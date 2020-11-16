VinGroup Launches Vsmart Bee Lite To Popularize Smartphone For Vietnamese Users
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – On 16 November 2020, VinSmart
Research and Production Joint Stock Company (Vingroup) launched the smartphone
equipped with 4G – Vsmart Bee Lite, which is a co-operation product between
VinSmart and Qualcomm to popularise smartphones in Viet Nam.
Vsmart Bee Lite is the result of the co-ordination of core
competencies in technology and production lines of VinSmart with Qualcomm.
Products are subsidised by parties and distributed via Viettel Telecom at an
unprecedented low price at only VND600,000 per product. This is also the
high-speed 4G smartphone with the best price on the market and the optimal
choice for first-time consumers to access smartphones as well as digital
gadgets.
Vsmart Bee Lite has 2 colours: grey and black, equipped with a
5.45″ screen; 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera; 2550mAh battery; 1GB RAM;
16GB memory and supports external memory card. Although the price is only
VND600,000, Vsmart Bee Lite has Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and Android Go OS,
ensuring smooth and speed application processing.
In addition, Vsmart Bee Lite still applies an outstanding
warranty policy, up to 18 months and 1 for 1 in 101 days, priority for
customers using 2G/3G smartphones.
“Technology popularisation has always been our priority.
We believe every Vietnamese people to have a ‘made in Viet Nam’ smartphone at a
reasonable price. Therefore, Vingroup is ready to open the door for
co-operation, shake hands with businesses with common aspirations. Vsmart Bee
Lite is the result of all efforts and dedication of VinSmart and partners to
contribute to improving the quality of Vietnamese people’s life,” Le Thi Thu
Thuy – Vice President and CEO of VinSmart said.
ST Liew, President of Qualcomm Southeast Asia also emphasised:
“Through our technology licensing for companies around the world, Qualcomm
helps companies make breakthroughs in wireless connection technology. As a
result, all different economic classes in society will have opportunities to
experience mobile technology features. Vsmart Bee Lite is a big step forward in
our relentless commitment in Viet Nam. We are very excited to join VinSmart to
bring this device to consumers.”
According to Adsota, the proportion of smartphone users in
Viet Nam in 2020 will reach 44.9 per cent. VSmart Bee Lite expects to
accelerate the popularisation of smartphones, as a basis for turning off the
old 2G technology in the near future. Vsmart Bee Lite was distributed
nationwide from October 15.
The fact that VinSmart joined hands with businesses to develop
the national smartphone model – Vsmart Bee Lite shows the efforts in realizing
the aspirations for technology popularisation. In particular, popularising
smartphones is the first step towards 4G and 5G coverage as well as creating
the foundation for the national digital transformation programme.
|
SPECIFICATIONS
|
Screen
|
5.45″ FWVGA+
|
CPU
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
|
RAM
|
1GB
|
ROM
|
16GB
|
Front c amera
|
2MP
|
Rear Camera
|
5MP
|
Battery
|
2550mAh
|
Price
|
600.000 VND
About VinSmart Research and Production Company
VinSmart
Research and Production Company: Established in June 2018, with the
mission of becoming a global technology company, creating quality electronic
products and smart technology, applying AI technology and connect with devices
on IoT platform. In November 2019, VinSmart inaugurated the electronics
manufacturing factory complex at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Thach That, Ha Noi) with
an area of 14.8 hectares and an estimated capacity of more than 26 million
units/year in phase 1. By November, VinSmart had launched a total of 16
products priced from VND1 million to VND10 million, meeting the needs of all
different customer segments.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world’s leading innovator of wireless
technology, driving the growth, development and expansion of 5G networks.
Qualcomm’s technology platforms have opened up the mobile ecosystems that can
be found in every smartphone with 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity. Qualcomm brings
the benefits of mobile technology to new industries, including the automotive
industry, IoT, computing; and leads the way to a world that allows people to
communicate and interact seamlessly.