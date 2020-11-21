Coke Fest 2020 Line-up Revealed!

Coke Fest 2020
Published: November 21, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first ever digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, is all set to go live from today, i.e. 21st till 23rd November 2020, presented by Patari and Tapmad!

Day-1 [21st November 2020] performances will start at 5:00 pm PST and will feature performances by the rock band E-Sharp ft. Alicia Diaz, the absolutely unbelievable 9-year-old Pakistani rapper Kaky Thou$and ft. Asif Bali and the electro-pop sensation Abdullah Siddiqui. Day-2 [22nd November 2020] performances will go live at 8:00 pm PST featuring performances by Britian’s Got Talent’s superstar Sirine Jahangir, sufi-rock powerhouse Natasha Baig, Punjabi rapper Xploymer Dar ft. Hashim and the two-man EDM outfit, SomeWhatSuper. The third and final day of #CokeFest2020 will go live at 8:00 pm PST featuring performances by the hip-hop duo of Young Stunners, pop sensation Shamoon Ismail and rock legend Ali Noor, in a brand new avatar.

The artist-line up of the much awaited Season 13 of Coke Studio will be revealed as the finale of Coke Fest 2020 on Day-3. Indeed, while the spread of Covid-19 posed a complete halt to organizing live events or large public gatherings, Coca-Cola had the vision to onboard a concept brought to them by Zarlasht Faisal, CEO of Patari – a popular online music streaming platform in Pakistan, and Yassir Pasha of Tapmad – Pakistan’s leading on-demand video streaming platform, to create a unique and disruptive virtual experience offering engagement, musical performances and much more as a two-way interactive experience. In order to drive this, the teams engaged a first-of-its-kind digital eco-system; from live food deliveries by FoodPanda to live dissemination of merchandise by Bykea all the while bringing the best of the ideas together for a truly unique experience. Coke Fest 2020 will be directed live by Amaan Ahmed, from Uncut Studios.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply