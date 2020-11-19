Chubb Organizes Regional Day of Service in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 November
2020 – Chubb‘s annual Regional Day of Service in
the Asia Pacific took place over the week of 2 – 6 November 2020, with employees
in various countries and territories participating in community outreach projects.
In addition to our long-held focus on increasing educational
opportunities for underprivileged children, outreach efforts this year were
expanded to cater to the essential needs of vulnerable segments of communities
impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Creative community
engagement in the face of Covid-19
The needs of communities and methods of engagement have
changed as a result of the pandemic. Adapting to these changes, Chubb volunteers
from both the general and life insurance operations developed innovative
outreach programs designed for the needs of their respective communities.
Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific shared:
“In challenging times such as these, there is greater impetus for Chubb and our
employees to step up and help our local communities. For this year’s Regional
Day of Service, our staff volunteers focused on initiatives which would have
the greatest impact on their communities. Through innovative use of technology and
continued collaboration with partners, we were able to successfully execute
outreach activities while adhering to local health and safety guidelines across
the region. We are proud of and inspired by our employees who have risen to the
occasion and upheld the company’s strong tradition of giving back to our
communities in the midst of a pandemic.”
Brad Bennett, Chief
Operating Officer of Chubb Life added: “The Regional Day of Service
is an important annual initiative that underscores Chubb’s commitment to giving
back to the communities where we live, work and serve. By focusing our efforts on
education for the disadvantaged, we hope to improve their access to education
and drive a positive change for the next generation. We are proud to play our
part in building a more successful society and a better world.”
Cross-section of Non-Profit
Collaborations Reflect Chubb’s Cultural Diversity
Eleven markets took part this year in a range of volunteer
projects, reflecting the company’s cultural diversity across the region.
Participating markets included Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia,
Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Regional Day of Service activities included events such as
an educational trip and building a community garden; virtual engagements like fund-raising
campaigns and workshops using digital platforms; and the donation of scholarship
grants, educational magazines, IT equipment and other necessities.
Regional Day of
Service Highlights
Australia
For various reasons, Australia will mark the Regional Day of
Service through community outreach activities from 9 Nov — 11 Dec with the
participation of over 100 employee volunteers.
In Queensland, Chubb volunteers will be supporting
Foodbank’s Christmas Hamper Packing, while in New South Wales, the Grosvenor
and North Sydney office will be collecting toys and books as Christmas gifts
for the Smith Family’s Toy & Book Appeal.
The Perth office will be helping the Perth Homeless Support
Group prepare and distribute food to the homeless, and the South Australia team
will be supporting Backpacks 4 SA Kids Inc by packing backpacks for children
who have been removed from their homes, often in traumatic situations.
China
Staff volunteers conducted a presentation on environmental
awareness for students of Puming Primary School in Shanghai and organized a
quiz after the session. During the first week of December, employees will also
be visiting the Chubb Hope School in Fengning, Hebei Province, where they will
be presenting a donation of funds to the school and engaging with the students.
Hong Kong SAR
Thirty volunteers from Chubb’s general and life insurance
operations in Hong Kong attended two workshops held by the St. James’
Settlement Jockey Club Upcycling Center, where they learned to use upcycled
materials to make mask covers and cardholders. After the workshops, the
finished items, together with souvenirs, were delivered to underprivileged
children supported by St James Settlement.
Indonesia
In Indonesia, Chubb continued its support of the SOS
Children’s Villages (SOS) by organizing a series of virtual workshops for
approximately 190 children and 55 caregivers located in Cibubur (East Jakarta),
Flores (East Nusa Tenggara) and Meulaboh (Aceh).
Over thirty staff volunteers produced educational material
and conducted hands-on activities for the children. The virtual workshops
covered topics ranging from environmental awareness to entrepreneurship and
included interactive activities like building mini-volcanoes and tie-dying
t-shirts. Caregivers also attended a workshop and sharing session on adolescent
psychology, communication and sex education.
Last but not least, computer equipment and projectors were
donated to support home-based learning at SOS in Jakarta/Bogor.
Chubb volunteers engaging with children from the SOS Children’s Villages
Korea
Due to Covid-19 restrictions in Korea, Chubb’s general and
life insurance operations tapped on digital platforms to organize creative
fund-raising campaigns in support of the Community Chest of Korea.
