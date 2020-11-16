Discover Teledyne e2v ADC Proof of Concept – Capable of Sampling Directly from P to Ka Band

GRENOBLE,

FRANCE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne

e2v has further underlined its commitment to revolutionizing RF systems

through the ongoing development of innovative, highly-differentiated mixed

signal solutions. The company has successfully demonstrated next generation

data converter technology that its engineering team is currently in the process

of testing.

Representing a new milestone in the

progression of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), the 12-bit EV12PS640 complements Teledyne e2v’s recently announced microwave digital-to-analog

converter (DAC) devices, the EV12DD700. This pioneering ADC proof of concept is able to deliver

performance parameters that are beyond the scope of anything currently on the market.

Supporting 11GSamples/s operation, it can

achieve super-high frequency (SHF) direct sampling – reaching all the

way into the Ka frequency band (26GHz and

above). The EV12PS640 will offer a

very wide dynamic range.

The company has prepared video

demonstrations of the EV12PS640

microwave ADC in

action and the DAC EV12DD700 which can be viewed here: EV12PS640 microwave ADC Demo

& DAC EV12DD700

Demo.

Direct

microwave sampling has numerous benefits. Firstly, it eliminates the need for

frequency translation, which means that the risk of signal distortion occurring

is reduced considerably. Next, it offers software-defined versatility across

multiple frequency bands up to Ka. This means that systems are much easier to optimize

for different application scenarios, as well as providing a platform for them

to be reconfigured on the fly. Through a direct

microwave sampling approach, it is possible to

streamline data conversion hardware significantly. Teledyne e2v is introducing, for the first time, 50Ohm single-ended

inputs (for both clock and analog inputs). This thereby suppresses the need for

a balun, resulting in a lower bill-of-materials and associated real estate

savings. It is thus easier to interface with the RF system (which is

classically working under 50Ohms characteristic impedance).

As

a result of all this, direct microwave sampling is starting to prove itself to

be highly advantageous in systems where there are power budget or space

limitations that need to be respected, or where some degree of configurability

is mandated. Now, by taking direct sampling into Ka-band frequencies, Teledyne e2v is set to enable a broad range of high-end RF

applications to be addressed. The EV12PS640

will therefore be of particular relevance

to the future architecture of avionics, military, space, as well as the test

and measurements sectors.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne

e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space,

transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s

unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of

customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom

or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Website: www.teledyne-e2v.com/products/semiconductors