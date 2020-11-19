MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Winners Unveiled Today

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 19 November 2020 – The Asia-Pacific’s

most ambitious, innovative and revelatory real estate projects have been chosen

as winners of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 – the leading

regional property awards otherwise known as the “Oscars of the Asian real

estate world”.

A

total of 33 trailblazing property developments have been recognised with the

influential industry honour at the continent’s leading property awards in Asia.

Due to the global pandemic and flight restrictions, this year’s MIPIM Asia Awards

Forum and MIPIM Asia Awards ceremony will embrace a digital format and be

streamed live on 15 December 2020.

Founded

in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards celebrate the most technically impressive

and inventive property developments from across the APAC region, considering

both finished developments and un-built projects in the planning stage.

The judging

panel of 17 industry experts, chaired by François Trausch, CEO of Allianz Real

Estate of Germany, reviewed a total of 114 entries, which were whittled down to

the final 33 winners, drawn from 8 countries.

Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 judging

panel are:

–

François TRAUSCH, Allianz Real Estate, CEO, Germany

–

George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific,

Growth Markets, Hong Kong SAR

–

Margaret BROOKE, Professional Property, Services Group CEO, Hong

Kong Heritage Chair, Hong Kong SAR

–

Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director,

China

–

Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director,

Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

–

Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR

–

Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Managing Director,

Hong Kong SAR

–

Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater

China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

–

Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia)

Limited, Managing Director – Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

–

Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment

Officer Real Estate, USA

–

George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director

& CEO, Hong Kong SAR

–

Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director

Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

–

Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong

Kong SAR

–

Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

–

Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA),

President, Japan

–

Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Principal, Hong Kong SAR

–

Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO

& CIO, Hong Kong SAR

The

final Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be decided by online public vote between December 1 and 11. Results will be

unveiled at the Awards Luncheon on December 15 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong and

online on www.mipim-asia.com and on the MIPIM

social media (Linkedin, Facebook and Youtube).

MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2020 WINNERS

BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT

K11 ATELIER King’s Road

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect : P&T Architects and Engineers Limited

Developer : New World Development Company Limited

Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup &

Partners Hong Kong Limited

Qianhai Kerry Centre

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Associates, Howeler+Yoon Architecture

Developer: Kerry Properties Limited,

Phase One: Million Palace Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million

Fortune Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three:

Great Universe

Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape

Designer), Woods Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)

Ronsin Technology Centre

Beijing, China

Architect: Victory Star Design

Developer: D&J China

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Hebei Grand Hotel, Anyue

Shijiazhuang, China

Architect: LWK + PARTNERS

Developer: Hebei Zhonghong Real Estate Development Co.,

Ltd.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Raa Atoll, Maldives

Architect: ECO-ID Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Leisure Horizons Pvt Ltd

Other: ACID (Avalon Collection

Interior Design)

Kyoto Higashiyama project (Sanso Kyoyamato

– Park Hyatt Kyoto)

Kyoto, Japan

Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Developer: TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Other: Tony Chi (Interior Designer), Yasuo Kitayama

(Landscape Architect)

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING

ESR Amagasaki Distribution Centre

Amagasaki, Japan

Architect: Taisei Corporation

Developer: ESR Cayman Limited

Other: Taisei Joint Venture (Contractor), Takato Tamagami Architectural Design,

Ltd.

(Amenity space

Designer), Mio Watanabe Design Office, LLC. (Landscape Designer)

HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden

Library

Hefei, China

Architect: GEEDESIGN

Developer: Vanke

Museum Tower Kyobashi

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: Nagasaka Corporation & Ishibashi Foundation

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Qianhai Kerry Centre

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Howeler+Yoon

Architecture

Developer: Kerry Properties Limited, Phase One: Million

Palace Development (Shenzhen)

Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million Fortune Development

(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three:

Great Universe Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape Designer), Woods

Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)

Shibuya station area redevelopment

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei and Tokyu Architects &

Engineers Project Consortium (Shibuya Hikarie), Tokyu Architects &

Engineers (SHIBUYA STREAM), Shibuya Station District Development Project

Consortium/ Nikken Sekkei + Tokyu Architects & Engineers + JR-East Design

Corporation + Metro Development (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE); Shimizu Corporation

(SHIBUYA FUKURAS)

Developer: Shibuya New Cultural District Project

Promotion Council (Shibuya Hikarie); Tokyu Corporation and land proprietors of

the area along Toyoko Line (SHIBUYA STREAM), Tokyu Corporation + East Japan

Railway Company + Tokyo Metro co.,Ltd. (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE), Redevelopment

association of Dogenzaka 1-chome (front of station) area (Participating member:

Tokyu Land Corporation) (SHIBUYA FUKURAS)

Other: Tokyu Corporation (General Supervisor of

SHIBUYA STREAM), CAt (Design Architect of SHIBUYA STREAM), Nikken Sekkei +

Kengo Kuma and Associates + SANAA (Design Architect of SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUAR),

Nikken Sekkei (Master Architect of SHIBUYA FUKURAS), Tezuka Architects (Design

architect of SHIBUYA FUKURA)

VICTORIA DOCKSIDE

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect

& Authorised Person), Kohn Pedersen

Fox Associates (Design Architect & Facade

Designer)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main

Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade

Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect

& Authorized Person), James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and

Landscape Design Architect), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design

Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong &

Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural

Engineer), Tony Chi (Interior Designer of Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood

Residences), Simplicity Design Studio (Interior Designer of K11 ATELIER), K11

in collaboration with Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB

Architects (Interior Designers of K11 MUSEA), AFSO Designs (Interior Designer

of K11 ARTUS), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special Features), One Bite

Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary Facilities)

BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

DaiyaGate Ikebukuro

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Business Owner), Seibu Properties Co., Ltd.

