Infor Partners with China’s Industry Experts & Customer Dongfeng to Discuss New Opportunities for Smart Manufacturing in the New Normal

SHIYAN, HUBEI – Media OutReach – 20 November

2020 – Infor,

a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today

joined hands with one of its customers, the Equipment Company of Dongfeng Motor

Corporation (hereinafter Dongfeng Equipment), to hold a media walk-in tour at

Dongfeng Equipment’s manufacturing base to discuss smart manufacturing and

opportunities in the new normal.

As part of the event, a small seminar series involving

industry experts was held to introduce attendees to Infor’s solutions, their

implementation and share with media how Infor’s digital transformation

solutions can help enterprises overhaul their manufacturing business. The

seminars covered topics ranging from digital transformation in the automotive

and automotive equipment manufacturing fields, the implications of China’s 14th

Five-Year Plan on digital transformation, best practices for intelligent

manufacturing and more. After the seminar series, discussion groups were held

to allow experts, media and enterprise leaders alike to learn together and

discuss ideas about the future of digital transformation.

Dongfeng Equipment implemented two digital transformation

solutions from Infor, namely Infor LN,

and Infor EAM,

helping it to standardize its business, processes and data management. Dongfeng

Equipment was also able to establish a real-time production system, business

and financial integration, full-spectrum quality control, and comprehensive

traceability. During the pandemic, they were able to quickly transition to

producing protective masks.

Dongfeng’s digital journey with Infor has also been

recognized by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which awarded Dongfeng

Equipment for their digital transformation successes — “boosting quality and efficiency” with the

help of Infor’s digital solutions back in September 2020.

“Before we set down the path to digital transformation

with Infor, Dongfeng Equipment was struggling to manage all of the diverse

tasks required by our operations,” said Fang Mingqiang, chief engineer of

information systems planning at Equipment Company of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.

“Infor’s flexible yet powerful solutions allowed us to optimize and standardize

our processes company-wide to better keep up with the rigorous and dynamic

demands of modern automotive equipment manufacturing, greatly increasing

performance, lowering costs and boosting customer satisfaction. With this media

tour and seminar series, we hope to show the world the great strides we’ve made

with Infor as our partner, while demonstrating the ways in which other

equipment manufacturers empower digital transformation with the help of Infor’s

solutions as we move into the future.”

During the talks, Infor spokespeople Becky Xie, Vice

President of Sales for Greater China and Korea, Chong Lu, Director of Business

Consulting for Greater China and Korea and other experts from a variety of

industries helped introduce Infor’s solutions and explain how these solutions

can help businesses during the new normal left in the wake of the Covid-19

pandemic.

“The pandemic has left us in the midst of a new normal, and

many enterprises, whether they be in manufacturing or other fields are still

trying to find ways to not only adjust, but leverage the opportunities within

this crisis to succeed and flourish as they move forward,” said Dr. Pei Huang,

President of Eworks. “Intelligent manufacturing solutions can help businesses

better meet some of the supply chain, distribution, personnel and other

challenges that arose during the initial outbreak and after Covid-19 had run

its course. I am confident that Infor’s solutions can help other businesses

find the same success Dongfeng Equipment has seen.”

“As organisations head into uncertain times in the new year,

Infor is a strategic partner with a portfolio of industry-specific solutions

that can help reconfigure operations and transform businesses to achieve

success,” said Becky Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea.

“We are confident that Dongfeng Equipment will benefit from its use of Infor LN

and Infor EAM solutions, and are excited that it is also helping to bring

together top industry experts, media and manufacturers alike to up-level

industry knowledge on smart manufacturing, and discuss the possibilities that

our solutions can help open up.”

Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

Phyllis.tan@infor.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud

software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise

applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is

designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational

advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry

expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to

solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to

providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and

accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.