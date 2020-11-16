World First Direct Microwave Synthesis DAC with 26GHz Output Bandwidth Now Sampling via Teledyne e2v

GRENOBLE,

FRANCE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne e2v is moving ever closer to

its goal of bringing about a major overhaul of the signal chain – through the

availability of its latest performance-redefining digital-to-analog converters

(DACs).

The company is now offering beta samples of its EV12DD700

dual-channel device for qualified customers, ahead of volume shipments. This wide

output bandwidth 12-bit (or 8-bit) data converter can deal with sample rates of

up to 12GSamples/s. It has the capacity to generate signal waveforms over

multiple frequency bands.

What sets it apart from other DACs is the fact that it is first on the

market to support operation within the Ka-band (26GHz upwards). Numerous sophisticated features have been incorporated, such as direct digital synthesis (DDS), plus digital up conversion

(DUC) via a built-in 32-bit numerically-controlled oscillator (NCO). These facilitate

greater throughput without putting excess strain on the IC’s resources.

Thanks to the EV12DD700 DACs, Teledyne e2v is enabling

engineers to take significant steps towards creating next generation RF systems

that have much greater versatility. It will mean that RF system

designs with cutting-edge digital functions, like fast frequency hopping (FFH) and

beamforming, can be realized. The software-based approach that is

envisaged will make it possible to implement configuration

changes directly in code, by configuring the DAC, rather than having the

inconvenience and expense of making alterations to the hardware. Key

applications will include radar, satellite communication, terrestrial network

infrastructure, etc.

This latest announcement follows on the EV12DD700-based evaluation board

that Teledyne e2v introduced back in the spring, via which engineers could

initially gauge the performance levels delivered. Now with direct

access to samples, they will get the opportunity to look at

how the DACs will fit into their designs and begin to plan migration.

“Through these unique DAC devices we are accelerating

the widely anticipated software-ization of RF, which is something that is

certain to bring huge benefits in the future,” explains Nicolas Chantier, Marketing

Director for Data & Signal Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v. “Availability

of samples at this point will be highly appealing to engineers, as

it will take time to rethink how their data conversion architectures are going

to be structured.”

The new EV12DD700

DACs will be supplied in a Hi-TCE

package format with 20mm x 20mm dimensions. These robust ICs have a wide

operational temperature range, which covers -55°C to 125°C.

