US based tech company Presidio announces agreement to acquire Irish owned Arkphire

Acquisition expected to create a new global IT supply and services business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 November 2020 – Irish headquartered IT procurement and services company, Arkphire, today announced it is to be fully

acquired by Presidio, a leading North American IT solutions provider. The deal represents a further consolidation

of scale in the ICT services market creating a global IT supply and services

business. Arkphire will support Presidio

as a strategic platform to drive business expansion across both Europe and Asia

Pacific.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paschal Naylor,

chief executive at Arkphire said: “This announcement with Presidio is a hugely

positive development for Arkphire, our people and our customers, equipping us

with the ability to extend our global reach and further evolve our service

offering to customers in response to their changing needs. We are in the business of enablement. Being part of the enlarged Presidio family

will open up many new possibilities and provide us with a natural partner to

support the IT needs of our customers, regardless of where they want to do

business.”

Both Arkphire and Presidio have a shared core

business model focused around digital infrastructure, cloud, security and other

IT services. Presidio’s $3 billion IT solutions and services business has a

local presence in over 57 locations across the United States serving

approximately 7,300 middle market, large and government organisations across a

diverse range of industries.

Chris Ambler, Head of Asia-Pacific,

Arkphire

Commenting on the acquisition, Presidio CEO

Bob Cagnazzi said: “Presidio was attracted to Arkphire by the quality of

its portfolio of solutions and services, and the customer-centric culture of

excellence that characterized the management team. The acquisition is expected

to provide Presidio an opportunity to assimilate Arkphire’s best practices into

our own in the US, while providing Presidio a platform to scale our ambitions

in Europe and Asia Pacific.”

The acquisition will mark another major milestone

for the successful Irish technology services company Arkphire. Originally

established in 1979, Arkphire has grown to become a €160m business with more

than 250 employees and serving customers across more than 90 countries. In

2018, Private Equity firm, Bregal Milestone invested in Arkphire which has

enabled Arkphire to further expand its international operations, notably

establishing a presence in Asia Pacific through the acquisition of

Singapore-based Generic Technologies.

The change in ownership at Arkphire will have

no immediate impact on day-to-day business operations. The senior management, including its

co-founder and chief executive, Paschal Naylor, will remain in their roles.

Arkphire and Bregal Milestone were advised on

the acquisition by William Blair (corporate finance) and Reed Smith (legal).

Completion of the transaction is now subject to approval from the European and

Irish competition authorities.

About Arkphire

Arkphire is a leading IT product procurement

and IT services company, serving customers internationally across more than 90

countries. Arkphire provides integrated technology solutions that span

desktops, networking, cyber security, cloud and data centre, enabling the

digital workspace and supporting businesses on their digital transformation

journey.

Following its acquisition of Trilogy

Technologies in 2020, Arkphire is now positioned as the largest and fastest

growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and IT managed services

business.

Arkphire Group has an unrivalled network of

partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Check Point

4-Star, Cisco Gold, Citrix Platinum, Dell Technologies Titanium, HP Platinum,

IBM Gold, Lenovo Platinum and Microsoft Gold Partner. Arkphire is also an

Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER).

Arkphire group employs over 250 people and

generates revenues of over €160m.

For more information visit www.arkphire.com

About Presidio

Presidio is a leading IT services and

solutions provider that helps customers connect IT of today to IT of tomorrow.

Our deep technology expertise across cloud, security, modern IT infrastructure

and networking underpin our ability to help customers accelerate

time-to-outcome via agile digital platforms. We deliver this technology

expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support

services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design.

As of June 30, 2020, we served approximately

7,300 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range

of industries. Approximately 2,800 Presidio professionals, including

approximately 1,600 technical engineers, are based in over 57 offices across

the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national

scale of a $2.8 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving

results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the

industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com