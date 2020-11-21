Coke Fest 2020 Line-up Revealed!

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first ever digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, is all set to go live from today, i.e. 21st till 23rd November 2020, presented by Patari and Tapmad!

Day-1 [21st November 2020] performances will start at 5:00 pm PST and will feature performances by the rock band E-Sharp ft. Alicia Diaz, the absolutely unbelievable 9-year-old Pakistani rapper Kaky Thou$and ft. Asif Bali and the electro-pop sensation Abdullah Siddiqui. Day-2 [22nd November 2020] performances will go live at 8:00 pm PST featuring performances by Britian’s Got Talent’s superstar Sirine Jahangir, sufi-rock powerhouse Natasha Baig, Punjabi rapper Xploymer Dar ft. Hashim and the two-man EDM outfit, SomeWhatSuper. The third and final day of #CokeFest2020 will go live at 8:00 pm PST featuring performances by the hip-hop duo of Young Stunners, pop sensation Shamoon Ismail and rock legend Ali Noor, in a brand new avatar.

The artist-line up of the much awaited Season 13 of Coke Studio will be revealed as the finale of Coke Fest 2020 on Day-3. Indeed, while the spread of Covid-19 posed a complete halt to organizing live events or large public gatherings, Coca-Cola had the vision to onboard a concept brought to them by Zarlasht Faisal, CEO of Patari – a popular online music streaming platform in Pakistan, and Yassir Pasha of Tapmad – Pakistan’s leading on-demand video streaming platform, to create a unique and disruptive virtual experience offering engagement, musical performances and much more as a two-way interactive experience. In order to drive this, the teams engaged a first-of-its-kind digital eco-system; from live food deliveries by FoodPanda to live dissemination of merchandise by Bykea all the while bringing the best of the ideas together for a truly unique experience. Coke Fest 2020 will be directed live by Amaan Ahmed, from Uncut Studios.

