Zong 4G Reaches Out to Underprivileged Islamabad School on Intl’ Children’s Day

LAHORE: On the International Children’s Day, Pakistani telecom industry’s digital transformation and CSR frontrunner, Zong 4G, has reiterated its commitment to supporting education.

The company has reached out to the children of an underprivileged community school in rural Islamabad and supported the school improve its learning outcomes through basic amenities and awareness. Located in Islamabad’s rural area of Malot, the school providing primary-level education, currently facilitating 75 underprivileged children of the neighborhood, lacked the basic facilities including furniture, books etc. With the intervention, Zong 4G focused on investing in the future of the country, i.e. the children.

The company has provided the school with new classroom furniture, and distributed stationery kits and sports goods among the students.

Besides, Zong has also arranged a Covid-19 awareness program for the school’s kids to ensure they remain healthy and protected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Zong 4G has always considered education as a priority and believes it’s the only sustainable way to empower the underprivileged communities,” said Zong’s official spokesperson.

“On this International Children’s Day, we reiterate that commitment by helping the Malot Community School improve its academic outcomes and enhance its learning environment for the young students. For us, access to good education, health, and sports facilities should be universal and not a prerogative of the privileged few.”

In addition to the basic educational facilities and health guidance, Zong4G’s change agents also facilitated the school by motivating children to thrive in the field of Information Technology so they can contribute their best to put Pakistan on the global map of technological innovation.

Zong 4G stays committed to empowering the education sector of Pakistan and this initiative on the International Children’s Day is a testament of that pledge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION