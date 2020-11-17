DYXnet has been further recognized with “SD-WAN Ready” certification for its exceptional total SD-WAN solutions
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2020 – DYXnet
Group (“DYXnet” or the “Group”), a leading carrier-neutral network service
provider in Greater China, has been awarded the “SD-WAN Ready” certificate under
the test program initiated by the Committee on SDN/NFV/AI Standards and Industry
Promotion (CCSA TC610) for its outstanding SD-WAN total solutions. Having gone through
multi-dimensional testing on technical capacity, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions have
been proven to have met the core application and common needs as required by
various industries, which in turn provides a blueprint for the innovation and
all-round development of the SD-WAN industry ecosystem.
The “SD-WAN Ready” test, being
one of the most authoritative SD-WAN standards and certification programs developed
by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and CCSA
TC610, aims to promote the steady development
of the SD-WAN industry through the standardization and normalization of SD-WAN products
and services.
Based on the “SD-WAN Service Test Specification”,
verifications were made on functions including automatic deployment, change of overlay
topology, application recognition, duality of data link, data link quality
test, load balancing, strategic allocation, operations management, dynamic
routing, safety strategies, URL filtering, tunnel security and isolation,
reliability of equipment, data link and controller, etc. Not only does the test
serve as a good example for the future development of SD-WAN solutions, it also
again proves that DYXnet’s ability in meeting the SD-WAN’s industrial standards
and technical norms.
With more than 20 years of solid experience,
DYXnet Group has won the trust of over 1,700 corporate clients across different
industries including manufacturing, retail, ICT, logistics and pharmaceutical
with its quality, reliable, and scalable network services. Partnering with the
industry leader VMware in Greater China region, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions,
supported by the Group’s strong backbone network and quality services, offers
clients the total network solutions with enhanced service capacity. The Group’s
zero-touch deployment and centralized management platform, coupled with stable
application performance and enhanced bandwidth utilization, provides its
clients with a network with higher stability, flexibility, security,
manageability and simplicity and therefore helps improve clients’ overall
operational efficiency.
Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet
said: “Not only does the passing of the authoritative “SD-WAN Ready” test serve
as a due recognition to the quality of our SD-WAN total solutions, it also
drives us to further enhance our product and solutions to uphold our commitment
in providing clients with comprehensive network services. We are more than
happy to provide full support to the research
and formulation of SD-WAN service standards and work in junction to promote a
more mature development of the SD-WAN industry.
Being the first official members of the China
Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance (CDTIA) and also one of
the first SD-WAN Service Standard Drafting Units of CCSA, DYXnet always strives
to expand its service offerings including MPLS and SD-WAN network solutions,
internet access, data centre, network security solutions and is further
extending its service coverage to cloud solutions so as to provide its global
corporate clients with diversified and comprehensive solutions.
About DYXnet
Right from its establishment in 1999 to
emergence in becoming Greater China’s leading carrier-neutral network service
provider, DYXnet Group has been specialized in providing Enterprise Network
Solutions including Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined WAN
(SD-WAN), Internet Access, Data Centre Services, and Network Security Solutions
to enterprise clients via efficient provisioning capabilities in numerous
cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. In response
to the evolving needs of its ever-growing customer base, DYXnet enlarges its
product portfolio to further deliver enterprise cloud and SaaS solutions. The
Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading
carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China.
With its outstanding performance in
delivering secure, stable, and comprehensive network services, DYXnet Group was
among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain several ISO
international certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC
20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 that reinforce the high standards of its
information security, IT service management, and quality management,
respectively.
For more information about DYXnet Group,
please visit www.dyxnet.com.