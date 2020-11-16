Discover Teledyne e2v ADC Proof of Concept – Capable of Sampling Directly from P to Ka Band
GRENOBLE,
FRANCE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne
e2v has further underlined its commitment to revolutionizing RF systems
through the ongoing development of innovative, highly-differentiated mixed
signal solutions. The company has successfully demonstrated next generation
data converter technology that its engineering team is currently in the process
of testing.
Representing a new milestone in the
progression of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), the 12-bit EV12PS640 complements Teledyne e2v’s recently announced microwave digital-to-analog
converter (DAC) devices, the EV12DD700. This pioneering ADC proof of concept is able to deliver
performance parameters that are beyond the scope of anything currently on the market.
Supporting 11GSamples/s operation, it can
achieve super-high frequency (SHF) direct sampling – reaching all the
way into the Ka frequency band (26GHz and
above). The EV12PS640 will offer a
very wide dynamic range.
The company has prepared video
demonstrations of the EV12PS640
microwave ADC in
action and the DAC EV12DD700 which can be viewed here: EV12PS640 microwave ADC Demo
& DAC EV12DD700
Demo.
Direct
microwave sampling has numerous benefits. Firstly, it eliminates the need for
frequency translation, which means that the risk of signal distortion occurring
is reduced considerably. Next, it offers software-defined versatility across
multiple frequency bands up to Ka. This means that systems are much easier to optimize
for different application scenarios, as well as providing a platform for them
to be reconfigured on the fly. Through a direct
microwave sampling approach, it is possible to
streamline data conversion hardware significantly. Teledyne e2v is introducing, for the first time, 50Ohm single-ended
inputs (for both clock and analog inputs). This thereby suppresses the need for
a balun, resulting in a lower bill-of-materials and associated real estate
savings. It is thus easier to interface with the RF system (which is
classically working under 50Ohms characteristic impedance).
As
a result of all this, direct microwave sampling is starting to prove itself to
be highly advantageous in systems where there are power budget or space
limitations that need to be respected, or where some degree of configurability
is mandated. Now, by taking direct sampling into Ka-band frequencies, Teledyne e2v is set to enable a broad range of high-end RF
applications to be addressed. The EV12PS640
will therefore be of particular relevance
to the future architecture of avionics, military, space, as well as the test
and measurements sectors.
