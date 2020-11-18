Beyond Meat Debuts New Product, Beyond Pork™, in China
- The plant-based minced pork is Beyond Meat’s
latest cutting-edge innovation and the company’s first product developed
specifically for the Chinese market
- From Nov. 18-24, Shanghai foodies can be the first to try Beyond Pork at five popular Shanghai restaurants
SHANGHAI,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 November 2020 – Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in
plant-based meat, is announcing its latest product innovation: Beyond Pork™. Designed to deliver the
sumptuous taste, juicy texture and culinary versatility similar to traditional minced pork,
Beyond Pork was created specifically for the Chinese market and is the next
step forward in Beyond Meat’s commitment to creating high-quality products that meet consumers’ demand for delicious,
nutritious and sustainable protein.
The introduction of
Beyond Pork follows the successful launches of the Beyond Burger®
and Beyond Beef™ in mainland China and comes at a time when interest in
plant-based meat is growing
in China and around the world. Pork is the most popular meat in China and the
country ranks among the highest pork consumption rates in the world[1], making it
an excellent location for the unveiling of
Beyond Pork. The development of Beyond Pork was a global collaboration between
dedicated Beyond Meat teams in Los Angeles and Shanghai. In addition, Beyond Meat
conducted multiple sensory tests in China to get direct consumer feedback
toward perfecting the product. The result? Beyond Pork was a fan favorite among
consumers for its ability to mirror the mouthwatering umami flavor, texture and
aroma of animal-based minced pork, while
offering the added health and environmental benefits of plant-based meat.
“We’re excited to launch
Beyond Pork in China, marking a milestone for Beyond Meat as we are not only
launching an entirely new product innovation, but our first plant-based meat
product created specifically for the Chinese market,” said Candy Chan, China
General Manager, Beyond Meat. “With Beyond Pork, Beyond Meat is providing even
more delicious options for consumers to continue to eat their favorite dishes
while enjoying the added nutritional and
environmental benefits of plant-based meat. Beyond
Pork’s exclusive debut in China furthers
Beyond Meat’s commitment to this important market and its vision for
plant-based meat to continue winning the hearts (and mouths) of Chinese
consumers.”
Minced
pork is featured in many Chinese dishes, making China the perfect place for
Beyond Pork to show off its potential. From dumplings and mapo tofu to zhajiang
noodles and lion’s head meatballs, Beyond Pork delivers the meaty taste and
texture that Chinese consumers crave but with about 50% less saturated and
total fat[2]. Made from simple
plant-based ingredients, like rice and soybeans, Beyond Pork offers a rich
source of protein with 18.5g per 100g serving and has no antibiotics or
hormones.
To celebrate the launch of Beyond Pork, Beyond
Meat is partnering with five popular restaurants in Shanghai, one of China’s
food capitals. The roster of partner restaurants features some of the hottest
names in Shanghai’s food scene, including Egg, Moménti, RAC, Solo X, and Tun
Wang.
“I was very impressed
the first time I tried Beyond Pork; I even thought the chef must have actually
used traditional animal pork mince by mistake. I think our fans are going to be
very impressed when they try it — I bet they won’t even be able to tell the
difference either,” said Simon Briens, Co-Founder of RAC restaurant.
Chefs from the five restaurants all joined a special VIP launch
event on 17 November to unveil their dishes at the TX Huaihai Mall in Shanghai.
Each chef was tasked with using Beyond Pork as they would animal-based minced
pork, and their dishes ranged from RAC’s Beyond Pork Spicy Bolognaise to Tun
Wang’s Beyond Pork and Shiitake Wonton Noodles. By working with five outstanding
restaurants at the same time, Beyond Meat can showcase the wide variety of
dishes that Beyond Pork can be used in with delicious results each time.
Consumers in Shanghai will be able to enjoy the Beyond Pork special menu items
in each of the five restaurants for a limited time (18 to 24 November). Follow
Beyond Meat on Weibo or WeChat for the latest news and updates for Beyond Pork
and other exciting happenings.
[2] Compared to common 70/30 minced pork; Per 100g
serving Beyond Pork has 15g total fat and 5g saturated fat
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc.
(NASDAQ: BYND) is a global protein
company, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in
2009, Beyond Meat products are made from simple, plant-based ingredients and
designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat, while being
better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You
Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future
and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great
impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from
animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing
global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources
and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately
122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit beyondmeatchina.com.cn, follow @别样肉客BeyondMeat on Sina Weibo, and scan the QR code
below to follow us on WeChat.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking
statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions,
expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding
future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only
predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties,
as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance,
achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated
or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that
its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of
known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that
could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made
herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk
Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) on March 19, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for
the quarter ended September 26, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, as
well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with
the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this
release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make
additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.