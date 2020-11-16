BKBAGS launches new eco-friendly shopping bags

The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is rising. Retail companies must adapt to market demands to reduce the use of disposable plastics.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 November

2020 – BKBAGS,

located in HCM City, develops and manufactures environmentally friendly

packaging solutions, and has developed a shopping bag made entirely of

recycled plastic bottles.

For a shopping bag to be environmentally

friendly, it must fulfill a number of functions. Being reusable, convenient,

and practical enough so you remember to take it with you, and it needs to be

made from recycled and recyclable materials.

Bkbags’s new shopping bag, the uncoated

rPET bag, is made from recycled plastic bottles- rPET, and brings a refreshing

innovation to the market.

The company explains that in order to allow

full recycling of the bag after multiple uses, it must be produced from single

material, without a laminated layer, which is made of another type of plastic –

Polypropylene. After a development process, the company reached a high printing

capability that allows full branding of the bag.

The new bag is soft and pleasant to touch

and yet very strong, comfortable to carry, which makes it easy to reuse. The

bag has an elegant look and retains its shape even after use.

Food and fashion chains can order the bag

customised according to size and color.

For more information contact the

company’s website www.bk-bags.com

You can also give our office a call or

visit us at:

No. 3/27A, Quoc Huong Street, Thao Dien

Ward, Dist 2, HCMC, Vietnam

Tel: +842822537426