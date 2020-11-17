Far East Hospitality announces local and regional expansion plans
- Venturing into new business segment with
the addition of Oasia Resort Sentosa on Sentosa Island
-
Introducing a second Village hotel in
Japan, and the first Quincy expansion in Australia
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 November 2020 – Far East Hospitality, one of
the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that
it will forge ahead with its local and regional expansion plans with three
properties — Oasia Resort Sentosa, Far East Village Hotel Yokohama, and Quincy Hotel
Melbourne.
Oasia makes a splash into Sentosa Island
A rendering of Oasia Resort Sentosa
Slated for opening in the second quarter
of 2021, Oasia Resort Sentosa will be the fourth property on Sentosa island
managed by Far East Hospitality. The homegrown company has signed a Hotel
Management Agreement (HMA) with Far East Organization. Under the agreement, Far
East Hospitality will be responsible for the hotel’s operations, and sales and
marketing functions. This property also marks Far East Hospitality’s first
foray into the resort and spa category.
“The progression into the resort and spa
field is both a natural and calculated move,” said Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive
of Far East Hospitality. “Each of our properties on Sentosa cater to different
demographics. Village Hotel Sentosa for urban explorers and families. The
Outpost Hotel for young couples who prefer exclusivity, and The Barracks Hotel for
those who enjoy old world charm of the building’s architecture and service
offerings. With Oasia Resort Sentosa, which targets the wellness conscious, it
completes our suite of offerings on the island.”
The 191-key property consists of Suites,
Wellness Premier Rooms, and Deluxe Rooms. Guests will have the opportunity to
experience a wellness lifestyle encompassing not just a spa treatment, but
healthy eating, fitness routines, mind-body practices, as well as connecting
with nature. Wellness journals, self-care checklists, and access to a
collection of guided meditation audio are amongst the many items that are made
available for guests during their stay.
A second hotel in Japan
Four months after opening Far East Village
Hotel Ariake — Far East Hospitality’s first venture into Japan, the company is expanding
further with a management contract for a second Village property in Yokohama.
Far East Village Hotel Yokohama is set to open in the second quarter of 2021.
The 277-key property will be managed by Far East Hospitality under a HMA with
Far East Organization.
Situated in the heart of downtown
Yokohama, the property targets business travellers. It is a five-minute drive
to the central business district and a three-minute walk to Sakuragicho and
Kannai stations. Guests will also be able to Eat, Play, and Explore like
a local at cultural enclaves such as Chinatown and the Red Brick Warehouse,
and attractions such as the Cup Noodle Museum and Cosmoworld.
“Tourism in Japan has picked up gradually since
the easing of travel curbs and the resumption of reciprocal ‘green lanes’ for
business and official travel. We are also hopeful that launching the property
will also give us the opportunity to capture the domestic market,” said Mr
Kiong.
Quincy debuts in Australia, Melbourne
Quincy Melbourne is set to open in Q1 2021
From thoughtful spatial design to playful
interiors and wondrous experiences — these are some of the finer things that
guests can expect when Quincy Hotel Melbourne opens in the first quarter of 2021.
The HMA is signed with InterGlobe through Far East Hospitality’s joint venture
company, Toga Far East Hotels in Australia, marking the Quincy brand’s first
expansion abroad.
Quincy’s quirky and anticipatory approach
to service fits into Melbourne’s upbeat and experiential city lifestyle. Located
at the top of Flinders Lane — a vibrant street in Melbourne’s central business
district — the hotel targets at social urbanites with a penchant for experiential
travel and the finer things in life. Guests will be able to enjoy South East
Asian cuisine at its signature restaurant as well as access to its club levels
and lounge. The hotel also boasts a rooftop pool with views of Melbourne CBD
and the nearby lifestyle precinct.
Additional quotes from HMA partners can be
found in ANNEX A.
ANNEX A: Quote sheet
Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture between Far East
Orchard Limited and The Straits Trading Company Limited.
Commenting on the expansion plans, Far East Orchard’s Group
Chief Executive Officer, Alan Tang said, “Hospitality business has been the
core contributor to Far East Orchard’s earnings, and it is a vital part of our
strategy to build a lodging platform and grow recurring income. Most recently,
we crossed a significant milestone with the opening of our 100th
hotel — Adina Melbourne Southbank, managed by Toga Far East Hotels. Through Far
East Hospitality, we intend to continue growing our recurring income base with
HMAs in key cities across the Asia-Pacific region; cities with strong long term
fundamentals for the tourism industry, domestic travel and other demand
drivers.”
On bringing the Quincy brand to Melbourne, Toga Far East
Hotels’ Chief Executive Officer, Antony Ritch said, “We are thrilled to
introduce Far East Hospitality’s colourful Quincy brand into Australia early
next year. With Quincy we are bringing the sights, sounds and most importantly
flavours of South East Asia to Australia.
About Far East Hospitality
Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international
hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 9 unique and
complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels,
including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina
Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.
Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a
combined portfolio of more than 16,500 rooms
under its management across 100 hotels and serviced residences in eight
countries — Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand
and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked
amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.
Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far
East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The
Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality,
through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments
(Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia’s Toga
Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).
For more information, visit https://www.FarEastHospitality.com/.