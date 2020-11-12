Sony Music Video Contents Streaming Across the Globe on Funimation Services
Being the first content, FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari Returns- starts streaming on November 13 exclusively on Funimation
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 13
November 2020 – Sony Music
Labels Inc.
(Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Manabu Tsujino) is excited
to announce that video contents owned by Sony Music will be streamed across the
world through services from Funimation Global Group, LLC (Funimation), an
animation distribution company based in the United States. The first content
will be the FLOW’s special concert FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari
Returns-. The concert will air
exclusively beginning at 8 pm CST, November 13, 2020 on Funimation.com by Funimation in
the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Wakanim.TV by Wakanim in
France, Russia, Denmark and Scandinavia; and AnimeLab by Madman in Australia
and New Zealand. The concert will also
stream on Funimation in Mexico and Brazil when the service launches later this
year.
■Comments from FLOW
Anime Shibari Returns was a live performance that we
definitely want to carry out to appreciate fans around the world who love our
songs through anime works. The concert was held just before the coronavirus
outbreak in February. The staff and voice actors from each anime work
cooperated beyond the boundaries of different works and together we made a
miracle night like no one else had ever made. I am glad that we can share this
experience with people all over the world through Funimation.
For now, we cannot meet you directly, but we’ll
definitely perform live in front of you guys again. Please look forward to that
time and enjoy Anime Shibari Returns! The highlight is from the beginning
to the end, so rock out!
About FLOW
FLOW is a five-piece rock band made of up
KOHSHI (Vocals), KEIGO (Vocals), TAKE (Guitar), GOT’S (Bass), and IWASAKI
(Drums). KOHSHI (Vocals) and his brother, TAKE (Guitar), have been making music
together since 1993. They formed FLOW in 1998 and eventually joined by KEIGO
(Vocals) and GOT’S (BASS) in 1999 and IWASAKI (Drums) in 2000. In 2003, they
had their major debut with the single “Blaster” and ever since, they’ve
unleashed their brand of music with their melodic and powerful double vocals
throughout the world. Their music was an excellent fit for anime so they went
on to do many anime songs such as “GO!!!” as an opening song for the anime
Naruto; “Colors,” an opening song for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion; and
the opening song for Tales of Zesteria the X, “Kaze no Uta.”
They started performing overseas in 2006 and
have now performed 58 shows in 19 countries all over the world including
countries in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe, proving that their
powerful live performances can cross borders. In 2018, they held a concert tour
entitled 15th Anniversary TOUR 2018 “Anime Shibari” focusing
only on the anime theme songs and anime related songs they have sung and toured
in Japan and 5 countries in Central and South America. In January 2019, they successfully held their concert at the
Nippon Budokan for the second time after their first performance 10 years ago
and released the album “TRIBALYTHM” in April. They then held FLOW LIVE TOUR 2019 “TRIBALYTHM” in 7 cities throughout Japan. Moreover, in
the end of September 2019, the opening song for Naruto Shippuden, “Sign,” exceeded
30 million plays on the subscription service Spotify and all of their songs
exceeded a total of 100 million plays.
About Funimation
Funimation
distributes the best anime to a passionate, global community of fans. For over
25 years, Funimation has pioneered an omnichannel approach to engaging and
entertaining millions where they want it most–streaming, home entertainment,
theatrical, e-commerce, merchandising, live events, and more.
Funimation’s
streaming services offer a growing catalog of over 700 anime series and 13,000+
hours of content available on 15 platforms and in 47 countries. Funimation’s
in-house team designs must-have, exclusive collectibles distributed through
major retailers and an e-commerce site; Funimation’s theatrical division is
responsible for six of the top 20 anime films in the U.S. As pioneers of the
SimulDub™, Funimation is the gold standard for foreign language dubbing of
Japanese anime with the highest quality standards and fidelity to the original
artists. With a fan-centric approach, Funimation has built a loyal social
community of over 30 million followers and earned the trust of Japan’s most
iconic creators.
To
learn more about Funimation, visit funimation.com and follow Funimation on
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.