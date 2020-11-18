Shahid Afridi’s arrival to be delayed

Pakistani allrounder Shahid Afridi’s arrival to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be delayed by a few days, it is learnt here.

The 40-year-old Afridi has been bought by the Galle Gladiators team.

“Afridi’s youngest daughter is sick and therefore he will not be travelling with the other Pakistani players on Thursday but will join the team within next 3-4 days”, the source close to the team management, said exclusively.

Afridi is a father of five daughters (the names of all daughters beginning with the letter “A” : Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa) and the youngest was born last February. “She is recovering well and hopefully Afridi will poin the team in the next few days and will not only manage the quarantine policy in Sri Lanka but will play the matches”, the team coach, Moin Khan was confident.

Most of the foreign players of all teams are reaching Sri Lanka on Thursday.

“Our five players will reach on 19th and Shoaib Malik is arriving on Friday”, Jaffna Stallions media director, Saranga Wijeyarathne informs.

There was a talk about his Indian wife Sania Mirza to accompany her husband in Sri Lanka. However, the latest we hear is that she is not coming. She was recently in Pakistan for the PSL matches.

There has also been some discouraging news for the Colombo Kings team. Kabir Ali, who replaced Dav Whatmore as coach was tested COVID-19 positive. Team captain Angelo Mathews conveyed the news to his team members.

“We are looking at a few options. Not decided yet on Kabir Ali’s replacement”, Shadab Jakati, Colombo Kings team official, speaking exclusively, said.

Jakati also confirmed that former fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has (also) pulled out. Vaas was supposed to be the assistant coach when Whatmore was to be with the team as a head coach.

In the meantime, the authorities have confirmed that none of the support staff of the national team, practising in Kandy is Corona positive.

“It is only the baggage man, who had not even joined the team nor the bio-secure bubble is found positive and he is now no more to join the squad”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the medical panel confirmed.

