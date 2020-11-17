DYXnet has been further recognized with “SD-WAN Ready” certification for its exceptional total SD-WAN solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2020 – DYXnet

Group (“DYXnet” or the “Group”), a leading carrier-neutral network service

provider in Greater China, has been awarded the “SD-WAN Ready” certificate under

the test program initiated by the Committee on SDN/NFV/AI Standards and Industry

Promotion (CCSA TC610) for its outstanding SD-WAN total solutions. Having gone through

multi-dimensional testing on technical capacity, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions have

been proven to have met the core application and common needs as required by

various industries, which in turn provides a blueprint for the innovation and

all-round development of the SD-WAN industry ecosystem.

The “SD-WAN Ready” test, being

one of the most authoritative SD-WAN standards and certification programs developed

by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and CCSA

TC610, aims to promote the steady development

of the SD-WAN industry through the standardization and normalization of SD-WAN products

and services.

Based on the “SD-WAN Service Test Specification”,

verifications were made on functions including automatic deployment, change of overlay

topology, application recognition, duality of data link, data link quality

test, load balancing, strategic allocation, operations management, dynamic

routing, safety strategies, URL filtering, tunnel security and isolation,

reliability of equipment, data link and controller, etc. Not only does the test

serve as a good example for the future development of SD-WAN solutions, it also

again proves that DYXnet’s ability in meeting the SD-WAN’s industrial standards

and technical norms.

With more than 20 years of solid experience,

DYXnet Group has won the trust of over 1,700 corporate clients across different

industries including manufacturing, retail, ICT, logistics and pharmaceutical

with its quality, reliable, and scalable network services. Partnering with the

industry leader VMware in Greater China region, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions,

supported by the Group’s strong backbone network and quality services, offers

clients the total network solutions with enhanced service capacity. The Group’s

zero-touch deployment and centralized management platform, coupled with stable

application performance and enhanced bandwidth utilization, provides its

clients with a network with higher stability, flexibility, security,

manageability and simplicity and therefore helps improve clients’ overall

operational efficiency.

Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet

said: “Not only does the passing of the authoritative “SD-WAN Ready” test serve

as a due recognition to the quality of our SD-WAN total solutions, it also

drives us to further enhance our product and solutions to uphold our commitment

in providing clients with comprehensive network services. We are more than

happy to provide full support to the research

and formulation of SD-WAN service standards and work in junction to promote a

more mature development of the SD-WAN industry.

Being the first official members of the China

Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance (CDTIA) and also one of

the first SD-WAN Service Standard Drafting Units of CCSA, DYXnet always strives

to expand its service offerings including MPLS and SD-WAN network solutions,

internet access, data centre, network security solutions and is further

extending its service coverage to cloud solutions so as to provide its global

corporate clients with diversified and comprehensive solutions.

About DYXnet

Right from its establishment in 1999 to

emergence in becoming Greater China’s leading carrier-neutral network service

provider, DYXnet Group has been specialized in providing Enterprise Network

Solutions including Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined WAN

(SD-WAN), Internet Access, Data Centre Services, and Network Security Solutions

to enterprise clients via efficient provisioning capabilities in numerous

cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. In response

to the evolving needs of its ever-growing customer base, DYXnet enlarges its

product portfolio to further deliver enterprise cloud and SaaS solutions. The

Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading

carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China.

With its outstanding performance in

delivering secure, stable, and comprehensive network services, DYXnet Group was

among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain several ISO

international certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC

20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 that reinforce the high standards of its

information security, IT service management, and quality management,

respectively.

For more information about DYXnet Group,

please visit www.dyxnet.com.