(Business Agent)

K11 ATELIER King’s Road

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong

Limited

Sequis Tower

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design

Architect), Wiratman Architecture

(Architect of Record)

Developer: PT Prospero Realty

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

Grand Gateway 66 Renovation

Shanghai, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, ELENA GALLI

GIALLINI LTD – Architecture &

Design

Developer: Hang Lung Properties

Other: GIRIMUN Architect (Retailer Planner), AGC

Design Ltd (Executive Architect),

ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD – Architecture & Design

(Interior Designer), Belt Collins international (HK) Limited (Landscape Architect)

Parkway Health Gleneagles Hospital

Chengdu, China

Architect: HKS Architect

Developer: Parkway Pantai

Other: EcoFace International Group

Rebuilding of Main Building of Daimaru

Shinsaibashi Store

Osaka, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Developer: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Other: The Preservation Review Committee consisting

of academics, developers, architects, and constructors

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Cloud Villa

Shanghai, China

Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Shanghai Haihui Real Estate Co., Ltd

EDEN

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Heatherwick Studio

Developer: Swire Properties Ltd

Other: Unison (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Executive Architect & Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Rider Levett Bucknall LLP (QS), COEN Design International (Landscape Architect), Ensemble (Executive Interior Designer), Heatherwick Studio (Interiors), The Lightbox Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)



Hadohilljo Townhouse

Jeju-do, South Korea

Architect: UNITEDLAB Associates LLC

Developer: DAEAE Development

Other: S5 Construction, Ltd. (Contractor)

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

K11 MUSEA

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect

& Authorized Person), Kohn Pedersen

Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade

Designer)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main

Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade

Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect

& Authorized Person), WSP (Asia) Limited (Building Services Engineer),

James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and Landscape Design Architect), P

Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive

Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong & Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical

Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural Engineer), K11 in collaboration with

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB Architects (Interior

Designers of K11 MUSEA), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special

Features), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary

Facilities)

Sanya CDF Mall II

Sanya, China

Architect: Benoy Limited

Developer: CITS

WITH HARAJUKU

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION,

Toyo Ito & Associates Architects

Developer: NTT Urban Development

Other: Xavier Veilhan (Artist of sculpture, La

Statue de Harajuku), Hiromura Design Office (Sign and Graphic Designer), Sirius

Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

Vanke ‘Sugar’ Town

Quanzhou, China

Architect: ateliercns (Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu)

Developer: Vanke

Xi’an Dahua 1935

Xi’an, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Fosun

Xuhui Runway Park

Shanghai, China

Architect: SASAKI, Scenic Architecture Office

Developer: Shanghai Xuhui Waterfront Development Investment Construction Co., Ltd.

Other: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Structural, Civil

and Electrical

Engineer), Leni Schwendinger Light Projects Ltd. (Lighting Design Consultant),

Arcplus Group Co. Ltd., Fluidity Design (Fountain Design Consultant), Shanghai

Gardening-Landscaping Construction Co. Ltd. (General Constructor)

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

AIRSIDE

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), Snøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architecture)

Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited

Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural, Geotechnical and

Civil Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited / J. Roger Preston

Limited (Building Services Engineer), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape

Architect), Arcadis Hong Kong Ltd (Quantity Surveyor), Ove Arup & Partners

Hong Kong Limited (Building Sustainability Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners

Hong Kong Limited (Facade & BMU Engineer), Lighting Planners Associates (Lighting Designer), Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)

Anta Sports

Campus

Shanghai, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Anta Group

Commercial Development at Murray Road

Hong Kong SAR,

China

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu &

Partners (Hong Kong)

Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Other: Zaha Hadid Architects (Design Architect &

Interior Designer), Ronald Lu & Partners (Lead Architect & Authorized

Person), WSP (MEP Consultant), C M Wong (Structural & Geotechnical

Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners (Building Sustainability Consultant), LERA

(Structural Steelwork Engineer), Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Peer Reviewer),

Group 5F (Swiss Facade Consultant), Meinhardt Facade (Local Façade Consultant),

Peter Walker and Partners (International Landscape Architect), Earthasia (Local

Landscape Architect), Spiers + Major (Special Lighting Consultant), Lichtvision

(Lighting Consultant), Atelier Pacific (Graphic & Signage Consultant),

Eckersley O’ Callaghan (Glass Facade and Footbridge Consultant

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

Panlong Tiandi

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki (Masterplanner), Ben Wood Studio

Shanghai (Main Designer)

Developer: Shui On Land

Other: Tianhua, Design Land Collaborative,

Archi-union

Tencent Dachanwan Net City

Shenzhen, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Tencent

Xinyang

University South Bay Campus

Xinyang, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Xinyang University

For the photo of the winning projects, please visit here:





For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Awards & Forum 2020,
please visit here.

please visit here.

To register as press, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.

