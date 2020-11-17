Far East Hospitality announces local and regional expansion plans

Venturing into new business segment with

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 November 2020 – Far East Hospitality, one of

the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that

it will forge ahead with its local and regional expansion plans with three

properties — Oasia Resort Sentosa, Far East Village Hotel Yokohama, and Quincy Hotel

Melbourne.

Oasia makes a splash into Sentosa Island

A rendering of Oasia Resort Sentosa

Slated for opening in the second quarter

of 2021, Oasia Resort Sentosa will be the fourth property on Sentosa island

managed by Far East Hospitality. The homegrown company has signed a Hotel

Management Agreement (HMA) with Far East Organization. Under the agreement, Far

East Hospitality will be responsible for the hotel’s operations, and sales and

marketing functions. This property also marks Far East Hospitality’s first

foray into the resort and spa category.

“The progression into the resort and spa

field is both a natural and calculated move,” said Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive

of Far East Hospitality. “Each of our properties on Sentosa cater to different

demographics. Village Hotel Sentosa for urban explorers and families. The

Outpost Hotel for young couples who prefer exclusivity, and The Barracks Hotel for

those who enjoy old world charm of the building’s architecture and service

offerings. With Oasia Resort Sentosa, which targets the wellness conscious, it

completes our suite of offerings on the island.”

The 191-key property consists of Suites,

Wellness Premier Rooms, and Deluxe Rooms. Guests will have the opportunity to

experience a wellness lifestyle encompassing not just a spa treatment, but

healthy eating, fitness routines, mind-body practices, as well as connecting

with nature. Wellness journals, self-care checklists, and access to a

collection of guided meditation audio are amongst the many items that are made

available for guests during their stay.

A second hotel in Japan

Four months after opening Far East Village

Hotel Ariake — Far East Hospitality’s first venture into Japan, the company is expanding

further with a management contract for a second Village property in Yokohama.

Far East Village Hotel Yokohama is set to open in the second quarter of 2021.

The 277-key property will be managed by Far East Hospitality under a HMA with

Far East Organization.

Situated in the heart of downtown

Yokohama, the property targets business travellers. It is a five-minute drive

to the central business district and a three-minute walk to Sakuragicho and

Kannai stations. Guests will also be able to Eat, Play, and Explore like

a local at cultural enclaves such as Chinatown and the Red Brick Warehouse,

and attractions such as the Cup Noodle Museum and Cosmoworld.

“Tourism in Japan has picked up gradually since

the easing of travel curbs and the resumption of reciprocal ‘green lanes’ for

business and official travel. We are also hopeful that launching the property

will also give us the opportunity to capture the domestic market,” said Mr

Kiong.

Quincy debuts in Australia, Melbourne

Quincy Melbourne is set to open in Q1 2021

From thoughtful spatial design to playful

interiors and wondrous experiences — these are some of the finer things that

guests can expect when Quincy Hotel Melbourne opens in the first quarter of 2021.

The HMA is signed with InterGlobe through Far East Hospitality’s joint venture

company, Toga Far East Hotels in Australia, marking the Quincy brand’s first

expansion abroad.

Quincy’s quirky and anticipatory approach

to service fits into Melbourne’s upbeat and experiential city lifestyle. Located

at the top of Flinders Lane — a vibrant street in Melbourne’s central business

district — the hotel targets at social urbanites with a penchant for experiential

travel and the finer things in life. Guests will be able to enjoy South East

Asian cuisine at its signature restaurant as well as access to its club levels

and lounge. The hotel also boasts a rooftop pool with views of Melbourne CBD

and the nearby lifestyle precinct.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture between Far East

Orchard Limited and The Straits Trading Company Limited.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Far East Orchard’s Group

Chief Executive Officer, Alan Tang said, “Hospitality business has been the

core contributor to Far East Orchard’s earnings, and it is a vital part of our

strategy to build a lodging platform and grow recurring income. Most recently,

we crossed a significant milestone with the opening of our 100th

hotel — Adina Melbourne Southbank, managed by Toga Far East Hotels. Through Far

East Hospitality, we intend to continue growing our recurring income base with

HMAs in key cities across the Asia-Pacific region; cities with strong long term

fundamentals for the tourism industry, domestic travel and other demand

drivers.”

On bringing the Quincy brand to Melbourne, Toga Far East

Hotels’ Chief Executive Officer, Antony Ritch said, “We are thrilled to

introduce Far East Hospitality’s colourful Quincy brand into Australia early

next year. With Quincy we are bringing the sights, sounds and most importantly

flavours of South East Asia to Australia.

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international

hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 9 unique and

complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels,

including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina

Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a

combined portfolio of more than 16,500 rooms

under its management across 100 hotels and serviced residences in eight

countries — Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand

and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked

amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far

East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The

Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality,

through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments

(Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia’s Toga

Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

For more information, visit https://www.FarEastHospitality.com/.