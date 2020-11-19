Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led by Paradigm

Fred Ehrsam joins Fireblocks Board of Directors as company looks to aggressively expand its presence in key global markets

NEW YORK, HONG

KONG and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19

November 2020 – Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com) announced today it has raised $30 million in Series B funding,

bringing its cumulative fundraising to $46 million. This round was led by Paradigm

(https://www.paradigm.xyz) with participation from existing investors, Cyberstarts, Tenaya

Capital, Swisscom, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Cedar Hill

Capital. Coinciding with the completion of this round of fundraising is the

addition of Fred Ehrsam to Fireblocks’ Board of Directors. Ehrsam is the

co-founder and Managing Partner at Paradigm, and co-founder of Coinbase.

“Fireblocks has

become the go-to for any business looking to build new digital asset operations

or scale existing ones,” said Ehrsam. “The extraordinary

growth of the Fireblocks Network and its team in the last year attests to the

enormous value they have unlocked for enterprise and institutional customers.

Beyond custody, Fireblocks has made a simple crypto backend for everything from

hedge funds to fintech platforms to plug directly into crypto and be able to

access every trading venue, liquidity provider, lending

desk,counterparty, and crypto-native app in the ecosystem.”

Since launching

in June 2019, Fireblocks has facilitated the transfer of over $150 billion in

digital assets for enterprise and institutional customers in Asia, Europe and

North America. In Asia, Fireblocks has offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. Using

Fireblocks’ MPC-based wallet infrastructure and Network for secure custody and

settlement, companies such as Revolut, Celsius, BlockFi, PrimeTrust, Genesis,

Nexo and more have securely expanded or launched new digital asset services.

Today, the Fireblocks Network boasts 160+ active institutional participants,

including some of the biggest liquidity providers, such as B2C2, Galaxy, Amber,

and Three Arrows.

“By removing

the complexities and costs associated with launching and expanding into new

business streams that deal with digital assets and cryptocurrencies, we’ve seen

a 533% increase in customer growth in Q3 as well as traction and adoption with

some of the biggest and most innovative companies in finance,” said Michael

Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. “The digital asset market is evolving rapidly

and it’s happening simultaneously, all around the world. With the new injection

of capital, we will be able to continue to grow our in-house R&D, marketing

and sales talent to continue pushing the envelope on product innovation, and

customer growth in key geographic regions.”

To

support the rapid growth of the company, Fireblocks has expanded its team,

welcoming Matt Maloney as Fireblocks’ SVP of Global Sales from

Cisco. The company will be looking to make key

strategic hires in product, engineering, and customer success.

In the next

year, Fireblocks plans to continue to expand its services globally, working to

empower new innovations in digital payments, banking, transactions and advance

the security of the digital asset ecosystem.

For more

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is

an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving,

storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending

desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale

digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet

Infrastructure. Fireblocks has secured the transfer of over $150 billion in

digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage

& transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.