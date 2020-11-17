Lu International partners with KASIKORNBANK to launch FinVest for retail investors in Thailand

The launch of Finvest, an online investment platform, signals Lu International’s continued efforts to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia via strategic partnership.

OutReach – 17 November 2020 – Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange Pte. Ltd. (“Lu

International”), a subsidiary of China’s leading technology-empowered

personal financial services platform Lufax Holding, and KASIKORNBANK, leader in

digital banking and one of Thailand’s largest banks, announced today the launch

of FinVest, an online wealth management platform. The new

digital investment platform is aimed to help retail

investors in Thailand gain access to a full

spectrum of onshore and offshore investment products at a low minimum

investment amount through the extensive network and relationships brought by Lu

International, and the local expertise offered by KASIKORNBANK.

From left to right: Mr. Kit Wong, CEO of Lu

International (Singapore), Mr. Choladet Khemarattana, CEO and co-founder of

Robowealth Mutual Fund Brokerage Securities Company Limited, and Mr. Patchara

Samalapa, President of KASIKORNBANK



FinVest aims to provide personalised investment solutions

for retail investors. The online investment platform that has been built in

partnership between Lu International and KASIKORNBANK caters to digitally savvy

investors, providing access to more than 600 funds from 15 Asset Management

Companies in Thailand.

“Thailand is one of the fastest growing markets in Southeast Asia and continues to see rapid wealth growth and economic development,” said Greg Gibb, CEO of Lufax Holding. “Partnerships

and the sharing of technology know-how are defining the financial industry

across the region, making significant improvements to the quality of service

and offerings to clients. Through the collective capabilities

of Lu International and KASIKORNBANK, investors now have access to

international investment opportunities that have previously only been available

to a select few.”

Additionally, FinVest offers a curated client experience,

including an enhanced design as well as user-friendly and

mobile-friendly screen flows. In designing

the mobile app, Lu International and KASIKORNBANK prioritise the needs of retail

investors. These include the ability to make informed investment

decisions and the access to relevant investment knowledge provided by Lu

International and KASIKORNBANK in collaboration with Robowealth, a wealth-tech and investment

specialist and investment solutions provider in Thailand. The ultimate goal of this

collaboration is to make sure of the best investment journey to all investors.

Kit Wong, CEO of Lu International, commented, “Digital technology is rapidly changing the way investors

use financial services. They are increasingly using digital channels to purchase

financial products and invest. FinVest offers clients the convenience,

efficiency, intelligence, and ease of use through a personalised online wealth

management platform that will help Thailand and its economy stay at the

forefront of the digital financial revolution taking place across the region.”

Mr. Patchara Samalapa, KASIKORNBANK President, said, “In 2020, Thailand’s total outstanding capital market value

is worth around 44 trillion baht. Of this amount, investment in mutual funds

totals 4.8 trillion baht or around 10 percent. Of late, the younger generation

has shown increasing interest in mutual funds, preferring to conduct

transactions via digital channels and seeking products related to Thai and

foreign equity instruments. Moreover, open-architecture investment is growing

every year. Development of the FinVest digital platform will help enhance investment

potential for Thai retail investors, allowing them to directly invest in global

mutual funds via FinVest”.





“FinVest marks a cooperative effort towards digital technology

development; KASIKORNBANK, which has

extensive digital banking expertise; Lu International — a Singapore-based company

under Lufax Holding, which is an associate of Ping An Group — a large Chinese

company with a team of world-class experts well-versed in investment

technology; and Robowealth Mutual Fund Brokerage Securities Co., Ltd., an

expert in wealth tech, ensuring that the FinVest platform is in alignment with

the Thai capital market under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange

Commission, Thailand. This cooperation also reinforces KASIKORNBANK’s status as a complete banking service provider, based on a

combination of its own digital banking expertise and that of the world’s

leading partners and fintech experts, to ensure that KASIKORNBANK is everywhere

around you”.

FinVest seamlessly caters to local investors with round-the-clock digital access to comprehensive information about

their accounts, market insights and intelligence relevant to their portfolio,

while opening the door to premium onshore and offshore wealth management

products with an approximate minimum investment amount of US$35 / THB1, 000 with no additional account opening or

closing fees. The platform also adopts strict Know Your Product (KYP) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance procedures, alongside an Anti-Money

Laundering (AML) and an anti-fraud system,

to meet regulatory requirements.

Lu International continues to strengthen its network via

strategic partnership in collaboration with local financial institutions

leveraging its technology and industry know-how across Southeast Asia as part of its expansion to capitalise on wealth

management digitization and growth opportunities for financial services in some

of the world’s up and coming economies..

Finvest is available on Apple Store, Google

Play Store and Huawei App Gallery. For more information, please visit www.finvest.co.th.

About Lufax Holding

Lufax

Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services

platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric

product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit

facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as

well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China’s rapidly growing

middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light,

hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications,

extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the

right products to the right customers.





About LU International

LU Global is

the online wealth management platform operated by Lu International (Singapore) Financial

Asset Exchange Pte Ltd (Co. Reg No

201702479G). Lu Global is a mobile investment and wealth

management platform operated out of Singapore, licensed and regulated by MAS

(Monetary Authority of Singapore). It offers 24/7

online access to a wide range of high quality investments, and offers investors

the opportunity to invest easily with small investment amounts, and with low

commitment. The customers have the ability to invest with

maximum flexibility while still being able to benefit from superior returns.