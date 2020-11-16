VinGroup Launches Vsmart Bee Lite To Popularize Smartphone For Vietnamese Users

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – On 16 November 2020, VinSmart

Research and Production Joint Stock Company (Vingroup) launched the smartphone

equipped with 4G – Vsmart Bee Lite, which is a co-operation product between

VinSmart and Qualcomm to popularise smartphones in Viet Nam.

Vsmart Bee Lite is the result of the co-ordination of core

competencies in technology and production lines of VinSmart with Qualcomm.

Products are subsidised by parties and distributed via Viettel Telecom at an

unprecedented low price at only VND600,000 per product. This is also the

high-speed 4G smartphone with the best price on the market and the optimal

choice for first-time consumers to access smartphones as well as digital

gadgets.

Vsmart Bee Lite has 2 colours: grey and black, equipped with a

5.45″ screen; 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera; 2550mAh battery; 1GB RAM;

16GB memory and supports external memory card. Although the price is only

VND600,000, Vsmart Bee Lite has Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and Android Go OS,

ensuring smooth and speed application processing.

In addition, Vsmart Bee Lite still applies an outstanding

warranty policy, up to 18 months and 1 for 1 in 101 days, priority for

customers using 2G/3G smartphones.

“Technology popularisation has always been our priority.

We believe every Vietnamese people to have a ‘made in Viet Nam’ smartphone at a

reasonable price. Therefore, Vingroup is ready to open the door for

co-operation, shake hands with businesses with common aspirations. Vsmart Bee

Lite is the result of all efforts and dedication of VinSmart and partners to

contribute to improving the quality of Vietnamese people’s life,” Le Thi Thu

Thuy – Vice President and CEO of VinSmart said.

ST Liew, President of Qualcomm Southeast Asia also emphasised:

“Through our technology licensing for companies around the world, Qualcomm

helps companies make breakthroughs in wireless connection technology. As a

result, all different economic classes in society will have opportunities to

experience mobile technology features. Vsmart Bee Lite is a big step forward in

our relentless commitment in Viet Nam. We are very excited to join VinSmart to

bring this device to consumers.”

According to Adsota, the proportion of smartphone users in

Viet Nam in 2020 will reach 44.9 per cent. VSmart Bee Lite expects to

accelerate the popularisation of smartphones, as a basis for turning off the

old 2G technology in the near future. Vsmart Bee Lite was distributed

nationwide from October 15.

The fact that VinSmart joined hands with businesses to develop

the national smartphone model – Vsmart Bee Lite shows the efforts in realizing

the aspirations for technology popularisation. In particular, popularising

smartphones is the first step towards 4G and 5G coverage as well as creating

the foundation for the national digital transformation programme.

SPECIFICATIONS Screen 5.45″ FWVGA+ CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 RAM 1GB ROM 16GB Front c amera 2MP Rear Camera 5MP Battery 2550mAh Price 600.000 VND

About VinSmart Research and Production Company

VinSmart

Research and Production Company: Established in June 2018, with the

mission of becoming a global technology company, creating quality electronic

products and smart technology, applying AI technology and connect with devices

on IoT platform. In November 2019, VinSmart inaugurated the electronics

manufacturing factory complex at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Thach That, Ha Noi) with

an area of 14.8 hectares and an estimated capacity of more than 26 million

units/year in phase 1. By November, VinSmart had launched a total of 16

products priced from VND1 million to VND10 million, meeting the needs of all

different customer segments.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading innovator of wireless

technology, driving the growth, development and expansion of 5G networks.

Qualcomm’s technology platforms have opened up the mobile ecosystems that can

be found in every smartphone with 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity. Qualcomm brings

the benefits of mobile technology to new industries, including the automotive

industry, IoT, computing; and leads the way to a world that allows people to

communicate and interact seamlessly.