Commissioner HYD asks public school students to try to pass CSP, PSC examinations

HYDERABAD: Divisional commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said Public School Hyderabad is an historical educational institute and if the students here are given best education they can pass competitive examinations to become CSP and PSP posts and earn reputation in almost all departments. This he said while visiting Public School Hyderabad along with director general civil services academy Karachi Sajid Yousfani Friday.

He said Hyderabad was no doubt stronghold of educational institute but Public School has a unique status. With even short concentration on students, they can come upto par excellence with students of other prestigious institutions like Petaro. He asked principal of public school Imran Ahmed Larik to show his performance and upgrade this school to level of IBA Sukkur and Khairpur.

He also asked him to follow government fixed SOPs keeping in view the second wave of the Coronavirus epidemic. He was also asked to carry out repair and maintenance of school rooms with coloring. He also asked students to get guidance from the director general civil services academy Karachi. On this occasion DG civil services academy made around visits of classes and interacted with students. He asked them to prepare themselves for future plans and also asked them to apply for the civil services academy. The principal of the college Imran Ahmed Larki was also present.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION