Sony Music Video Contents Streaming Across the Globe on Funimation Services

Being the first content, FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari Returns- starts streaming on November 13 exclusively on Funimation

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 13

November 2020 – Sony Music

Labels Inc.

(Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Manabu Tsujino) is excited

to announce that video contents owned by Sony Music will be streamed across the

world through services from Funimation Global Group, LLC (Funimation), an

animation distribution company based in the United States. The first content

will be the FLOW’s special concert FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari

Returns-. The concert will air

exclusively beginning at 8 pm CST, November 13, 2020 on Funimation.com by Funimation in

the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Wakanim.TV by Wakanim in

France, Russia, Denmark and Scandinavia; and AnimeLab by Madman in Australia

and New Zealand. The concert will also

stream on Funimation in Mexico and Brazil when the service launches later this

year.

■ Comments from FLOW

Anime Shibari Returns was a live performance that we

definitely want to carry out to appreciate fans around the world who love our

songs through anime works. The concert was held just before the coronavirus

outbreak in February. The staff and voice actors from each anime work

cooperated beyond the boundaries of different works and together we made a

miracle night like no one else had ever made. I am glad that we can share this

experience with people all over the world through Funimation.

For now, we cannot meet you directly, but we’ll

definitely perform live in front of you guys again. Please look forward to that

time and enjoy Anime Shibari Returns! The highlight is from the beginning

to the end, so rock out!

About FLOW

FLOW is a five-piece rock band made of up

KOHSHI (Vocals), KEIGO (Vocals), TAKE (Guitar), GOT’S (Bass), and IWASAKI

(Drums). KOHSHI (Vocals) and his brother, TAKE (Guitar), have been making music

together since 1993. They formed FLOW in 1998 and eventually joined by KEIGO

(Vocals) and GOT’S (BASS) in 1999 and IWASAKI (Drums) in 2000. In 2003, they

had their major debut with the single “Blaster” and ever since, they’ve

unleashed their brand of music with their melodic and powerful double vocals

throughout the world. Their music was an excellent fit for anime so they went

on to do many anime songs such as “GO!!!” as an opening song for the anime

Naruto; “Colors,” an opening song for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion; and

the opening song for Tales of Zesteria the X, “Kaze no Uta.”





They started performing overseas in 2006 and

have now performed 58 shows in 19 countries all over the world including

countries in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe, proving that their

powerful live performances can cross borders. In 2018, they held a concert tour

entitled 15th Anniversary TOUR 2018 “Anime Shibari” focusing

only on the anime theme songs and anime related songs they have sung and toured

in Japan and 5 countries in Central and South America. In January 2019, they successfully held their concert at the

Nippon Budokan for the second time after their first performance 10 years ago

and released the album “TRIBALYTHM” in April. They then held FLOW LIVE TOUR 2019 “TRIBALYTHM” in 7 cities throughout Japan. Moreover, in

the end of September 2019, the opening song for Naruto Shippuden, “Sign,” exceeded

30 million plays on the subscription service Spotify and all of their songs

exceeded a total of 100 million plays.





About Funimation

Funimation

distributes the best anime to a passionate, global community of fans. For over

25 years, Funimation has pioneered an omnichannel approach to engaging and

entertaining millions where they want it most–streaming, home entertainment,

theatrical, e-commerce, merchandising, live events, and more.





Funimation’s

streaming services offer a growing catalog of over 700 anime series and 13,000+

hours of content available on 15 platforms and in 47 countries. Funimation’s

in-house team designs must-have, exclusive collectibles distributed through

major retailers and an e-commerce site; Funimation’s theatrical division is

responsible for six of the top 20 anime films in the U.S. As pioneers of the

SimulDub™, Funimation is the gold standard for foreign language dubbing of

Japanese anime with the highest quality standards and fidelity to the original

artists. With a fan-centric approach, Funimation has built a loyal social

community of over 30 million followers and earned the trust of Japan’s most

iconic creators.





To

learn more about Funimation, visit funimation.com and follow Funimation on

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



