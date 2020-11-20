Infor Partners with China’s Industry Experts & Customer Dongfeng to Discuss New Opportunities for Smart Manufacturing in the New Normal
SHIYAN, HUBEI – Media OutReach – 20 November
2020 – Infor,
a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today
joined hands with one of its customers, the Equipment Company of Dongfeng Motor
Corporation (hereinafter Dongfeng Equipment), to hold a media walk-in tour at
Dongfeng Equipment’s manufacturing base to discuss smart manufacturing and
opportunities in the new normal.
As part of the event, a small seminar series involving
industry experts was held to introduce attendees to Infor’s solutions, their
implementation and share with media how Infor’s digital transformation
solutions can help enterprises overhaul their manufacturing business. The
seminars covered topics ranging from digital transformation in the automotive
and automotive equipment manufacturing fields, the implications of China’s 14th
Five-Year Plan on digital transformation, best practices for intelligent
manufacturing and more. After the seminar series, discussion groups were held
to allow experts, media and enterprise leaders alike to learn together and
discuss ideas about the future of digital transformation.
Dongfeng Equipment implemented two digital transformation
solutions from Infor, namely Infor LN,
and Infor EAM,
helping it to standardize its business, processes and data management. Dongfeng
Equipment was also able to establish a real-time production system, business
and financial integration, full-spectrum quality control, and comprehensive
traceability. During the pandemic, they were able to quickly transition to
producing protective masks.
Dongfeng’s digital journey with Infor has also been
recognized by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which awarded Dongfeng
Equipment for their digital transformation successes — “boosting quality and efficiency” with the
help of Infor’s digital solutions back in September 2020.
“Before we set down the path to digital transformation
with Infor, Dongfeng Equipment was struggling to manage all of the diverse
tasks required by our operations,” said Fang Mingqiang, chief engineer of
information systems planning at Equipment Company of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.
“Infor’s flexible yet powerful solutions allowed us to optimize and standardize
our processes company-wide to better keep up with the rigorous and dynamic
demands of modern automotive equipment manufacturing, greatly increasing
performance, lowering costs and boosting customer satisfaction. With this media
tour and seminar series, we hope to show the world the great strides we’ve made
with Infor as our partner, while demonstrating the ways in which other
equipment manufacturers empower digital transformation with the help of Infor’s
solutions as we move into the future.”
During the talks, Infor spokespeople Becky Xie, Vice
President of Sales for Greater China and Korea, Chong Lu, Director of Business
Consulting for Greater China and Korea and other experts from a variety of
industries helped introduce Infor’s solutions and explain how these solutions
can help businesses during the new normal left in the wake of the Covid-19
pandemic.
“The pandemic has left us in the midst of a new normal, and
many enterprises, whether they be in manufacturing or other fields are still
trying to find ways to not only adjust, but leverage the opportunities within
this crisis to succeed and flourish as they move forward,” said Dr. Pei Huang,
President of Eworks. “Intelligent manufacturing solutions can help businesses
better meet some of the supply chain, distribution, personnel and other
challenges that arose during the initial outbreak and after Covid-19 had run
its course. I am confident that Infor’s solutions can help other businesses
find the same success Dongfeng Equipment has seen.”
“As organisations head into uncertain times in the new year,
Infor is a strategic partner with a portfolio of industry-specific solutions
that can help reconfigure operations and transform businesses to achieve
success,” said Becky Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea.
“We are confident that Dongfeng Equipment will benefit from its use of Infor LN
and Infor EAM solutions, and are excited that it is also helping to bring
together top industry experts, media and manufacturers alike to up-level
industry knowledge on smart manufacturing, and discuss the possibilities that
our solutions can help open up.”
Media contact
Phyllis Tan
Infor Asia Pacific
+65 9799 9133
Phyllis.tan@infor.com
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud
software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise
applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is
designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational
advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry
expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to
solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to
providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and
accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.