shipment volumes in Asia Pacific to be 30-40% larger than last year’s peak

season, which typically starts around November and lasts until Lunar New Year. “These

investments are testament to our continued confidence in the region. They are

crucial not only in the near term as we expect to tackle an unusually strong

peak season, but it will make sure that we are well-positioned in the long run

to keep global trade running as e-commerce and cross-border trade grow,” said

Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific.

The expanded

infrastructure and new flight routes across Asia Pacific will help the company

tackle the unprecedented growth in shipment volume and address the ever-growing

demand for time-definite express deliveries. Since the start of 2020, DHL

Express has experienced a 50% surge in e-commerce shipments in Asia Pacific

(excluding China).

North Asia investments

The Osaka Distribution

Center in Japan scheduled to be

opened by the end of 2020 will be DHL Express’ largest distribution facility in

the country. With an investment of EUR 71.4 million, it will have 21,000 square

meters (sqm) of floor space and is equipped with a state-of-the-art sorting

system and X-ray inspection machines.

The company’s Central

Asia Hub (CAH) in Hong Kong S.A.R.,

one of DHL Express’ three global hubs, has a EUR

377 million expansion underway that will boost warehouse space by 50% to

47,000 sqm and increase the hub’s annual throughput to 125,000 pieces per day.

This means that the hub will be handling six times more in terms of shipment

volume than when it was first opened in 2004.

Furthermore, a EUR

131 million planned investment in a gateway facility in Incheon, Seoul, South Korea will boost shipment

processing capacity by approximately 160%, equipping it to service demand from

some of the region’s most advanced economies. The expansion will almost triple the

facility’s gross floor area to 58,700 sqm, making it DHL Express’ largest

gateway in Asia Pacific.

South & Southeast Asia investments

In Bangladesh, DHL Express is investing

~EUR 25 million to build a new facility that will combine its country office

and service center into a 10,000 sqm site. The new facility will bring about an

approximate 35% increase in shipment processing capacity, and is expected to be

opened in Q1 2022. The new Kuala Lumpur Gateway in Malaysia, which is almost triple the size of DHL Express’ current

facility, will increase the company’s processing capacity by more than 200%.

The EUR 39.4 million facility will be situated at the Kuala Lumpur

International Airport and is scheduled to be completed by 2022. At the same time,

construction of a new gateway facility in Bangalore, India is underway, slated

to be ready by 2021.

Utilizing a brand new

Boeing 777-200LRF with a capacity of up to 102 tons, DHL Express now flies four

times a week from its US hub in Cincinnati and the Los Angeles gateway to the

DHL Express South Asia Hub in Singapore, via Sydney. The dedicated route

shortens transit time for shipments to and from the US, and allows DHL to

operate with greater efficiency while meeting the mounting demand for express

deliveries.

Oceania investments

Many SMEs in Australia

and New Zealand, which have traditionally relied on economy services, are

increasingly switching to express delivery services. This trend has led to a

more than 40% increase in DHL Express Australia’s inbound and outbound volumes

since May 2020. DHL Express has significantly increased its number of dedicated

flights to and from Australia to around 30 regular services per week, compared

to 10 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. This includes a new flight that

connects Melbourne, Auckland and Christchurch, as well as a new 4x-a-week

flight between Hong Kong S.A.R. and Sydney.

In September, the

company launched its EUR31 million Sydney Service Center, which is

double the size of the previous facility and is equipped with an automated

high-speed sorting system that processes up to 4,300 shipments per hour. By end

2021, DHL Express will kick start operations at the expanded Brisbane Gateway

and Service Center, in which the company will spend EUR 13.2 million to

increase floor space by 148% and double its processing capacity. New and

expanded facilities are also being planned for Melbourne and Adelaide in the

near future.

“The pandemic has

caused unparalleled changes to the air cargo industry and it will likely take a

long time for the industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels. But having a

dedicated fleet and well-implemented contingency plans have helped to keep our

network fully operational despite the overnight disappearance of commercial air

belly cargo space. The growth in e-commerce shipment volumes will continue to

outpace the available air cargo capacity in the industry, strengthening the

case to invest in adding new dedicated aircraft to our fleet, open up new

routes, and supplement our fleet with charter flights,” said Sean Wall,

Executive Vice President, Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express Asia

Pacific.

DHL Express currently

has 23 dedicated aircraft in its Asia Pacific fleet, and operate approximately 1,040

flights per day. The company will be adding a new Airbus A330-300P2F to its

Asia Pacific fleet in February 2021, as well as a new Boeing 737-800F in March

2021. Globally, the company has increased the number of its daily flights

significantly. This includes four new Boeing 777F wide-body aircraft that were

put into service just this year, with two more expected to be delivered next

month. These six additional aircraft will enable DHL Express to carry out more

than 3,000 additional intercontinental flights per year.

