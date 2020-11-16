World First Direct Microwave Synthesis DAC with 26GHz Output Bandwidth Now Sampling via Teledyne e2v
GRENOBLE,
FRANCE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne e2v is moving ever closer to
its goal of bringing about a major overhaul of the signal chain – through the
availability of its latest performance-redefining digital-to-analog converters
(DACs).
The company is now offering beta samples of its EV12DD700
dual-channel device for qualified customers, ahead of volume shipments. This wide
output bandwidth 12-bit (or 8-bit) data converter can deal with sample rates of
up to 12GSamples/s. It has the capacity to generate signal waveforms over
multiple frequency bands.
What sets it apart from other DACs is the fact that it is first on the
market to support operation within the Ka-band (26GHz upwards). Numerous sophisticated features have been incorporated, such as direct digital synthesis (DDS), plus digital up conversion
(DUC) via a built-in 32-bit numerically-controlled oscillator (NCO). These facilitate
greater throughput without putting excess strain on the IC’s resources.
Thanks to the EV12DD700 DACs, Teledyne e2v is enabling
engineers to take significant steps towards creating next generation RF systems
that have much greater versatility. It will mean that RF system
designs with cutting-edge digital functions, like fast frequency hopping (FFH) and
beamforming, can be realized. The software-based approach that is
envisaged will make it possible to implement configuration
changes directly in code, by configuring the DAC, rather than having the
inconvenience and expense of making alterations to the hardware. Key
applications will include radar, satellite communication, terrestrial network
infrastructure, etc.
This latest announcement follows on the EV12DD700-based evaluation board
that Teledyne e2v introduced back in the spring, via which engineers could
initially gauge the performance levels delivered. Now with direct
access to samples, they will get the opportunity to look at
how the DACs will fit into their designs and begin to plan migration.
“Through these unique DAC devices we are accelerating
the widely anticipated software-ization of RF, which is something that is
certain to bring huge benefits in the future,” explains Nicolas Chantier, Marketing
Director for Data & Signal Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v. “Availability
of samples at this point will be highly appealing to engineers, as
it will take time to rethink how their data conversion architectures are going
to be structured.”
The new EV12DD700
DACs will be supplied in a Hi-TCE
package format with 20mm x 20mm dimensions. These robust ICs have a wide
operational temperature range, which covers -55°C to 125°C.
