Campaign for safety measures against COVID-19 kicked off at Umerkot

UMERKOT: Umerkot district is among the affected district in the second wave of Corona and this is even more dangerous than the first one, human lives are at risk; expressed by speakers during a campaign inauguration event held here at Higher Secondary School Umerkot.

The challenge is a big and all stakeholders should play their due role for managing the situation, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Mr. Subhash Chander. This is a contagious virus and this is dire need of the hour to aware the communities. Through mass level awareness campaign, the risk can be reduced and lives can be protected. This is mandatory to wear a mask and follow all the precautionary measures as directed by health experts; he concluded.

The principal of school, Faquir Muhammad Khaskheli appreciated the joint effort of District Administration and NGO, AWARE for providing the masks and soaps at school level. The demo given about the precautionary measures will ultimately result better for sensitizing the student regarding COVID-19 and its affects as well as this will trickle down to the community with whom students belong to.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director of AWARE Ali Akbar Rahimoon said that AWARE is an organization which along with many other projects is working hard to reduce the risk of virus. Awareness raising about COVID-19 is a crosscutting approach for all projects being implemented by AWARE. This is observed that there is huge need of awareness raising and supporting the needy people living in rural areas because they limited sources to avail for protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Second wave of corona virus is more dangerous than the first one, so we all have to play our due role, said by Mushtaque Kunbhar, Ghulam Murtaza Jokhio, Rafiq Ahmed and other speakers.

On the occasion, masks and soaps were provided to school management for further distribution among students and staff.

