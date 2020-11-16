BKBAGS launches new eco-friendly shopping bags
The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is rising. Retail companies must adapt to market demands to reduce the use of disposable plastics.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 November
2020 – BKBAGS,
located in HCM City, develops and manufactures environmentally friendly
packaging solutions, and has developed a shopping bag made entirely of
recycled plastic bottles.
For a shopping bag to be environmentally
friendly, it must fulfill a number of functions. Being reusable, convenient,
and practical enough so you remember to take it with you, and it needs to be
made from recycled and recyclable materials.
Bkbags’s new shopping bag, the uncoated
rPET bag, is made from recycled plastic bottles- rPET, and brings a refreshing
innovation to the market.
The company explains that in order to allow
full recycling of the bag after multiple uses, it must be produced from single
material, without a laminated layer, which is made of another type of plastic –
Polypropylene. After a development process, the company reached a high printing
capability that allows full branding of the bag.
The new bag is soft and pleasant to touch
and yet very strong, comfortable to carry, which makes it easy to reuse. The
bag has an elegant look and retains its shape even after use.
Food and fashion chains can order the bag
customised according to size and color.
For more information contact the
company’s website www.bk-bags.com
You can also give our office a call or
visit us at:
No. 3/27A, Quoc Huong Street, Thao Dien
Ward, Dist 2, HCMC, Vietnam
Tel: +842822537426