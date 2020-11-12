Mumbai Are Crowned IPL Champions 2020

After a long and emphatic cricket season coming to an end, we are proud to announce that Mumbai Indians are crowned the Champions of the Indian Premier League 2020 and become the most successful side of all time in the franchise. After a series in with the Mumbai Indians were the favourites from the start, they have gone on to prove the bookies wrong and become crowned champions for a record 5th time.

Ultimately, the Mumbai Indians were just too strong against any other opposition and performed like a well-oiled machine to ensure that they came out on top. MI were the reigning champions and reclaimed their title on Tuesday evening by giving the Delhi Capitals a good beating in Dubai by winning by five wickets.

Many teams in this tournament had struggled to get going due to their star players underperforming and not firing on all cylinders which is expected when they sign on the salary that they are giving; however, this wasn’t the case with the Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult was in unbelievable form throughout the tournament and took 3-30 during the final and ensured that the foundations were laid for the team to go on and easily knock off the 156 that the Delhi Capitals set.

But what has been more impressive is the longevity of their skipper Rohit Sharma who hit a quick and impressive 68 to claim the win and he also claimed his 5th IPL title – the record for an individual and became the most decorated player in the history of the IPL. Sharma has been that impressive during his time as the captain of the Mumbai Indians that many pundits, including Michael Vaughan, have claimed he should be made the India captain for all formats replacing Virat Kohli which would certainly raise a few eyebrows.