Using the company’s new healthcare app Chubb LifeBalance, employees donated points accumulated from
managing their health through exercise, diet and the like. These points were
then totaled up and consolidated into a monetary donation that was channeled to
purchase toys and educational items. Over 100 employees participated,
contributing a total of 957,030 points.
In addition, Chubb Life Insurance in Korea also conducted the
Chubb Donation Challenge through Instagram, which provided matching donations
for encouraging messages sent out to those affected by COVID-19 and tagged with
specific hashtags.
Through these campaigns, Chubb provided 2,000 socially disadvantaged children
in 30 facilities nationwide with educational items and toys purchased from small
and medium-sized social enterprises.
Employee photo submitted via the Chubb LifeBalance app
Malaysia
Eighty Chubb employees participated in Malaysia’s Nature in Neighborhood
Scavenger Hunt where they submitted photos of specified items like plants,
insects, bicycles and recycle bins in their neighborhood.
For every complete submission, Chubb will be sponsoring one
underprivileged child supported by Ti-Ratana Welfare Society, Yayasan Sunbeams
Home to attend an online learning program conducted by Free Tree Society. The 60-90
minutes program will cover topics like plant propagation, composting, and the
climate crisis as well as hands-on vegetable planting experience.
New Zealand
Volunteers from New Zealand worked with Kelmarna Community Gardens to promote a
healthy community environment and sustainable living. Employees helped with a variety
of tasks including creating a new community garden space, the removal of weeds,
creating a new compost zone, refreshing the chicken coup, cleaning and
renovating the community shop.
Chubb volunteers separating and replanting new seedlings at
Kelmarna Community Gardens
Philippines
Meanwhile in the Philippines, Chubb’s general insurance
operation and Chubb Business Services collaborated to raise funds for Yapak
Elementary School. Donations from 100 employees were used to procure equipment like
computers and wi-fi devices, and other supplies to support online learning as
schools continue education amidst the pandemic.
Singapore
In Singapore, employees donated to a virtual fund-raising
campaign to provide essential food items for needy families supported by Beyond
Social Services (Beyond). Our intermediaries and distribution partners were
also invited to support the campaign, which raised over S$9,000. Staff
volunteers helped with the packing and distribution of essential food items to
approximately 60 families.
Volunteers also worked with DBS Bank, Chubb’s strategic
partner and a leading financial services group headquartered in Singapore, and
Beyond to provide virtual and face-to-face financial literacy lessons for
children from lower income families during the upcoming school holidays.
Chubb volunteers preparing to distribute essential food items to families in
the Redhill neighborhood
Taiwan
Chubb Life Insurance in Taiwan collaborated with Global
Views-Commonwealth Publishing Group on the monthly donation of educational
magazines to 15 primary schools in remote locations for a whole year. Staff
volunteers visited one of these schools, Cheng Bin Primary School in Keelung,
where they interacted with the students and introduced them to the insurance
industry.
Volunteers also helped to proof-read books before they are
converted into audio books by the Taipei Parents’ Association for the Visually Impaired.
A Christmas flea market will also be organized in December for staff to raise
funds for the association.
In addition, Chubb’s general insurance operation organized a
virtual fundraiser in support of Taipei Happy Mount, a facility that cares for
the mentally challenged. Employees will be visiting the facility for a day,
where they will hold a gingerbread house handicraft session for the children
and help with the cleaning and maintenance of the grounds.
Thailand
Continuing their “Say Yes To Less Plastic” campaign, Chubb
Life Insurance in Thailand collaborated with the Teach for Thailand Foundation
(TFT) and organized a virtual contest for students to submit ideas to reduce
plastic usage in their schools.
Employees also raised funds through online auctions of
pre-loved items to support green initiatives and prizes for the shortlisted
teams.
Chubb’s general insurance operation organized a flea market
to encourage staff to reduce, reuse and recycle. During the popular event,
there were efforts to raise funds for the “Less Plastic” project, which
recycles used plastic bottles into personal protective equipment (PPE) for
medical staff.
In addition, an educational trip was organized for 100 secondary
school students (grades 7 to 9) under the TFT network. They were accompanied by
100 Chubb volunteers on the visit to Khlong Khon Mangrove Forest Conservation
Center, where they learned and participated in environmental and sustainability
awareness activities.
Students from the TFT network were also invited to take part
in an environmentally-themed drawing contest organized by Chubb where 25 students
out of 200 won scholarship grants worth a total of 105,000 Baht.
Chubb volunteer working with a student to turn plastic
bottles into new pencil boxes
