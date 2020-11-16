Teledyne e2v’s New Services Relieve Thermal & Power Constraints in Aerospace & Defense Systems

GRENOBLE,

FRANCE – Media

OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne e2v has made further

progression in its goal of actively supporting aerospace/defense customers in

addressing the power and thermal constraints of their high-reliability (Hi-Rel)

electronic processing platforms. Building

on the services that were initially announced back in late 2019, the company is

now expanding the scope of these to encompass several key additional elements.

Consequently, multifaceted services are now available to design teams for

increasing design margins when implementing high-performance multi-core processors.

Faced with too much power draw and

not enough room to dissipate generated heat, engineers must find ways to

enhance their designs accordingly. By engaging with Teledyne e2v at the

conception phase, the customer’s technical team has the opportunity to better

assess design margins that Teledyne e2v offers at the processor level. This

will help them to understand what particular confines must be kept within.

Teledyne e2v’s skills and experience in processor usage makes it the partner of

choice for improving power or thermal performance on processor-based systems.

Through in-depth analysis of the

system’s overall behavior, it is possible to define the best approach to

overcome potential challenges posed by keeping to a limited available power

budget, as well as those relating to space saving measures. Data on parameters

like processor CPU load, core frequency and junction temperature can be

consulted in order to do this. Following on from that, Teledyne e2v’s ability

to screen and deliver power optimized processors means that units can be

supplied that are an optimal fit with the defined criteria. Heightened

performance benchmarks can thereby be achieved, while still conserving power

resources and minimizing heat generation.

Live Demo sessions illustrating

Teledyne e2v’s ability to supply power-optimized microprocessor solutions are

available for subscription here: https://www.teledyne-e2v-semiconductors-webtv.com/

“Very often it will only be towards

the end of their design projects that engineers will encounter

power and thermal management issues,

but the enclosures that hardware gets housed inside leave little space for

heatsinking or fans, leading to performance trade-offs being made,” Thomas

PORCHEZ, Application Engineer at Teledyne e2v explains. “In addition, engineers

may be forced to leave enough ‘headroom’ to install future system upgrades, and

this will put further pressure on making the system as power efficient as

possible.”

“Space constraints or potential for

mechanical failure could also mean that fan-less systems are mandated. There

might even be a need to provision for maintaining operation in extreme circumstances

– for instance systems being able to keep running for a prolonged period even

if the accompanying fans are no longer working,” he continues. “This is where

our expertise is proving to be vital. Through our combination of screening and

technical advice, we have already successfully halved power consumption levels

in some customer deployments,” he concludes.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable

semiconductor solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal

chain – covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog

switches, voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving

the avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the

company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening

commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application

scenarios.

Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through

strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP,

Everspin and Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the

company is able to provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These

span all the way from standard and semi-custom through to fully customized

options.

For more information visit: https://www.teledyne-e2v.com