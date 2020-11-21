MOU signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Million Smiles Foundation

LAHORE: MOU was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation and Million Smiles Foundation; according to which both of these institutions would work together for the welfare and development of Youth in Pakistan.

In the ceremony organized at Al-Khidmat Foundation, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Million Smiles Umm-e-Muhammad signed the MOU, while CEO and Co-Founder, Zeshan Afzal and senior members of both institutions were also present there.

After the ceremony, Umm-e-Muhammad shared the ideology of Million Smiles. She emphasized the importance of providing the right guidance to the youth so they can choose the right paths to success. Many skills are brimming in the generation of this society and they have a lot of talent. All they need is the right guidance to know how to use their intellect positively. They need a platform where their skills would be polished and their career would flourish. Ultimately, the youth would glitter in their professional life. With this ideology, Million Smiles Foundation was laid and the working revolves around services making all gleam. She further added that together we can work on women empowerment and the development of orphan and street children too. Al-Khidmat and Million Smiles Foundation believe that together they can raise much awareness about the welfare causes and would make a difference in the life of others.

While talking to the ceremony, CEO and Co-Founder, Zeshan Afzal appreciated Al-khidmat Foundation that the services of Al-khidmat Foundation are to be appreciated much. It is one of those social institutions of Pakistan, in which people have much trust. He said that this world is mortal and such volunteerism would be the source of our success on the Day of judgment. This MOU would be much beneficial and the results would depict a society where we will be working for the empowerment and personality building of youth. We will be serving youth as much as we could and this MOU would open vistas towards success in volunteering along-with the glittering youth. Insha’Allah!

